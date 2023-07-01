Austria GP sprint gallery

Close menu

Austrian Grand Prix, Formula 1
Max Verstappen fans begin the sprint format weekend letting off the flares at the Red Bull Ring
Austrian Grand Prix, Formula 1, Lewis Hamilton
But the big name who had a disappointing sprint qualifying was Lewis Hamilton, who started 18th in the Mercedes
Austrian Grand Prix, Formula 1, Red Bull, Max Verstappen
And their support must of helped after he sealed pole for Sunday's Grand Prix in Friday's qualifying
Austrian Grand Prix, Formula 1
The fans still roared in the stands at the isolated track in the Styrian mountains
Austrian Grand Prix, Formula 1, Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
And after a rainy overnight the drivers started to arrive in the paddock for Saturday's sprint shootout
Austria
And Verstappen reigned in the wet to win the sprint race

