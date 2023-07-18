Close menu

Formula 1: Earning Red Bull seat is Daniel Ricciardo's 'golden objective', says Christian Horner

By Andrew BensonChief F1 writer

From the section Formula 1

Daniel Ricciardo signs autographs for fans at the British Grand Prix in 2023
Daniel Ricciardo was promoted to the Red Bull team for 2014 before leaving for Renault at the end of the 2018 season

Daniel Ricciardo hopes to use his return to Formula 1 with Alpha Tauri to earn a Red Bull seat in the future, team principal Christian Horner says.

Ricciardo, 34, will race for Red Bull's junior team from Sunday's Hungarian Grand Prix as a replacement for Nyck de Vries, who was fired last week.

Max Verstappen's deal runs to 2028 but Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez is out of contract at the end of 2024.

"Daniel firmly wants to be pitching for that 2025 Red Bull," said Horner.

"That's his golden objective, and by going to Alpha Tauri he sees that as his best route of stating his case."

Red Bull have dominated the 2023 season so far, winning all 10 races, with reigning world champion Verstappen taking eight and Perez two.

But after a strong start to the season, Perez's form has slumped and the Mexican has failed to make it into the top 10 in qualifying for the past five races - Verstappen has been on pole position for all of them.

That has led to speculation as to whether Red Bull will replace Perez with Ricciardo if the Australian impresses alongside Yuki Tsunoda at Alpha Tauri.

Ricciardo lost his seat at McLaren at the end of last season and chose to rejoin Red Bull as a third driver for 2023.

Horner, who was speaking to the official F1 Nation Hungarian GP preview podcast, said: "At the moment, there's only something in place until the end of the season, so there are no thoughts or expectations beyond that.

"We've loaned him to Alpha Tauri to the end of the year. Obviously, our drivers are going to be Max and Checo again next year, but it's always good to have talent in reserve."

Horner said the team are trying to work with Perez to improve his performances. He previously said he believed the Mexican was putting himself under too much pressure to try to beat Verstappen.

"Some of that has been bad luck, some of it's been a little self-inflicted," Horner said.

"We're just trying to help him through that period. He's still second in the world championship. He's won two grands prix so far out of the 10 this year, and he started the season in such great form.

"We just want to help him rediscover that form."

Ricciardo test showed 'the old Daniel's still there'

Ricciardo's contract with McLaren was terminated as a result of failing to get on terms with team-mate Lando Norris.

He drove for Alpha Tauri at the start of his career in 2012 and 2013, when the team were known as Toro Rosso, and earned a return with an impressive performance in a test at Silverstone last week.

Ricciardo was driving during a Pirelli tyre test, in which the tyre supplier decides on car set-up and the teams do not know the details of the designs they are using.

But Horner said they could see enough to know that Ricciardo was immediately fast compared to the times Verstappen and Perez had achieved at the British Grand Prix, the race immediately preceding the test on the same track.

"What impressed me the most when I went up to have a look at the test was, bearing in mind he hasn't been in a car for seven months, within his third or fourth lap, he was down to a time that was within a second of what our drivers were achieving," said the Red Bull boss.

"Then his first proper run, as it were, on tyres that were comparable, you could see his confidence was growing and growing.

"And that 'first' lap, on probably what was his seventh lap on the day, would have put him on the front row of the grid, so that was hugely impressive.

"I was just pleased to see that he was still able to operate at that level.

"I mentioned to him 'that would have put you on the front row of the grid', and you could see almost the relief in his eyes. It almost was like the pressure released off his shoulders, that he could still do it, that he wasn't going mad, and the old Daniel was still there.

"Then his long runs were very impressive and the work that he did for Pirelli was absolutely on the money."

Horner said he asked Ricciardo whether he was prepared to return in a team which has been close to the back of the grid so far this season.

"First of all, it had to be clear, did he want to do it?" Horner said. "Stepping into an Alpha Tauri is very different to driving a Red Bull car, and it will certainly have its challenges.

"The thing that we needed to be sure of is was he up for that challenge, scrapping to get out of Q1?

"And he seemed more than happy to go back into that situation to get back on the grid and be a Formula 1 driver again."

Comments

Join the conversation

36 comments

  • Comment posted by Shades, today at 16:24

    What a sham the Red Bull Academy has proven to be...

    • Reply posted by charliet27, today at 16:25

      charliet27 replied:
      What a braindead comment. Half the drivers on the grid have the program to thank for their seats.

  • Comment posted by PG Woad Hovel, today at 16:17

    Formula 1: Earning the Red Bull seat - is precisely the objective to focus on - for the Formula 1 community - whilst wildfires rage and temperature records are being broken around the globe. If everyone drove a Red Bull Formula 1 racing car I reckon there'd probably be no Climate Armageddon to speak of at all

    • Reply posted by rob, today at 16:20

      rob replied:
      Ok

  • Comment posted by WAYLON MERCY, today at 16:16

    F1 drivers are becoming like football managers, no matter how bad you just cannot flush them away.
    Ya know what I mean !

  • Comment posted by Baron of Brierdene, today at 16:14

    Feel a bit sorry for NdV. Came with a good record in F2. Wrong car at wrong time of reached his limit?

  • Comment posted by Baron of Brierdene, today at 16:12

    Well Friday afternoon will be interesting. And Saturday even more so.

  • Comment posted by mjb_86, today at 16:12

    All the best to him. He's not going to beat Max in a Red Bull. He probably knows that deep down. But to travel the world, drive the best F1 car and earn millions of dollars? Who could turn that down?

  • Comment posted by agemo, today at 16:10

    This is more of a test of Tsunoda than Riccardo. If Tsunoda can out qualify Riccardo for the rest of the season, he’s going to be in the frame for that Perez seat. If Tsunoda can’t do well against Riccardo- it could be BOTH him and Perez out this year.

  • Comment posted by ashtongatejim, today at 16:07

    It's pretty outrageous that Red Bull are allowed to field 2 teams on the grid. Imagine in football a team and its reserve team playing in the same league. The Spanish leagues do include reserve teams in the league structure but of course they are specifically not allowed in the same league.

    Beyond that, good luck to Ricciardo and I do hope he finds some of his old pace.

    • Reply posted by twinprime, today at 16:25

      twinprime replied:
      There are countries where the reserve teams can play in the same division.

  • Comment posted by Zephyr, today at 16:07

    Max has improved and matured in the interim. Dan will not be winning WDC with Red Bull but he is good a deluding himself. If I were Red Bul I would leave him at Alpha Tauri and look for a younger driver with talent!

    • Reply posted by NathanNTFC, today at 16:15

      NathanNTFC replied:
      They don’t want someone to challenge Max though, because when someone does he doesn’t like it.

  • Comment posted by Gervais, today at 16:07

    F1 = dull, dull, dull.
    Use normal road tyres, then it'd be worth watching again.

  • Comment posted by Lairy West Ham Fan , today at 16:05

    Class act and one of the few actual interesting characters around. Good to see him back.
    Pérez form has been shocking to not qualify in the top ten for the past five races is unbelievable especially considering he has the fastest car on the grid I'm very suprised he's not under more pressure.

  • Comment posted by Justfacts, today at 16:04

    He is currently ahead of any ferrari or Mercedes driver on raw ability.

    • Reply posted by twinprime, today at 16:26

      twinprime replied:
      No he isn't - in fact he's last out of the five drivers.

  • Comment posted by Name, today at 16:03

    So he can just be given team orders to let Max through? Why?

  • Comment posted by Aaron, today at 16:01

    Excited for him :)

  • Comment posted by Sport Bob, today at 16:00

    Norris is top tier, we can see that compared to Ricciardo

  • Comment posted by Brian Storey, today at 15:58

    Pretty obvious where this is going.

  • Comment posted by Masterbrewer, today at 15:57

    Depend upon how hungry he is for success or if he wants to work for a team he respects and a principle he respects. Not sure that is you Christian

    • Reply posted by twinprime, today at 16:26

      twinprime replied:
      Try a dictionary next time.

  • Comment posted by Paul Brooks, today at 15:51

    Wish him all the best. Top guy but has also been a top driver. McLaren just didn't work out for him for whatever reason. Love to see him back racing well

    • Reply posted by twinprime, today at 16:27

      twinprime replied:
      The reason is that he has lost it. He wasn't exactly great at Renault either.

  • Comment posted by Kevin1958, today at 15:47

    Let's wait and see. Maybe the rest has done him a lot of good and he will be a revelation this time around, but realistically I doubt he is going to compete with Max.

  • Comment posted by Jonny5Alive7, today at 15:40

    He shouldn't have left RB in the first place, instead he chose to chase the money.

    • Reply posted by Display Name, today at 16:08

      Display Name replied:
      He chose to chase being Number 1 driver, knowing he was already Number 2 behind Max. Complete opposite of what you said really.

