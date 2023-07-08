Close menu

British Grand Prix: Max Verstappen pips Lando Norris to pole

By Andrew BensonChief F1 writer

Last updated on .From the section Formula 1comments488

norris
The British Grand Prix is live on 5 Live and BBC Sport website

Red Bull's Max Verstappen stole pole position from McLaren's Lando Norris in a gripping and surprising qualifying session at the British Grand Prix.

Verstappen dashed the hopes of the British fans in the packed grandstands after Norris went fastest with three drivers still to set their final times.

One of them was Verstappen, who grabbed pole by 0.241 seconds.

Norris led a McLaren two-three ahead of team-mate Oscar Piastri, for McLaren's best qualifying for years.

The revived McLarens, sporting an upgrade that had vaulted the car up the grid when Norris alone ran it in Austria last weekend, beat the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz in fourth and fifth and the Mercedes of George Russell and Lewis Hamilton in sixth and seventh.

Williams driver Alex Albon took eighth, ahead of Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso, with Pierre Gasly's Alpine completing the top 10.

The session started wet and progressively dried throughout. Timing the runs, and nailing the lap when it mattered, was key.

Verstappen's team-mate Sergio Perez fell on the wrong side of the line, knocked out in the first session.

The Mexican will start down in 16th, missing out on the top 10 on the grid for the fifth race in a row as his difficult season continues.

Formula 1, British Grand Prix
The fans arrived at Silverstone in huge numbers from Friday through to Sunday

Through the difficult running, Verstappen remained serene. The Dutchman did not top the first session, which was stopped and restarted with three minutes to go with rain spitting and in which Norris went fastest.

And he made his life harder when he broke his front wing leaving the pits, catching it on the wall opposite the garage, something he was able to make a joke out of later.

But Verstappen was quickest in the second session and again on the first runs in the final top-10 shootout, when he was the only driver on new tyres.

On the final laps, Leclerc and Sainz got to within a few hundredths of a second of Verstappen's time, but it was Norris who finally displaced him, to cheers from the crowd, only for the world champion to dash home hopes.

Norris said: "Pretty insane. My last lap was a good lap. I could hear Zak [Brown, chief executive] on the radio on the in-lap which was the best thing ever.

"It's always Max. He always ruins everything for everyone."

Piastri's third place was by far the best result of his fledging F1 career - he is in his first season after McLaren took a chance on the Australian after a stellar junior career.

"What a qualifying session," Piastri said. "Almost out in Q1 but the car was a rocket ship in Q2 and Q3. And I felt like I put a decent lap together. Massive result for the team, to have both of us up there is great."

Piastri, who was 0.131secs off Norris' time, had fitted to his car for the first time this weekend the upgrade Norris debuted in Austria, while Norris continued with it and also had a new front wing.

McLaren had always hoped the upgrade would turn around their season. They started the year having admitted they had missed their development targets and needed to change design philosophy.

They were pleased by the performance of the car in Austria, where Norris finished fourth, but were keeping expectations in check after that race because it has always been a good track for them. But Silverstone seems to have confirmed they have made a significant step forwards.

Ferrari challenged Verstappen for pole in Austria but expected to be a little further from the pace this weekend because their car's main weakness is in fast corners.

Leclerc ended up 0.416secs slower than Verstappen and just 0.012secs ahead of Sainz, with Russell a further 0.007secs adrift, and Hamilton 0.056secs behind him.

Comments

Join the conversation

487 comments

  • Comment posted by F1Guild, today at 16:36

    Just amazing performance from Maclaren.. fantastic

    • Reply posted by F1Guild, today at 17:01

      F1Guild replied:
      shame I mis-typed McLaren, doh.. anyhow, it’s clear what I meant lol

  • Comment posted by Utd Fan, today at 16:36

    Brilliant qualifying nothing in it between the cars, obviously MV was best but Norris and Piastri beating the Ferraris and the Mercedes is incredible driving.

    Perez was nowhwere again so it is not just the Red Bull car as so many try to claim.
    Nice to see yoing George beat his more experienced team mate again and MV congratulating Mclaren drivers Norris and Piastri, a great race tomorrow?

    • Reply posted by Baron of Brierdene, today at 16:39

      Baron of Brierdene replied:
      Checo got mugged in Q1. He was first to set a time on a drying track and just slid down the order.

  • Comment posted by Mr Lars Bussholm, today at 16:37

    Sky talking about a Verstappen Hamilton one two in qualifying with 3 minutes to go and Hamilton ends up seventh. You've got to laugh.

    • Reply posted by ET, today at 16:41

      ET replied:
      Desperately trying to drum up some interest.

  • Comment posted by Mahender-A320, today at 16:43

    Usual for Max and RB, that combo is just untouchable.

    What a quali for McLaren and well done Williams/Albon.

    And Merc is done till 2026, they are not talented enough to crack these aero regs, simple.

    • Reply posted by BETTERER, today at 17:04

      BETTERER replied:
      Merc/Hamilton got too blasé over the years, believing they deserve to win every race, every WC. That's why their team principle and 'top driver' act like spoiled brats when things don't go their way, calling all championship rivals cheats, reporting teams with clever designs which fall within 'loopholes' and getting them banned, and drivers of 'driving dangerously' when they are just racing W2W

  • Comment posted by Ook the Librarian, today at 16:46

    Get in there Lando ... may the force be with you tomorrow.

    Great banter in the interview with Jenson too and smiles all round for the top 3 photo

    • Reply posted by Baron of Brierdene, today at 16:51

      Baron of Brierdene replied:
      He had a bash a couple of years ago in Austria about the orange stands as well. Nice to have a bit of driver banter instead of puerile sniping.

  • Comment posted by Defund the BBC, today at 16:41

    Is Hamilton last of the brits, again?

    • Reply posted by Utd Fan, today at 16:44

      Utd Fan replied:
      It looks like it and the Upgrade was designed particular for his "Driving Style" he must be dissapointed in himself, or at least he ought to be.

  • Comment posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 16:38

    just got back from silverstone, the abuse verstappen got was disgraceful, no guesses who's merch they were wearing

    • Reply posted by david, today at 16:40

      david replied:
      Don’t cheat then.

  • Comment posted by Kuifje, today at 16:36

    Max looks unbeatable.

    • Reply posted by WilyOldFox, today at 16:58

      WilyOldFox replied:
      The key word being "looks".

  • Comment posted by rubberduck, today at 16:43

    Lando is the real deal.

    • Reply posted by rocking jock, today at 17:45

      rocking jock replied:
      We’ll see how it pans out in race conditions, I guess we’ll be seeing Max take off into a compelling lead whilst the McClarens try to keep ahead of the Ferarris

  • Comment posted by Daveyboy12, today at 17:16

    “Red Bull's Max Verstappen stole pole position from McLaren's Lando Norris” ..... utter drivel yet again from Benson

    • Reply posted by DrWalterMittyPHD, today at 17:21

      DrWalterMittyPHD replied:
      If you go to a site that maintains some form of balance in their reporting the headline is

      Verstappen beats Norris to pole in thrilling wet-dry qualifying at Silverstone

  • Comment posted by samsung tv, today at 16:41

    Mighty Max. Super Qualy.
    Lando superb effort.
    Piastri brilliant effort.
    George well done considering car is not being developed for you.
    Lewis simply where you are at now.

    • Reply posted by TheNightmanCometh, today at 17:36

      TheNightmanCometh replied:
      No bias here, I'm sure.

  • Comment posted by F1Guild, today at 16:38

    Another amazing qualifying result for Max.. exciting times behind him… well done George on pipping Lewis…

  • Comment posted by Baron of Brierdene, today at 16:37

    Just waiting for the "bring back street circuits" "boring" "cheats" comments.
    Pretty great qualifying session all told.

    • Reply posted by V for Vendetta, today at 16:58

      V for Vendetta replied:
      Well I think it was Sainz or LeClerc who said he loves the street circuits when asked about Silverstone (basically said he loves the street circuits but loves Silverstone too hahahahaha) guess it’s ok for the drivers to like street circuits but not the fans.

  • Comment posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 16:43

    f1 broadcast had to mute the crowd cos they just knew verstappen was going to get booed. only country where this happens. my country is a world wide embarrassment!

    • Reply posted by thegreatpne, today at 16:45

      thegreatpne replied:
      Go and live in the Netherlands if you dislike this fantastic country so much.

  • Comment posted by You have never had it so bad, today at 16:41

    Well done McLaren
    Russell number one Mercedes driver again.

    • Reply posted by V for Vendetta, today at 17:03

      V for Vendetta replied:
      How do you make that out? Lewis Hamilton is 4th in the World Drivers Championship with 106 points vs George Russell in 7th place with 72 points. Hardly their No.1 driver unless you think 7th place in the championship as best.

  • Comment posted by Utd Fan, today at 17:14

    Ha ha Sky trying to get MV into bother for nothing, he passed Russel under a white flag. They are so embarrasing. MV has done nothing wrong and MV is going to dish out the pain again Tomorrow, lol.

    • Reply posted by GazR, today at 17:49

      GazR replied:
      It’s beyond pathetic from Lazenby who is Skys mouth peace and even more disappointing from Chandrok who still failed to acknowledge Max had done nothing wrong!

      Jensen Button was sat their in Disbelief at the rubbish he was hearing from his co presenters!

  • Comment posted by Lozz1971 , today at 16:56

    Norris was fantastic today I really hope he can get a podium Finnish. The best chance the Brits have got .. go go lando

    • Reply posted by Helena Handcart, today at 17:06

      Helena Handcart replied:
      Sadly, Valtteri Bottas is very unlikely to end up on the podium.

  • Comment posted by Justfacts, today at 16:38

    The hypocrite well down the grid again.

    • Reply posted by WilyOldFox, today at 17:00

      WilyOldFox replied:
      Who are you referring too? Majority of these privileged kids are Hypocrites.

  • Comment posted by Defund the BBC, today at 16:44

    I was worried for Max for a while when he was on provisional pole with Lewis next to him. I was hoping he had already reserved a hospital bed.

    • Reply posted by david, today at 16:47

      david replied:
      I was worried for Max when he crashed into the pit wall, expected a hospital trip for that smash.

  • Comment posted by Baron of Brierdene, today at 17:14

    Trying to say MV overtook under a yellow in Q1. Even Sky was that the overtake was fair. Shows some desperation by some people.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Featured