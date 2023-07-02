F1 British Grand Prix 2023 practice, qualifying and race start times
Last updated on .From the section Formula 1
All times are BST. Broadcast times are subject to change at short notice.
|British Grand Prix coverage details (All times BST)
|Date
|Session
|Time
|Radio coverage
|Online text commentary
|Friday, 7 July
|First practice
|12:30-13:30
|BBC Sport website and mobile app
|From 12:00
|Second practice
|16:00-17:00
|BBC Sport website and mobile app
|From 15:30
|Saturday, 8 July
|Third practice
|11:30-12:30
|BBC Sport website and mobile app
|From 11:00
|Qualifying
|15:00-16:00
|BBC Sport website and mobile app
|From 14:30
|Sunday, 2 July
|Race
|15:00
|BBC Sport website and mobile app
|From 13:30
