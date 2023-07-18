Close menu

Formula 1: Earning Red Bull seat is Daniel Ricciardo's 'golden objective', says Christian Horner

By Andrew BensonChief F1 writer

Last updated on .From the section Formula 1comments73

Daniel Ricciardo signs autographs for fans at the British Grand Prix in 2023
Daniel Ricciardo was promoted to the Red Bull team for 2014 before leaving for Renault at the end of the 2018 season

Daniel Ricciardo hopes to use his return to Formula 1 with Alpha Tauri to earn a Red Bull seat in the future, team principal Christian Horner says.

Ricciardo, 34, will race for Red Bull's junior team from Sunday's Hungarian Grand Prix as a replacement for Nyck de Vries, who was fired last week.

Max Verstappen's deal runs to 2028 but Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez is out of contract at the end of 2024.

"Daniel firmly wants to be pitching for that 2025 Red Bull," said Horner.

"That's his golden objective, and by going to Alpha Tauri he sees that as his best route of stating his case."

Red Bull have dominated the 2023 season so far, winning all 10 races, with reigning world champion Verstappen taking eight and Perez two.

But after a strong start to the season, Perez's form has slumped and the Mexican has failed to make it into the top 10 in qualifying for the past five races - Verstappen has been on pole position for all of them.

That has led to speculation as to whether Red Bull will replace Perez with Ricciardo if the Australian impresses alongside Yuki Tsunoda at Alpha Tauri.

Ricciardo lost his seat at McLaren at the end of last season and chose to rejoin Red Bull as a third driver for 2023.

Horner, who was speaking to the official F1 Nation Hungarian GP preview podcast, said: "At the moment, there's only something in place until the end of the season, so there are no thoughts or expectations beyond that.

"We've loaned him to Alpha Tauri to the end of the year. Obviously, our drivers are going to be Max and Checo again next year, but it's always good to have talent in reserve."

Horner said the team are trying to work with Perez to improve his performances. He previously said he believed the Mexican was putting himself under too much pressure to try to beat Verstappen.

"Some of that has been bad luck, some of it's been a little self-inflicted," Horner said.

"We're just trying to help him through that period. He's still second in the world championship. He's won two grands prix so far out of the 10 this year, and he started the season in such great form.

"We just want to help him rediscover that form."

Ricciardo test showed 'the old Daniel's still there'

Ricciardo's contract with McLaren was terminated as a result of failing to get on terms with team-mate Lando Norris.

He drove for Alpha Tauri at the start of his career in 2012 and 2013, when the team were known as Toro Rosso, and earned a return with an impressive performance in a test at Silverstone last week.

Ricciardo was driving during a Pirelli tyre test, in which the tyre supplier decides on car set-up and the teams do not know the details of the designs they are using.

But Horner said they could see enough to know that Ricciardo was immediately fast compared to the times Verstappen and Perez had achieved at the British Grand Prix, the race immediately preceding the test on the same track.

"What impressed me the most when I went up to have a look at the test was, bearing in mind he hasn't been in a car for seven months, within his third or fourth lap, he was down to a time that was within a second of what our drivers were achieving," said the Red Bull boss.

"Then his first proper run, as it were, on tyres that were comparable, you could see his confidence was growing and growing.

"And that 'first' lap, on probably what was his seventh lap on the day, would have put him on the front row of the grid, so that was hugely impressive.

"I was just pleased to see that he was still able to operate at that level.

"I mentioned to him 'that would have put you on the front row of the grid', and you could see almost the relief in his eyes. It almost was like the pressure released off his shoulders, that he could still do it, that he wasn't going mad, and the old Daniel was still there.

"Then his long runs were very impressive and the work that he did for Pirelli was absolutely on the money."

Horner said he asked Ricciardo whether he was prepared to return in a team which has been close to the back of the grid so far this season.

"First of all, it had to be clear, did he want to do it?" Horner said. "Stepping into an Alpha Tauri is very different to driving a Red Bull car, and it will certainly have its challenges.

"The thing that we needed to be sure of is was he up for that challenge, scrapping to get out of Q1?

"And he seemed more than happy to go back into that situation to get back on the grid and be a Formula 1 driver again."

  • Comment posted by phatman5000, today at 17:00

    Why activate the comments section for this? All you'll get is trolls being trolls and ignorant internet fans thinking they know the sport from the inside.

  • Comment posted by User0025882509, today at 16:59

    He's not going to be getting any more podium finishes

  • Comment posted by matt020876, today at 16:56

    It maybe his golden objective, but he’s not good enough to get it.

  • Comment posted by Johnny_C, today at 16:53

    Was always a fan of Ricciardo, seems like a nice guy, definitely compelling in and out of the car. Hopefully what happened to him at McLaren will prove to be a blip and we can see the best of him for a few more seasons because, even at Renault, he was a class driver.

  • Comment posted by they are all good, today at 16:52

    DR is a very good driver, if not quite a great. Based on teammate comparisons he was not quite as quick as Max (but ran him closer than anyone else has). But he was clearly nowhere near as quick as Lando. So to me that has to put Norris right up there as contender for fastest current driver (i.e. faster than Max). Probably.

  • Comment posted by Blimmer, today at 16:52

    It simply illustrates that few drivers are able to rise into the top ten, never mind the top 3. You only have to look at E racing where despite all the hype and the constant whining a failed GP driver is at the top of the tree. The best are in F1, the rest nowhere.

  • Comment posted by MarlboroMan, today at 16:52

    Great news that DR got the seat, a driver of great talent whose mojo disappeared after a stint in the frankly poor McLaren, a car that just didn't suit him (it happens to lots of drivers - Hamilton last year was mediocre, and Alonso needs a car he can throw into corners). Alpha Tauri couldn't continue with the clearly second tier De Vries - success in other formulas means nothing for success in F1

  • Comment posted by Jack Dominiak, today at 16:49

    There's no point in stating the obvious.
    However I very much doubt he will achieve it, he became a champagne Charlie when he went to Renault, not a Champion driver.
    I can understand Christian having a soft spot for him & trying to pick him up, but there is no way he will ever be a champion driver again.
    I think even Tsunoda will have his number

  • Comment posted by Will, today at 16:48

    In 3 seasons at Red Bull he outscored Verstappen in two of them (Max was inexperienced).

    He remains the only teammate to beat Verstappen.

  • Comment posted by Champ20ns, today at 16:42

    He's about as consistent a driver as Frank Lampard is as manager; He always loses.

    • Reply posted by MarlboroMan, today at 16:56

      MarlboroMan replied:
      You clearly know far more about foot-ball than you do F1.

  • Comment posted by Summer Breeze, today at 16:40

    Turned out staying in the F1 circles was the correct call for Ric, he could have gone to another series and carried on racing but stuck it out and got his reward. Red Bull didn't have much choice, the crop of Red Bull young drivers just aren't good enough, I can see them making a big money move for Alex Palou.

    • Reply posted by Billy Goat Gruff, today at 16:47

      Billy Goat Gruff replied:
      Palou drove 20 laps round Toronto with his front wing hanging on by a thread to hang on to second (from row 7). He is currently the class of IndyCar, having won 4 of last 5 before that. Nobody does that.

      If Red Bull are after him, it is only the money that matters.

  • Comment posted by Chunty, today at 16:37

    This will be very interesting, he hasn't really performed since he left Red Bull. Interesting how things change, he left RB in the first place because he didn't want to compete with Max, ironically he was the closest to Max out of all his team mates and used to get the better of him fairly regularly. Its a test, if Tsunoda is anywhere near him then DR is done I'm afraid.

    • Reply posted by WilyOldFox, today at 16:43

      WilyOldFox replied:
      "Didn't want to compete with Max". Where do you get this nonsense from?
      Well known he questioned the Honda PU and was never going to sign on as Max's number 2.

  • Comment posted by Its in the public interest yo, today at 16:35

    Good luck Daniel. Hopefully he can score some points and move the Alpha towards the front.

  • Comment posted by Shockerooney Jeff, today at 16:34

    you've got to think Danny Ric regrets jumping ship to renault 5 seasons ago - it felt like a strange choice considering the engine problems red bull experienced before their return to honda. If red bull gives you wings, then renault was like a lame duck

    • Reply posted by Fan Boy Ben Son, today at 16:42

      Fan Boy Ben Son replied:
      $100m in the bank will have softened the blow…

  • Comment posted by Shades, today at 16:24

    What a sham the Red Bull Academy has proven to be...

    • Reply posted by charliet27, today at 16:25

      charliet27 replied:
      What a braindead comment. Half the drivers on the grid have the program to thank for their seats.

  • Comment posted by PG Woad Hovel, today at 16:17

    Formula 1: Earning the Red Bull seat - is precisely the objective to focus on - for the Formula 1 community - whilst wildfires rage and temperature records are being broken around the globe. If everyone drove a Red Bull Formula 1 racing car I reckon there'd probably be no Climate Armageddon to speak of at all

    • Reply posted by rob, today at 16:20

      rob replied:
      Ok

  • Comment posted by WAYLON MERCY, today at 16:16

    F1 drivers are becoming like football managers, no matter how bad you just cannot flush them away.
    Ya know what I mean !

  • Comment posted by Baron of Brierdene, today at 16:14

    Feel a bit sorry for NdV. Came with a good record in F2. Wrong car at wrong time of reached his limit?

  • Comment posted by Baron of Brierdene, today at 16:12

    Well Friday afternoon will be interesting. And Saturday even more so.

  • Comment posted by mjb_86, today at 16:12

    All the best to him. He's not going to beat Max in a Red Bull. He probably knows that deep down. But to travel the world, drive the best F1 car and earn millions of dollars? Who could turn that down?

