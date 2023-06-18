Close menu

Canadian Grand Prix: Gallery

Max Verstappen driving during a wet qualifying session
It had been a rain-affected meeting on Friday and Saturday...
Gordon Ramsey with his daughter
Chef Gordon Ramsay paid a visit to the Red Bull garage
Canadian Grand Prix start
Max Verstappen made a clean getaway at the start, with Lewis Hamilton moving into second place ahead of Fernando Alonso
Fernando Alonso ahead of Lewis Hamilton
Alonso and Hamilton battled it out for second place for the duration of the race, with the Spaniard eventually retaking the place
max verstappen wins the Canadian Grand prix
Verstappen equalled Ayrton Senna's total of 41 career victories and it's also 100 F1 wins for Red Bull
Fernando Alonso, Adrian Newey, the Chief Technical Officer of Red Bull Racing, Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton on podium
That's 11 world championships between the three drivers on the podium and 23 titles (11 driver, 12 constructor) for Red Bull chief technical officer - and design guru - Adrian Newey
George Russell's car
The aftermath of George Russell's car after hitting the wall on lap 12, he re-joined after a pit stop but eventually had to retire the car
Ferrari's Charles Leclerc
Charles Leclerc wore a helmet in tribute to Gilles Villeneuve at the Canadian Grand Prix after talks with the Ferrari legend's family
A general view of the hairpin at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve
But there was no sign of rain on Sunday in Montreal

