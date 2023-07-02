Close menu

Austrian Grand Prix: Max Verstappen takes fifth win in row for Red Bull

By Andrew BensonChief F1 writer

Last updated on .From the section Formula 1comments156

General shot of the Austrian Grand Prix
Austria's Red Bull Ring brings Verstappen fans from Holland and Belgium

Red Bull's Max Verstappen continued his imperious march towards a third world title with a dominant victory at the Austrian Grand Prix.

The Dutchman's fifth win in a row moves him 81 points clear of team-mate Sergio Perez in the championship.

Behind him, excitement was provided by a battle for the podium positions between Perez and the Ferraris.

Leclerc won it, thanks partly to stalwart defence from team-mate Carlos Sainz before Perez took third.

Sainz held back Perez, charging back through the field from 15th on the grid for four crucial laps, which gave Leclerc the breathing space he needed to hold on ahead of the Red Bull to the end of the race.

The two battled frantically through Turns Three and Four for several laps, with Sainz once brilliantly repassing the Red Bull around the outside of Turn Four after Perez appeared to have taken the place, before the Mexican ultimately prevailed.

Sainz's defence meant Leclerc was 12.9 seconds ahead of Perez with nine laps to go and the Red Bull made no inroads into that gap before the chequered flag.

An imperious performance

Verstappen was unchallenged throughout - collecting his seventh win in nine races this season - after converting his pole position into a lead at the first corner.

He did have to pass both Ferraris in the course of his middle stint between two pit stops, as a result of a later first stop that put him out of sync with the red cars.

But he did so without trouble and cruised off again into the distance for another untroubled win, the field helpless to do anything about it.

In the closing laps, Verstappen argued against his team's request to cool tyres - effectively a demand to back off and cruise to the end - in favour of a pit stop for fresh tyres to allow him to take the fastest lap, previously held by Perez.

Fans at the Austrian Grand Prix
It's been a sea of orange as fans gear up for Sunday's race

Small comfort for Ferrari

The race did, though, provide some encouragement for Ferrari, whose car appears to have improved in race pace and tyre usage following a series of upgrades in the last three races.

Leclerc drove extremely well after a stunning qualifying lap on Friday had put him second on the grid and deserved his second place, even if he did owe Sainz some thanks.

In the first part of the race, Sainz tracked Leclerc closely, even asking the team if they would let him by so he could have a go at challenging Verstappen.

But after the first pit stops Leclerc edged clear of his team-mate, whose hopes were dashed with a five-second penalty for exceeding track limits.

Sainz was one of nine drivers - almost half the field - to be penalised in this way, and this number included Lewis Hamilton, who had a dispiriting race for Mercedes and could manage only seventh place.

Hamilton was reduced to asking his team whether anyone else had penalties, and had to be told by team boss Toto Wolff: "Lewis, we know the car is slow. Please just drive it."

Hamilton was also beaten by McLaren's Lando Norris and Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso, whose fifth place edged him a little further ahead of Hamilton in their battle for third in the championship.

Norris' fifth place, just four seconds or so behind Sainz at the end of the race, was encouragement for McLaren after they introduced a major upgrade to his car for this race weekend.

It is the first of a series of developments that will be used over the coming races and seemed not only to improve the McLaren's pace, but also another of its biggest weaknesses, its tyre wear.

Behind Hamilton, George Russell moved up to eighth place from 11th on the grid, with Alpine's Pierre Gasly and Aston Martin's Lance Stroll completing the points positions after a race that featured many hectic scraps involving the midfield runners.

Comments

Join the conversation

159 comments

  • Comment posted by John in the UK, today at 15:55

    I am a Lewis fan, but my God, does he moan a lot!!

    • Reply posted by RocketRonnie, today at 16:05

      RocketRonnie replied:
      Career on the downturn, not driving in the best car anymore, being found out by a better, faster, younger driver

  • Comment posted by Steve Roberts, today at 15:51

    A pity Lewis was focused on why Perez did not get a penalty rather than his own race.

    • Reply posted by LifeGirl, today at 15:57

      LifeGirl replied:
      Its a sad state of affairs when the ''GOAT'' cannot overtake without trying to get the guy in front of him penalised.

  • Comment posted by youlesie23, today at 15:53

    How about Lando Norris. P5 in that tractor of a McLaren is an absolutely outstanding result. It's such a shame a driver of his calibre is being wasted, he deserves a shot at a top team

    • Reply posted by Realist, today at 15:59

      Realist replied:
      Upgrades help. However a special drive from Lando

  • Comment posted by LifeGirl, today at 15:51

    A lot of nasty things have been said about Max Verstappen. But that trick he pulled braking after the DRS zone so that he couldn't be overtaken... and then his team mate taking three laps of failed overtakes and still not working that out really does go to show just what a talent he is. And just how far Perez has to go before he is WDC.

    • Reply posted by mad_lad_66, today at 15:55

      mad_lad_66 replied:
      Just goes to show how much of it is blind hatred and not justified comments.

  • Comment posted by Scott, today at 15:50

    Please don't retire Lewis. This is a great laugh.

    • Reply posted by Mr singh, today at 15:53

      Mr singh replied:
      The cricket is even more funny. Come on Aussies!
      Why would they retire a 7 times WC the GOAT of F1. Most F1 wins most poles ever?

  • Comment posted by mad_lad_66, today at 15:54

    Hamilton has yet again proven how much of an insufferable crybaby he is. Sore loser and not a good sportsman at all. Disgraceful.

    • Reply posted by Faizan Haqqee, today at 16:00

      Faizan Haqqee replied:
      The PC Dolls can't see anyone else doing well at the Grammies

  • Comment posted by Alex, today at 15:56

    Interesting lack of comments about hamiltons team radio tantrums, if that was verstappen Hamilton fans would be frothing at the mouth about how petulant he is

    • Reply posted by I-chuck-spuds-92, today at 15:59

      I-chuck-spuds-92 replied:
      You Max fans froth at the mouth if Lewis farts, you’re obsessed with him and it’s embarrassingly pathetic

  • Comment posted by TicTax, today at 15:52

    In over 30 years of watching F1, I've never heard a driver complaining about being intimidated. He's lucky he never raced the likes of Senna, Piquet or Mansell. Good drive from PER from 15th. Funny how VER is friends with him again now he's won, compared to his complaint about being given a hard time during the sprint

  • Comment posted by Mahender-A320, today at 15:52

    What a performance by MV/RB. That was an extreme display of arrogance and excellence, just amazing.

    Their current car can easily beat any teams next years car, such is their dominance and advantage that they are not even showing their true pace this year.

    Amazing team, amazing driver, like it or not. They are like a MSc and Ferrari combination of early 2000s.

    • Reply posted by Scott, today at 15:56

      Scott replied:
      The balls on them are gigantic to do what they did with one lap to go. Fair play to them.

  • Comment posted by LifeGirl, today at 15:55

    ''Stay on the track'' is not a difficult nor unfair rule to follow. F1 drivers have been managing that for a hundred years. Some real pettiness on show out there today.

    • Reply posted by North Patrol, today at 16:04

      North Patrol replied:
      F1 is not 100 yet.

  • Comment posted by Finkelstein, today at 15:53

    A peerless masterclass from Verstappen and another whine and whinge from Hamilton trying to get Perez penalised, which confirms what he truly is and that is an also ran.

    • Reply posted by Faizan Haqqee, today at 16:01

      Faizan Haqqee replied:
      Characterless display. Sore loser

  • Comment posted by Mark 44, today at 15:55

    Not a red bull fan but they are doing an awesome job
    Starting to go off Lewis, all that complaining was so bad, I know he wasn't the only one before anyone mentions it.

  • Comment posted by You have never had it so bad, today at 15:57

    Well done Max
    Hamilton whinging again

  • Comment posted by Scott, today at 15:54

    Telling how the best, most intelligent drivers on the grid Verstappen and Alonso managed to not get a penalty.

  • Comment posted by mh52, today at 15:54

    Another snore fest

  • Comment posted by NickdeVries, today at 15:50

    Lewis asking if anyone else had penalties. Lewis you don't ask that.

    • Reply posted by Kuifje, today at 15:52

      Kuifje replied:
      He's insecure.

  • Comment posted by Johnny the Walrus, today at 15:48

    Max Verstappen was incredible again, the confidence that he has in the team to change his tyres without error to set the fastest lap on the final lap. Great to see the stewards enforce the track limits on those that kept exceeding them.

  • Comment posted by watermelon in Easter hay, today at 15:56

    I see the viewing figures are at an historical low, can't imagine why.

    • Reply posted by LifeGirl, today at 16:05

      LifeGirl replied:
      They are actually higher then they've ever been, but details.

  • Comment posted by Benson it is your father, today at 15:48

    Meanwhile, Lewis exceeds track limits, gets schooled by Norris, and needed a lolly from Toto to stop him crying. How anyone can support that joke of a driver Hamilton is a complete mystery. #fakegoat #wokewithoutintellect

    • Reply posted by gazzalee69, today at 15:51

      gazzalee69 replied:
      How anyone can support this joke of a sport, yawn

  • Comment posted by montana, today at 15:49

    We were told hami was the best what happened since 22

    • Reply posted by Realist, today at 15:53

      Realist replied:
      As any decent F1 fan knows, the driver has to be backed by the car and the strategy to succeed. RB have all 3 at the minute

