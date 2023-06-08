Close menu

Charles Leclerc: Ferrari driver's helmet breaks record at auction for Emilia-Romagna flood victims

Leclerc's racing gear raised a total of £368,800 for victims of the Emilia-Romagna flooding

The helmet worn by Charles Leclerc at the Monaco Grand Prix has sold for a record 306,000 euros (£262,700) to help raise funds for flood victims in Italy.

Last month's Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix was cancelled because of major flooding in the region.

Auctioneers RM Sotheby's said the amount made it the highest-priced racing helmet ever auctioned.

It beats the previous record of 162,000 euros (£139,100) set in 2019 for a helmet worn by Brazilian Ayrton Senna.

The 'Charles Leclerc for Emilia-Romagna' charity auction raised a total of £368,800, with the Ferrari driver's race suit fetching £52,500, his boots £17,500 and gloves £36,100.

The helmet, signed by Leclerc, was a one-off item created for his home race in Monaco, where he finished sixth.

The floods in the Emilia-Romagna region caused the deaths of 15 people as torrential rain saw more than 20 rivers burst their banks.

