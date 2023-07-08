The British Grand Prix is live on 5 Live and BBC Sport website

Brad Pitt is no stranger to the Formula 1 paddock, but the Hollywood actor is more than just an interested observer at Silverstone this weekend.

The drivers need not worry, and nor should the mechanics or team bosses, as Pitt is not coming for their places.

Instead, he is filming for his role as the main character in a highly anticipated F1-inspired film.

Pitt is set to play a former driver returning to the sport with fictional team APXGP to help a rising young driver, played by British actor Damson Idris.

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton is co-producing the film with the aim of making it as realistic as possible.

And the list of stars doesn't end there, with Top Gun: Maverick's Joseph Kosinski directing, and Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman producing.

Jerry Bruckheimer and Joseph Kosinski respectively produce and direct the movie

This is the first glimpse fans have had of the production, with filming taking place during empty track slots at the British Grand Prix.

The APXGP team have got their own garage on the pitwall - between Mercedes and Ferrari.

And the drivers are in Formula 2 cars, which have been modified by Mercedes.

A garage set up for the fictional character Sonny Hayes in the Silverstone pit lane

The film is yet to be titled, and a release date has not been disclosed, but having had a sneak peek this weekend, fans can look forward to it hitting the big screens.

To help whet the appetite, we've put together a list of some of the best motorsport films - but which is your favourite?

Damson Idris is set to star alongside Brad Pitt in the movie

Grand Prix (1966)

Grand Prix follows the story of four drivers as they compete in a Formula 1 season, with James Garner in the title role. The film features cameos from the biggest stars of the day, including Graham Hill, Jack Brabham, Juan Manuel Fangio and Jim Clark.

The film featured real-life race moments

Le Mans (1971)

Steve McQueen was no stranger to sports taking place on two or four wheels, having competed in a British Touring Car Championship race and ridden motorbikes. So it is no surprise he starred in one of the most famous motorsport movies of all time. The plot revolves around McQueen's character, Michael Delaney, and his arch nemesis Erich Stahler competing in the famous 24-hour race in France. In 2019, the iconic race was revived and Le Mans '66 was released starring Christian Bale and Matt Damon.

Many call Le Mans the most authentic racing film ever made

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006)

Talladega Nights gives a comedic take on the world of Nascar, with Will Ferrell in the title role. The film features professional Nascar drivers Jamie McMurray and Dale Earnhardt Jr.

John C Reilly played Will Ferrell’s team-mate in the film

Senna (2010)

Senna is a documentary about the life of three-time F1 champion Ayrton Senna, chronicling the highs and lows of his career until his death aged 34. The film includes clips from the Senna family and footage from the Brazilian's first grand prix in 1984 to his last in 1994. It won two Baftas - for best documentary and best editing.

Senna won a Bafta for best documentary

Closer to the Edge (2011)

The Isle of Man TT is one of the biggest events in the motorcycling calendar, with riders racing around a street circuit at an average speed of 135mph. TT: Closer to the Edge is a behind-the-scenes account of what goes into competing at such an event - and the risks involved. The film - narrated by Oscar winner Jared Leto - was also filmed in 3D.

Guy Martin was one of the riders featured in the film

Rush (2013)

In Rush, Daniel Bruhl and Chris Hemsworth portray the two protagonists in one of the most heated motorsport rivalries of all time - Niki Lauda and James Hunt. Lauda himself was impressed with the film, saying he felt it was an accurate portrayal of events. It was nominated for outstanding British film and won the best editing award at the Baftas.