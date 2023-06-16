Close menu

Canadian Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton leads Mercedes one-two in Friday practice

By Andrew BensonChief F1 writer in Montreal

Last updated on .From the section Formula 1comments86

Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton has won the Canadian Grand Prix a record-equalling seven times
Canadian Grand Prix
Venue: Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal Dates: 16-18 June
Coverage: Live text commentary and radio commentary of all sessions on the BBC Sport website & app, with live commentary of the race on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds app from 19:00 on Sunday. Full details

Lewis Hamilton led George Russell to a Mercedes one-two in Friday practice at the Canadian Grand Prix.

The Mercedes drivers took advantage of setting their fastest times later than the other top drivers to pip early pacesetter Carlos Sainz of Ferrari.

Hamilton was 0.027 seconds quicker than Russell in Montreal.

Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso was fourth, ahead of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Red Bull's Max Verstappen, 0.424secs slower than Hamilton.

The day was disrupted by three separate red-flag stoppages over two sessions, and the first session was wrecked by a technical problem with the track closed-circuit television system, which is part of F1's safety apparatus.

The CCTV problem meant the first session was stopped after only 12 drivers had set just one flying lap and officials decided to extend the second session by half an hour to 90 minutes so teams could make up some of the lost track time.

The revised schedule meant teams ran programmes that differed from each other more than would be usual in second practice.

Mercedes chose to do their race-simulation runs early in the session and their qualifying-style laps later, an unconventional approach.

Red Bull seemed to do their fast laps at the start of the session, when the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve was at its slowest, while Ferrari ran medium-compound tyres at the start of the session before running soft tyres next.

That led to an unexpected order, with Verstappen slower than his usual pace and Mercedes faster.

Alfa Romeo's Valtteri Bottas was seventh fastest, with the second Red Bull of Sergio Perez, Aston Martin's Lance Stroll and Alpine's Pierre Gasly completing the top 10.

The best comparison of pace was provided by the Ferrari and Red Bull drivers, who did their race runs at the same time on the medium tyres.

They provided encouraging numbers for Ferrari - Leclerc was about 0.1secs slower than Verstappen over a run of more than 10 laps. Sainz and Perez were not a match for their team-mates.

Hamilton said: "It was OK. Probably the bumpiest circuit we have been on for a long time. But bit of a strange day. Missed the first session, felt really bad for all the fans.

"I love driving this track. It's mega. The car didn't feel bad but I think we definitely have some work to do. Not the greatest but not the worst.

"It is feeling pretty decent but it is just bumpy. I think everyone is having struggles with the bumps. We just have to improve our ride control and a bit of balance through the corner and I think we'll be all right.

"The car is massively better than last year. The rear end is not but overall it is a step forward and I am definitely feeling the improvements we brought in Monaco.

Russell said: "I don't think we can read too much into the timings. We did our low-fuel qualifying prep towards the end of the session when the track was quicker. It is bloomin' bumpy.

"I think we're still on the tail end (of the teams behind Red Bull), especially on qualifying pace compared to Ferrari and Aston Martin.

"Valtteri looked quick and maybe an Alpine. But we know it comes to us on a Sunday. It looks to be wet tomorrow. We were strong here in qualifying (in the wet) last year. Let's see what it brings."

Verstappen said he "didn't have a good day" and felt the circuit was exposing what few issues Red Bull have with a car that has won every race so far this year.

"We know our limitations with the car," the world champion said, "and probably with the track like it is now with the bumps and kerbs it is definitely not suiting our package for now but we will try to find a few improvements."

It was a difficult day for Alpine. Gasly initiated the red flag in the first session when he stopped on track with a lack of drive. The officials then noticed the problem with the CCTV.

And in the second session, his team-mate Esteban Ocon pulled over with a loss of water pressure in his engine.

The other red flag was caused by Nico Hulkenberg's Haas, which suffered an engine failure on the pit straight.

Rain that had been expected for both sessions held off for most of the day before finally a torrential downpour hit, initially at the hairpin towards the end of the lap, with five minutes to go.

It is expected to be a harbinger of events on Saturday, when the forecast is for heavy rain.

Across the BBC bannerAcross the BBC footer

Comments

Join the conversation

86 comments

  • Comment posted by cuckie, today at 00:06

    doesn't matter about the practice days come Sunday it will be another win for red bull

  • Comment posted by md copse, today at 00:03

    Sack Perez. Gave the floor away in Monaco!

  • Comment posted by Bobby Conkers, at 23:58 16 Jun

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

    • Reply posted by toffeebluepeter77, today at 00:00

      toffeebluepeter77 replied:
      But it's OK to have your say? But others can't?

  • Comment posted by Kuifje, at 23:48 16 Jun

    Mercedes have a very fast car. Faster than Red Bull, I suppose.

  • Comment posted by Tiirshak, at 23:48 16 Jun

    Time for people to read everything into a session that meant very little.

  • Comment posted by toffeebluepeter77, at 23:40 16 Jun

    Why not make the cars all the same performance same engine specs for each supplier put a limit on the top straight line speed and get rid of DRS then we will see max no where near the top 10 each and every race

    • Reply posted by Ian, at 23:42 16 Jun

      Ian replied:
      Well at least Lewis will be even further back from max

  • Comment posted by Ian, at 23:38 16 Jun

    Just wait for the max win on Sunday and then the princess's fans will be crying again saying Masi this and Abu Dhabi that.

  • Comment posted by Mostly Harmless, at 23:32 16 Jun

    No prizes for practice.

  • Comment posted by and reelaaaxx, at 23:31 16 Jun

    I feel sorry for all the fans that were short changed in FP1. 3 or so laps and that's your lot. They deserve a refund or a free fp2. The person doing the CCTV needs sacking!

    • Reply posted by Maxilos, at 23:33 16 Jun

      Maxilos replied:
      Sadly after the Spa debacle all they have to do is put some of the cars on track and any claims of a refund can be laughed away.

  • Comment posted by milanfan, at 23:27 16 Jun

    Well done to Mercedes for a good FP2 session. Ferrari look fast too.
    It will definitely rain in quali but race day should be dry weather. There will most probably be a safety car/red flag on race day so the Canadian GP will be exciting to follow.

  • Comment posted by scooby65, at 23:26 16 Jun

    Wow, Hamilton fan boys & Benson grabbing any tiny piece of glory he gives them. Congratulations on your fp2 win. If he finishes there on Sunday I'll lay a chickens egg. You have all become so very very very desperate

  • Comment posted by CrazyStagInDerby, at 23:25 16 Jun

    Sadly only points are awarded on Race Day and to some extent this is 'no news' . . . RB sandbagging and it it remains dry I would imagine another Max victory.

  • Comment posted by Sports Fanatic, at 23:25 16 Jun

    Will say it again, the team that poses the most threat to Red Bulls is Mercedes. Not Ferrari, and certainly not Aston. The fact that Merc had the wrong concept, turned it around and still have a better package than Ferrari all within a few months shows that Ferrari is far far off. The way things are going i'd expect Merc to be fully competitive next year. Will be much needed competition at the top

    • Reply posted by Maxilos, at 23:27 16 Jun

      Maxilos replied:
      Mercedes knew where they went wrong, Ferrari don't and still think they are doing the right thing. Rudderless leadership in a nutshell.

  • Comment posted by jason, at 23:24 16 Jun

    Mercedes are back, I knew it wouldn’t take long for them to get the fastest car. Hamilton will definitely win the race now.

    • Reply posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, at 23:28 16 Jun

      Humble Chelsea Fan replied:
      this verstappen masterclass in the 4th fastest car will hit different on sunday

  • Comment posted by SLOPPY, at 23:24 16 Jun

    The signs are looking good, not just for Mercedes but for the rest of us F1 fans too, it's looking like we may just get some completion as the season progresses.

    • Reply posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, at 23:27 16 Jun

      Humble Chelsea Fan replied:
      the fans do not want mercedes domination

  • Comment posted by GIN, at 23:24 16 Jun

    Time for Mercedes to start winning again, titles still in easy reach

    • Reply posted by Sirrantsalot, at 23:32 16 Jun

      Sirrantsalot replied:
      Not sure about 'easy' reach but yes, need someone to step up otherwise both championships will be over by the summer break.

  • Comment posted by jikeccfc, at 23:19 16 Jun

    will revisit these comments sunday when verstappen about 45 seconds ahead of hamilton in the race

  • Comment posted by Rambo, at 23:18 16 Jun

    It's a dry race.. guaranteed RB 1-2

  • Comment posted by yogibear, at 23:16 16 Jun

    Is this what hys is usually like on f1? Hamilton 1st in practice! Wow 🤣

    • Reply posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, at 23:19 16 Jun

      Humble Chelsea Fan replied:
      its way more active when verstappen is first, the people just dont seem as interested when hes not at the top

  • Comment posted by The Oracle, at 23:16 16 Jun

    Hamilton has the fastest car

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Featured