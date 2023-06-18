Canadian Grand Prix: Gallery

Canadian Grand Prix: GalleryLast updated on 27 minutes ago27 minutes ago.From the section Formula 1It had been a rain-affected meeting on Friday and Saturday...Chef Gordon Ramsay paid a visit to the Red Bull garageMax Verstappen made a clean getaway at the start, with Lewis Hamilton moving into second place ahead of Fernando AlonsoAlonso and Hamilton battled it out for second place for the duration of the race, with the Spaniard eventually retaking the placeVerstappen equalled Ayrton Senna's total of 41 career victories and it's also 100 F1 wins for Red BullThat's 11 world championships between the three drivers on the podium and 23 titles (11 driver, 12 constructor) for Red Bull chief technical officer - and design guru - Adrian NeweyThe aftermath of George Russell's car after hitting the wall on lap 12, he re-joined after a pit stop but eventually had to retire the carCharles Leclerc wore a helmet in tribute to Gilles Villeneuve at the Canadian Grand Prix after talks with the Ferrari legend's familyBut there was no sign of rain on Sunday in Montreal