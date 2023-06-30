Close menu

Austrian Grand Prix 2023: Max Verstappen on pole ahead of Charles Leclerc

By Andrew BensonChief F1 writer

Last updated on .From the section Formula 1

Hamilton
The Austrian Grand Prix is live on 5 Live and the BBC Sport website

Max Verstappen took a comfortable pole position from Ferrari's Charles Leclerc at his Red Bull team's home grand prix in Austria.

Verstappen was just 0.048 seconds clear of Leclerc as Carlos Sainz made it a Ferrari two-three with Lando Norris fourth in the upgraded McLaren.

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton was fifth from the Aston Martins, Lance Stroll unusually ahead of Fernando Alonso.

Red Bull's Sergio Perez failed to make the top 10 for a fourth straight race.

The Mexican repeatedly fell foul of restrictions on track limits and had a series of laps deleted for running too wide at Turns Nine and 10 and will line up 15th for the grand prix on Sunday.

Perez was not the only driver to struggle with track limits - many drivers had laps deleted through qualifying - but he was certainly the one to suffer most for his transgressions.

Verstappen, who was imperious as he secured his fourth pole in a row, said: "It was very difficult because of all the track limits. We don't do this on purpose but with these speeds and high-speed corners it is very difficult to judge the white line.

"A lot of people were being caught out, including me. It takes out the joy a little bit but still a very good lap."

Verstappen said the amount of times being deleted "looked very silly - we almost looked like amateurs and some of them were very, very marginal".

Sainz added: "We need to find a way to correct it and we will sit down (with the FIA) and try to do that."

Arguably the lap of the day was from Leclerc, who was right on the edge through the two high-speed final corners, the car dancing on the limits of adhesion as he caught a couple of twitches at well over 100mph.

Leclerc, who has had a difficult run in recent races, said: "It feels good to finally have a clean qualifying again and to be back on the front row. The feeling has been a bit better in the last few races.

"It was all about building up to the last lap and I managed to put everything in. Very close to the Red Bulls. I don't think we expected to be that close."

Beyond Leclerc's lap, Norris also produced a stand-out performance for McLaren.

The team have worked hard to introduce a major aerodynamic upgrade a race earlier than planned, to the extent that there were only enough parts for Norris to run it, leaving team-mate Oscar Piastri in the previous specification car.

Norris was towards the front throughout the session and ended up just 0.267 seconds off Verstappen. Piastri was 13th.

Norris felt he could have been even higher had he not made a mistake on his final lap.

"I messed up my lap a bit," Norris said. "Should have had Carlos, but I am still quite happy. P4 is a good result. The car has been working very well so I have say a big thank you to the team for getting all the new bits here, We wouldn't be P4 without that. So super-happy."

Hamilton was a further 0.161secs back as Mercedes appeared to struggle on this track, which has often been a bit of a bogey circuit for them.

"It was a very difficult session," the seven-time champion said. "Our car in general has never really suited this circuit and it showed it again today. But fifth is a good strong position to start from."

Team-mate Russell was off the pace throughout and could not make it out of the second session, ending up 11th, behind Haas driver Nico Hulkenberg, Alpine's Pierre Gasly and Williams' Alex Albon.

"Just not quick enough today," Russell said. "From the first laps in practice I just haven't got the right feel with the car. I need to understand what's going on at the moment. I'm struggling a bit, especially on Saturdays."

Bringing up the rear was Alpha Tauri's Nyck De Vries, who is under pressure for his seat after failing to impress Red Bull bosses with the start of his F1 career.

Team principal Franz Tost said on Friday that De Vries' future was in his own hands - he will keep the seat if his performances improve.

But he was four places behind team-mate Yuki Tsunoda, not the performance the team would have wanted.

Qualifying set the grid for Sunday's grand prix, and Saturday will be devoted to the shorter 'sprint' event, with a qualifying session, the 'sprint shoot-out' at 11:00 UK time and the sprint itself at 15:30.

"Tomorrow is raining," Leclerc said. "It will be exciting."

Comments

Join the conversation

200 comments

  • Comment posted by Andy , today at 17:48

    Thanks F1 for having it at 4pm on a Friday. How do they expect people to watch it when we are working!!

    • Reply posted by Markus, today at 17:53

      Markus replied:
      I guess because the UK is not the only country in the world?

  • Comment posted by thenestofvipers, today at 18:07

    Here's an idea regarding track limits.....how about replacing the tarmac and concrete the other side of the defining white lines with something, let's say err grass, astroturf, gravel or dirt.

    A driver will very soon find his track limits

    • Reply posted by Turtle, today at 18:32

      Turtle replied:
      How about swapping cars to see who is really the best driver.

      Or drawing cars out of a hat like Modern Pentathlon.

      Much fairer.

  • Comment posted by Slow work day, today at 17:54

    Are they joking when they call 0.048 a comfortable pole or have they just got the difference wrong?

    • Reply posted by dwwesq, today at 18:02

      dwwesq replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Rolfski, today at 17:49

    Great result for Verstappen but Leclerc takes the cake IMO with his incredibly risky last qualifying round. Also impressive: Norris (updates seem to work) , Hulkenberg and Albon.

    • Reply posted by Turtle, today at 18:31

      Turtle replied:
      Verstappen must be the best ever.
      Only his third year in the sport and already level with Senna for most ever wins.

      I bet he takes the lead outright tomorrow!

  • Comment posted by Adam Hayward, today at 17:46

    The shock!!

    • Reply posted by jikeccfc, today at 17:48

      jikeccfc replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Poppy, today at 17:47

    This sprint idea needs a rethink! Qualifying when most people at work?

    • Reply posted by sjf, today at 18:03

      sjf replied:
      In the UK maybe. But ok for Saturday afternoon in Europe when it's 5 to 8 hrs further back in the US?

  • Comment posted by thenestofvipers, today at 18:05

    If you thought the media couldn't be dumbed down any further, that Crofty on Sky just lowered the bar with this juvenile and flippant comment (not unusual for him)

    Whilst talking about track limits with Steiner on the pitwall, Steiner asked 'and what would you do to over come the issue Crofty?'

    'I would employ lasers and sharks' was his unfunny reply.

    Steiners look...priceless.

    Sky...for kids

    • Reply posted by HandOfBob, today at 18:13

      HandOfBob replied:
      A far cry from the ITV years.

  • Comment posted by Dazsw, today at 18:05

    Drivers complaining about track limits, stop breaking them lol! Would be better if the whole track after the white line was either grass or gravel, then they wouldn't do it.

    • Reply posted by jon60, today at 18:06

      jon60 replied:
      Or a solid concrete barrier.

  • Comment posted by Badder, today at 18:01

    Penalties for 'exceeding track limits' during qualifying and races is all well and good, forcing drivers to stick to the track boundaries and not gaining an advantage, is absolutely fine, but I remember a particular driver exceeding track limits during a race - because he'd just been overtaken by his championship rival and went off track- and in so doing regained the lead and didn't give it back.

  • Comment posted by Justfacts, today at 18:31

    Lando Norris out qualifying Hamilton in an inferior car. Wow

    • Reply posted by Ook the Librarian, today at 18:44

      Ook the Librarian replied:
      It was because *insert excuses*

  • Comment posted by OTS, today at 18:07

    Last 4 poles - RBR
    Last 4 wins - RBR
    Last 4 poles - Max
    Last 4 wins - Max

    Well done RBR/Max, you can only beat what's in the same race as you.

    Wow Leclerc that was helluva qualifying lap, in what's been a dog of a car, nobody expected that one.

    Finally a fantastic P4 for Nando, the boy did good and Stroll for finally showing his undoubted potential.

  • Comment posted by HandOfBob, today at 17:55

    Great Q3 from Leclerc to get on the front row.

  • Comment posted by Steven , today at 17:52

    What's going on with Checo, constructors will be tough if this keeps up, LeClerc better hope for a reliable car and strategy this time out, Can't see past another Max win bar, an error.

    • Reply posted by Timbo, today at 18:02

      Timbo replied:
      Red Bull's policy of favoring one driver, remember Webber? Car not getting the upgrades?

  • Comment posted by scarlet, today at 18:10

    I have to be honest I didn't realise that qualifying was on today,but then again 99% of people including non F1 followers would know who would have got pole.Im afraid the same can be said for the sprint race & the main race on Sunday.Lets be honest it's no different to any other year
    ,faster car,dominate driver.

    • Reply posted by Turtle, today at 18:35

      Turtle replied:
      Some cars driving round in circles.

  • Comment posted by chris, today at 17:52

    There was qualifying today? Oh…good job F1

    • Reply posted by J-Dizzle, today at 17:56

      J-Dizzle replied:
      Sprint race innit

  • Comment posted by BCFCred, today at 18:10

    Austria is not Red Bulls home grand prix it is only owned by an Austrian the car is built & designed in Britain.

    • Reply posted by Jut2k, today at 18:14

      Jut2k replied:
      They are classified as an Austrian team.

  • Comment posted by Banned 23 Times, today at 18:01

    Stop dominating Max, Lewis doesn’t like it!

    • Reply posted by Banned 23 Times, today at 18:09

      Banned 23 Times replied:
      I see the Lewis fanboys are present, downvoting!

  • Comment posted by Dys, today at 18:00

    Finally poor Max gets the pole his driving deserves. I, we, can only hope and pray he finally gets a win, poor guy.

  • Comment posted by CRT_Paul, today at 18:11

    I severely doubt Red Bull with two Perez's behind the wheel would have people talking about equalising the machinery. It's a bit of a suprise the Perez performance because he genuinely was the best midfielder before he went to RBR now he's being made to look plain slow and in his efforts to be quick he makes loads of mistakes.

    • Reply posted by OTS, today at 18:26

      OTS replied:
      As all the current support drivers have said, RBR design the car around Max and support 100% behind Max.

      Checo as you said was the best street driver and best of the midfield. He's now just one of the support team

  • Comment posted by Bassist2, today at 18:39

    Really good job by Norris

    • Reply posted by PITSTOP, today at 18:45

      PITSTOP replied:
      but he still won't get anywhere in the race

