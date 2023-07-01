Close menu

Austrian Grand Prix: Max Verstappen on sprint race pole with Lando Norris third

By Andrew BensonChief F1 writer

Last updated on .From the section Formula 1comments82

The Austrian Grand Prix is live on 5 Live and the BBC Sport website

Lewis Hamilton qualified only 18th for Saturday's sprint race at the Austrian Grand Prix after what he called "bad time usage" by Mercedes.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen took pole, just as he did on Friday for the main grand prix, ahead of team-mate Sergio Perez and McLaren's Lando Norris.

Haas driver Nico Hulkenberg was fourth ahead of the Ferraris of Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc.

Hamilton also became tangled up with Verstappen during the first session.

The seven-time champion was behind Haas driver Kevin Magnussen trying to get a gap to start his final lap, after his fastest lap time - which would have easily got him into the second session - was deleted for exceeding track limits.

Waiting in turn behind Magnussen, Hamilton was at Turn 10 as Verstappen came up behind him trying to finish a lap.

In apparent retaliation, Verstappen then overtook Hamilton down the pit straight and seemed to impede him into Turn One at the start of Hamilton's final flying lap, which was not fast enough to progress out of the first session.

Hamilton said: "Just timing. Not right. Sprint race doesn't really matter anyway. Just have some fun from the back. It is what it is. I don't really feel anything about it."

On a bad day for Mercedes, Hamilton's team-mate George Russell, who did make it beyond the first session, will line up 15th because hydraulic problems that required a steering column change prevented him running again.

At the front, Perez saved his blushes from Friday, when he qualified 15th for the grand prix after a series of track limits transgressions, by making it an all Red Bull front row for the sprint, which starts at 15:30 UK time.

But the Mexican was 0.493 seconds slower than Verstappen - larger than the margin separating Perez from Esteban Ocon's Alpine in ninth place.

Behind the Ferraris, Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso will start the sprint seventh ahead of team-mate Lance Stroll, Ocon and Magnussen.

Sainz impressed in the first session. He was in the pits for most of it with a brake-by-wire problem and managed to re-join at the end with time for only one flying lap - with which he went fastest of all.

There may yet be some changes in the order as Hulkenberg and Leclerc both face stewards' investigations.

Hulkenberg's is for an unsafe release from the pits, when he ran over his own tyre, launching the car into the air.

Leclerc is being investigated for impeding McLaren's Oscar Piastri.

It remains to be seen whether the Verstappen-Hamilton incident will be investigated - there has been no report of it as yet.

  • Comment posted by John B, today at 12:31

    Verstroppen the brat clean sweeps again. Just finish this season already, borefest.

  • Comment posted by toffeebluepeter77, today at 12:31

    Should appreciate everything hamilton has done in the sport.. Be a long long time before we have a british f1 world champion again

  • Comment posted by Mike, today at 12:30

    It’s a crying shame that the notorious 2021 season ends as it did, it did no one any favours, not Max, not Lewis and not the sport as it became a laughing stock to people who didn’t even follow F1. To me it’s 8 for Stevenage and 1 for Hasselt, soon to be 2 and for sure to be followed by 2 more before the next significant changes.

  • Comment posted by Mike, today at 12:30

    RB have clearly run away with it this year, no one is even close at any circuit and they aren’t even flat out. Typically when the regs change significantly it takes a couple of seasons to equal out a bit. It took 5 last time before RB were really challenging the Mercs and then we had a couple of really exciting seasons with all the hyped nonsense between the the top two.

  • Comment posted by ISD, today at 12:30

    Max is a cut above Perez like Lewis was to his team mates bar 2016 when dnfs and decent drives by Rosberg gave him the title

  • Comment posted by Ramsgate red, today at 12:27

    Another boring and predictable race then, Max Vercrashem dominant again, boring boring boring, thought the change's were meant to make things more competitive.
    Stop moaning Lewis and get ur head down, Red bull are laughing at you.

  • Comment posted by ojsqzea4, today at 12:26

    bottas? Why he in F1

  • Comment posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 12:24

    verstappen got pole and yet all we hear this guy talking about is hamilton finishing 18th and half of what is written is fan fiction about verstappen impeding hamilton. didnt realise it was illegal to overtake a slower driver? 🤡

    • Reply posted by Benson it is your father, today at 12:27

      Benson it is your father replied:
      You also didn’t realize that Benson is neither a journalist or a reporter - or even an F1 savant - but a genuine Hamilton fanboy that got his BBC job through nepotism.

  • Comment posted by Wall of Dog, today at 12:24

    Nevermind. Go and get some more tattoos or get some more metal in your face .

    • Reply posted by toffeebluepeter77, today at 12:27

      toffeebluepeter77 replied:
      Lol as if he reads this hys.. Too busy enjoying his millions and 7 world championships.. Yourself??

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 12:23

    I thought moss was the greatest driver when i was young. He thought fangio was the greatest, so for me fangio was the greatest ever. Those days, if you made a mistake you could easily end up dead. You really had to have big ones.

    • Reply posted by Johnny the Walrus, today at 12:25

      Johnny the Walrus replied:
      MV would be a great in any era as he has what it takes and he is a cut above the rest in his own era.

  • Comment posted by Baron of Brierdene, today at 12:22

    So was it the steering column or the steering rack that had a problem? Watching the "incident" it is clear that a driver on a hot lap takes priority over someone waiting to start a lap.

  • Comment posted by Rob, today at 12:21

    Looking ominously like every previous race weekend this season, isn't it? Pray for rain people.

  • Comment posted by john, today at 12:21

    F1 is so boring now. Sprint race is only any good for the first few. Not even worth watching

  • Comment posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 12:21

    noticed a much better ratio of thumbs up/down on verstappen getting pole today. maybe cos the hamilton fans didnt bother watching any more? proves theyre not fans of the sport and only care about the driver

    • Reply posted by Ladysmith, today at 12:23

      Ladysmith replied:
      The only surprising thing is if he didn't get pole, then it would be a lot of thumbs up.

  • Comment posted by adamrawling, today at 12:20

    How people defend Max blocking Lewis for the entire first sector when he was on a cool down lap I do not know, for sure you can argue Lewis in the last corner as well. But can we put aside blind support for a second and maybe actually have genuine debates about what and what shouldn’t occur!

    • Reply posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 12:22

      Humble Chelsea Fan replied:
      its not illegal to overtake a slower driver

  • Comment posted by Benson it is your father, today at 12:19

    When your car is average, you’re just average, Shamilton. #fact #fakegoat #wokewithoutintellect

  • Comment posted by Dom L, today at 12:19

    Max GOAT, not so sure! If Max and Fernando were in the same car, who would come out on top? Food for thought!!!!

    • Reply posted by Johnny the Walrus, today at 12:23

      Johnny the Walrus replied:
      MV every time.

  • Comment posted by s2k, today at 12:18

    Meh…

  • Comment posted by timepasser, today at 12:16

    If you're 15th and 18th ,why bother doing the sprint race ? Do a couple of laps at the back ,keep your tyres and car safe ,retire early to be in good shape for the real event.

    • Reply posted by Sirrantsalot, today at 12:22

      Sirrantsalot replied:
      You could say that for any car that isn't a red bull. F1 is boring. Fact. And I've been watching for 30+ years.

