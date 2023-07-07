Close menu

British Grand Prix: Max Verstappen tops first practice

By Andrew BensonChief F1 writer

Last updated on .From the section Formula 1

British Grand Prix
The British Grand Prix is live on 5 Live and BBC Sport website

Max Verstappen led team-mate Sergio Perez in a Red Bull one-two in first practice at the British Grand Prix.

Williams driver Alex Albon was an unexpected third fastest, 0.253 seconds off the pace, an indication that other teams have not reached their ultimate potential this weekend.

Fernando Alonso's Aston Martin was the first established front-runner behind the Red Bulls in fourth.

He headed Ferrari's Charles Leclerc in fifth place by just 0.012 seconds.

Alonso was 0.668secs slower than Verstappen, who is looking for a sixth consecutive victory this weekend, with Perez 0.448secs off the benchmark set by his team-mate.

Verstappen's pace, despite complaints from the Dutchman about a lack of grip that he said felt "like driving on ice", confirmed the expectation pre-race that Silverstone's high-speed swerves would emphasise the Red Bull's advantages over the rest of the field.

Esteban Ocon put in a promising showing and set the sixth fastest time in the upgraded Alpine, which has a new front wing, ahead of Ferrari's Carlos Sainz and the McLaren of Lando Norris.

Norris, too, has a new front wing in addition to the major upgrade that improved the performance of the McLaren at the Austrian Grand Prix last weekend.

Mercedes had a difficult session. Lewis Hamilton and George Russell were only 12th and 14th fastest, despite both cars being fitted with yet another new front wing as Mercedes continue to deliver upgrades aimed at returning them to a competitive position.

Russell complained that the car was "all over the place in Turns Six and Seven" as both drivers seemed to be battling with a lack of rear grip, a perennial problem for Mercedes since the start of 2022.

Mercedes did not run the soft tyre, which will have affected their positions.

The teams were having their first experience of the new Pirelli tyre, introduced for the rest of the season with a stronger construction to reduce chances of failure.

The session took place under blue skies in temperatures of close to 25C and in front of packed grandstands, with a total of 480,000 expected at Silverstone over the three days of the race meeting.

Unsettled weather with the chance of rain is expected over the weekend.

Those there will have the chance to see Hollywood superstar Brad Pitt driving in a modified Formula 2 car as filming starts for the new Apple F1 movie.

The Oscar winner, who has been practising at Silverstone in the lead up to the race, is playing a veteran racer who returns to the sport to mentor a rising young star.

Comments

Join the conversation

73 comments

  • Comment posted by HandOfBob, today at 14:24

    Well done Alex Albon and Williams for stealing a bit of the limelight from the Red Bulls.

  • Comment posted by Rack of Lamb, today at 14:24

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by You have never had it so bad, today at 14:23

    Will Hamilton ever stop whinging

  • Comment posted by turtle wax, today at 14:22

    George leaves Mercedes just as Albon and Williams begin another period of dominance... 🧐

  • Comment posted by ShaquilleOatmeal, today at 14:22

    One wonders just how many more upgrades Mercedes can bring and remain within the cost cap. They are going to nee to have a quiet second half of the season developmentally.

    • Reply posted by Ottoman, today at 14:23

      Ottoman replied:
      They asked RedBull for some "financial advice"

      Likley they brought all major upgrades out now and they going to work on next years car

  • Comment posted by Baron of Brierdene, today at 14:21

    Update. Mercedes reprimanded for the delay attending the Thursday press conference. And warned about future breaches.

  • Comment posted by thegreatpne, today at 14:21

    F1 now reminds me of the EPL where creative accounting to avoid FFP can give you an advantage and win titles.

  • Comment posted by LUFC1986, today at 14:20

    Shocker, another borefest incoming

    • Reply posted by Ibrox Baby, today at 14:23

      Ibrox Baby replied:
      well don't watch it then and even better don't post

  • Comment posted by F1Guild, today at 14:19

    Mr Benson, can we at least manage a photo of a Red Bull, or Max given the headline for the article

  • Comment posted by Mr Markie, today at 14:19

    Nobody ever mentions just how good Adrian Newey is. The best designer of F1 cars for so long now.

    • Reply posted by Ottoman, today at 14:25

      Ottoman replied:
      Nobody? Ever?!

  • Comment posted by pauljon76, today at 14:18

    What a surpirse. I'm shocked. As someone said in Killing Eve....Boring!!

    • Reply posted by Kevin1958, today at 14:20

      Kevin1958 replied:
      Do you know ANYTHING about F1 or were you just desperate to comment on a PRACTICE session?

  • Comment posted by thegreatpne, today at 14:18

    Verstappen reminds me of a young James Hunt

  • Comment posted by geezzzz , today at 14:18

    Mercedes seem to have a Redbull spy among the team. They take one step forward and four steps backwards every time and yet Redbull have already stopped working on this year's car

  • Comment posted by GIN, today at 14:18

    Let's hope for some action this weekend and a British driving winning

  • Comment posted by Gordon, today at 14:16

    Back to karting for Hamilton he is useless give he’s car to Brad Pitt , he will go faster

  • Comment posted by Neil, today at 14:15

    F1 used to be boring because nothing ever happened. Now it is super boring because the same happens every week.

    • Reply posted by F1Guild, today at 14:18

      F1Guild replied:
      you might be watching repeats as I’m pretty sure they’re not racing every week

  • Comment posted by matta, today at 14:15

    Great driver in the fastest car goes P1. Consider me shocked 😲

    • Reply posted by Kevin1958, today at 14:18

      Kevin1958 replied:
      What about a Williams in 3rd? Still shocked or is it just practice?

  • Comment posted by gadgyarab, today at 14:15

    I'm looking forward to the Just Stop Oil protestors at the BGP....wonder if they'll go for jigsaws....might be better to aim at the car parks...

  • Comment posted by Howard, today at 14:13

    Yawn yawn yawn
    Worst season ever
    Switch off tv
    Only one person can win
    Not his fault
    Just a boring so called race for Sunday
    Think I'll watch some paint dry

    • Reply posted by gadgyarab, today at 14:15

      gadgyarab replied:
      Don't forget an environmental disgrace of a non-sport....

