Canadian Grand Prix: Max Verstappen wins to equal Ayrton Senna victories total

By Andrew BensonChief F1 writer in Montreal

Last updated on .From the section Formula 1comments645

Max Verstappen celebrates winning the Canadian Grand Prix
Only Alain Prost, Sebastian Vettel, Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton have more F1 race wins than Max Verstappen

Red Bull's Max Verstappen equalled Ayrton Senna's career total of 41 victories with a dominant win at the Canadian Grand Prix.

The Dutchman's sixth triumph in eight races this season gave him a 69-point lead in the championship and was the 100th victory for his Red Bull team.

Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso passed Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes on track to win a battle for second place.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc recovered from qualifying 11th to take fourth.

Verstappen's winning margin of 9.5 seconds was the smallest a Red Bull has had over another team so far this season, giving encouragement to the chasing pack.

But it was clear that 25-year-old Verstappen had not needed to extend himself and could almost certainly have won by a far larger margin.

And his achievement in already matching Senna's career achievement at an age nine years younger than the legendary Brazilian was when he was killed in a crash at the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix underlined the way he and Red Bull have dominated F1 for the past two seasons.

It also raises the question of where Verstappen's career statistics may end - only Alain Prost, Sebastian Vettel, Michael Schumacher and Hamilton are ahead of him in victories and Prost's mark of 51 and even Vettel's 54 may be reachable during this season, depending on the level of his dominance.

Verstappen converted a brilliant pole position won in the wet, 1.2 seconds clear of the field, into a lead at the first corner and never looked back as he measured his pace to the intense battles behind him.

A fight between legends

Fernando Alonso
Fernando Alonso was passed by Lewis Hamilton at the start but was later able to overhaul his old rival

Hamilton started third, one place behind Alonso, but the Mercedes driver passed the Aston Martin into the first corner after a strong start.

Alonso tracked the Mercedes closely for the first part of the race, occasionally threatening down the back straight before the final chicane.

But Hamilton managed to hang on in second until a safety car was called on lap 12 when the second Mercedes driver George Russell hit the wall at Turn Nine, leaving debris on the track.

At the restart, Alonso began to challenge the Mercedes more closely and after a few laps of pressure edged close enough to pull a move into the final chicane on lap 23.

From then on, Alonso edged clear and although Hamilton switched to the medium tyres at his second pit stop while the Spaniard stuck with the hards they had used for their second stint, the seven-time champion could do nothing about his old rival.

In the final laps, Hamilton was told Alonso appeared to be nursing a rear brake problem. The Briton moved back towards his old rival, but Alonso then began to edge away again as the three biggest names in F1 completed an all-star podium.

Russell remarkably rejoined after a pit stop following his collision with the wall and ran beyond three-quarters distance before Mercedes asked him to retire the car.

A strong fightback from Ferrari

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc leads a train of cars including team-mate Carlos Sainz and Sergio Perez
Ferrari's Charles Leclerc - wearing a helmet that paid tribute to Canadian F1 legend Gilles Villeneuve - finished an impressive fourth after starting 10th

Behind Alonso and Hamilton, Leclerc and team-mate Carlos Sainz recovered well from a difficult qualifying session that left them 10th and 11th on the grid.

Ferrari chose not to pit under the Russell safety car, switching to a one-stop strategy and running an impressively long first stint on the medium tyres to bring Leclerc into contention for the final podium position.

After their pit stops, Leclerc began to close on Hamilton heading into the final 30 laps and it looked as if Ferrari may be able to grab third place.

But Hamilton upped his pace to show he had things under control and although Leclerc stayed more or less within range of the Mercedes, he had to be content with fourth. Sainz followed him home in fifth, ahead of the second Red Bull of the underwhelming Sergio Perez in sixth.C

Fernando Alonso, Adrian Newey, the Chief Technical Officer of Red Bull Racing, Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton on podium
That's 11 world championships between the three drivers on the podium and 23 titles (11 driver, 12 constructor) for Red Bull chief technical officer - and design guru - Adrian Newey

The rest

Alex Albon capped an impressive weekend, in which he had been fastest of all in the damp second qualifying session, to take seventh in the heavily upgraded Williams, the pace of which impressed rival teams and suggested an upturn in form as the season heads into its European summer phase.

The British-born Thai driver held on impressively in the closing laps under pressure from Alpine's Esteban Ocon, McLaren's Lando Norris, Alfa Romeo's Valtteri Bottas and Aston Martin's Lance Stroll.

Norris passed Bottas with six laps to go to finish ninth on the road and threatened Ocon for eighth, even radioing about a wobbly rear wing on the Alpine in the vain hope Ocon would be forced to pit.

But although he finished ninth on the road, just failing to pull off a pass on Ocon into the final corner of the final lap, Norris dropped to 13th in the classification because of a five-penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct.

It was triggered by him slowing down and holding other drivers up on his way into the pits under the safety car to avoid a "double-stack" pit stop with team-mate Oscar Piastri.

Comments

Join the conversation

647 comments

  • Comment posted by Appellation, today at 20:51

    Albon is showing (again) he is up for a faster car

    • Reply posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 20:53

      Humble Chelsea Fan replied:
      cos that went so well when he was in the rb

  • Comment posted by Steven , today at 20:48

    Congratulations Max, a huge milestone. As you said, it's impossible to compare as winning cars are not always available, you can only race with what you have. Huge shout out to Aston Martin and Alonso. Loving it. 👊👏

    • Reply posted by Turtle, today at 20:52

      Turtle replied:
      Verstappen truly is the best that's ever been.

      Only in the sport for 3 years and already passed Senna. Total legend!

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 20:47

    Perez won't be in his seat for much longer

    • Reply posted by Exile, today at 20:51

      Exile replied:
      Can't really think of a reason for such a poor display from Perez. Think He's given up already!

  • Comment posted by Dave McGregor, today at 20:55

    Could someone explain to me what constitutes "an unsafe release" because Mercedes release of Hamilton into Alonso's path certainly looked like it to me.

  • Comment posted by fan, today at 20:51

    You’ll get usual vile about how boring the race was, but it was a good race. Albon in P7 and some drama with Russell and the safety cars. Decent battle between Hamilton and Alonso. The gap to the front also is closing up…

    • Reply posted by bridstow man , today at 20:52

      bridstow man replied:
      It's bile .....

      Your welcome

  • Comment posted by Al Packer, today at 21:06

    LH overtook FA, FA overtook LH.
    No crash happen.
    Just saying.

    • Reply posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 21:10

      Humble Chelsea Fan replied:
      verstappen won, hamilton hasnt since the last 2 years. just saying

  • Comment posted by Dreddy Tennis, today at 20:49

    Not the most exciting race, it has to be said. Alonso and Albon did brilliantly considering they had faster cars on their rear for most of the race. Well done to Ferrari for finally making a good strategy call.... even if Sainz had to tell them what to do!!!

    Hard to believe Max is up 41 wins already; if RB are in the fight every season up to 2026, then he's in with a shot of breaking them all.

    • Reply posted by Name, today at 21:20

      Name replied:
      Man in fastest car wins

  • Comment posted by TicTax, today at 20:48

    Great to see three world champions in the top three, each of them smiling after putting on a great race. Good for ALB getting DOTD too. Enjoyed that one

    • Reply posted by Turtle, today at 20:54

      Turtle replied:
      Verstappen is a superstar of F1 and a proper role model to boot.

      Something that the sport hasn't really had since Senna's time so poetic that he's beaten his record.

  • Comment posted by hereforthegig, today at 21:03

    Take nothing away from Max as he is proving himself to be a good driver, but isn’t this dominance just mirroring the years of Hamilton and Mercedes!?! It’s clear from just a few races in Max has it wrapped up. I’m not a lover of Hamilton but still like to see him do well and he is a worthy champion as well. It would be great for at least a close 3-4 way race for the championship but not to be.

  • Comment posted by Baron of Brierdene, today at 20:48

    Well that was interesting. Just waiting for the usual "IT'S BORING" crowd to kick off. Masterful performance of driving by Albon. Terrible stewarding re pit lane incidents.

    • Reply posted by Dreddy Tennis, today at 20:51

      Dreddy Tennis replied:
      Yes, that was absolutely abysmal from the stewards. Both Hamilton and Norris got away with murder there.

  • Comment posted by yandaman, today at 21:09

    People praising him for equaling Senna's record never saw Senna race. F1 is and never will be what it was then and further back when.. they really did drive to survive

    • Reply posted by Dr_John - not a Doctor of medicine, today at 21:40

      Dr_John - not a Doctor of medicine replied:
      Senna is the greatest I have seen in the last 40 years, but despite the tragic deaths of him and Ratzenberger, it was after the drive to survive era - they were the first deaths in 12 years, and there wasn't another for 20 years.

      In the 70s there were deaths or life changing injuries most seasons.

  • Comment posted by milanfan, today at 20:50

    A dominant win by Verstappen to mark 100 race wins for Red Bull. Brilliant driving by Albon and a decent recovery from the Ferraris. Russell had a very poor race.

    • Reply posted by Justfacts, today at 21:01

      Justfacts replied:
      Max the goat

  • Comment posted by say it as it is, today at 20:50

    Not sure which team has a bigger gulf in driver ability, Aston Martin with Alonso and Stroll or Red Bull with Verstappen and Perez. All in all, the Red Bull domination may have continued, but the last couple of races have been a good watch.

    • Reply posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 20:59

      Humble Chelsea Fan replied:
      proves that vettel is not as good as alonso as we all suspected during his rb years

  • Comment posted by jason, today at 20:50

    Congratulations to Max on equalling Sennas record, thoroughly deserved. Glad to see Aston Martin and Mercedes closing the gap to red bull, I think all the front cars are becoming quite equal now. Finally where was Perez??? Over 30 seconds behind his team mate even without that final lap pit stop.

    • Reply posted by Sirrantsalot, today at 20:54

      Sirrantsalot replied:
      Perez driving like he knows for a fact that the decision has been made to replace him.

      I'm also not convinced that Merc and AM have closed the gap at all. Max and RB know that all they need to do is maintain a 5 second gap. Max was coasting so much he almost crashed.

  • Comment posted by 170 - 0, today at 20:55

    So how did Hamilton not get penalised for an unsafe release? 🤷🏻‍♂️

    • Reply posted by Le Grand Vision, today at 20:59

      Le Grand Vision replied:
      Because it was not unsafe.

  • Comment posted by gubby allen, today at 21:15

    Didn't Alonso pass Hamilton to win a battle for second place, not third place, as it says in the second paragraph ?

    • Reply posted by Bluffest Checkbite, today at 21:28

      Bluffest Checkbite replied:
      Yes, that's Benson once again showing what a poor journalist he is (so much for "Why you can trust the BBC"!)

  • Comment posted by Pit for softs, today at 20:52

    Great results all round and a fair reflection. Nice to see Ferrari make a good strategy decision and also Albon driver of the day.

  • Comment posted by Appellation, today at 20:49

    With Perez not being able to keep up with the Ferraris...

    Is the Red Bull not the clearly fastest car any more,
    ? ... or does he get depressed? ... or both?

    • Reply posted by Sirrantsalot, today at 20:59

      Sirrantsalot replied:
      He must have been told to find a new job for next year. Wouldn't be surprised if RB have to replace him sooner.

      The ferrari is not fast, yet Perez was 10 seconds behind when he was on mediums and they're on hard? The only explanation is that he's given up.

  • Comment posted by Scott, today at 20:50

    Alonso absolutely toying with Hamilton was fantastic to see. Another masterclass by Verstappen. Grew up watching Mansell and Senna back in the day so fantastic to see Max equal Sennas race wins even though very different eras.

    • Reply posted by Turtle, today at 20:56

      Turtle replied:
      Verstappen is a superstar of F1 and a proper role model to boot.

      Something that the sport hasn't really had since Senna's time so poetic that he's beaten his record.

  • Comment posted by Suzanne, today at 21:28

    As for equalling Senna's records... And F1 fan with a modicum of intelligence understands it's easier to do when there are more races in a season and more points for a win! So comparisons are invalid and the concept of a GOAT is a fallacy... there are only GItTs- Greatest in their Time. So Hamilton is a GItT and Max is a GItT, Schumacher was a GItT and Senna was a GItT

    • Reply posted by daveyo, today at 21:31

      daveyo replied:
      I am as well

