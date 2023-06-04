Close menu

Spanish Grand Prix: Max Verstappen romps to lights-to-flag win to extend championship lead

By Andrew BensonChief F1 writer in Barcelona

Last updated on .From the section Formula 1

Max Verstappen and Carlos Sainz on track in Spain
Max Verstappen beat Carlos Sainz into the first corner and from there never looked back en route to his 40th F1 victory

Red Bull's Max Verstappen cruised to a third consecutive victory, his fifth in seven races, to win the Spanish Grand Prix and take control of the season.

The Dutchman's 40th career victory extended his championship lead over team-mate Sergio Perez to 53 points.

Verstappen was followed home by Lewis Hamilton and George Russell on an encouraging day for Mercedes.

Russell faced a charge from Perez in the closing laps but held on for his first podium finish of the year.

Carlos Sainz slipped from second on the grid to fifth at the finish in the upgraded Ferrari, losing fourth to Perez in the closing stages.

Fernando Alonso charged up from 10th place after his final pit stop to pass three drivers to take seventh at the flag.

Alonso could have also passed Aston Martin team-mate Lance Stroll for sixth, but backed off and held position behind the Canadian, even going on to the radio to tell the team to let Stroll know there was "no risk" that he would try to overtake him.

Verstappen imperious again

Max Verstappen takes the chequered flag at the Spanish GP
Red Bull cars have led every lap of the last three grands prix

Verstappen had looked unbeatable from his first lap in Friday practice and proved to be exactly that in the race.

He faced a brief threat from Sainz, who made a better start and was side-by-side heading to the first corner, but the Spaniard thought better of a challenge on the outside and conceded the position.

From that moment on, Verstappen was untouchable.

Red Bull chose the medium tyre for both cars for the start unlike the soft on most of the other cars. That gave them the option of either a one-stop or a two-stop strategy.

They fitted the hard at his first stop and Verstappen could have gone to the end on that, but he decided he did not like it and swapped to the soft for a short final stint.

Verstappen's only concern was that he was given a black-and-white flag for exceeding track limits three times.

After that, he was warned not to risk going for the point for fastest lap, but he did it anyway - with success, of course.

"It's a big pleasure to drive with a car like this and it showed again today," said Verstappen. "We had quite a lot of different tyre strategies today.

"I knew the start was going to be a bit tricky going into Turn One but luckily nothing happened.

"We had another strong weekend and that's what I like to see for myself in the weekend and hopefully we keep that up for the year."

A fillip for Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton celebrates second place in Spain
Lewis Hamilton celebrated his 193rd career podium

Behind Verstappen, Mercedes had a strong race to take the final two podium positions.

Hamilton tracked Sainz in the first stint before running longer to his first stop, coming out behind the Ferrari and then using his fresher tyres to overtake it, after which he had a comfortable run to the flag.

"What a result for our team, we definitely didn't expect the result we had today," said Hamilton. "Hats off to my team, a big thank you to the team back at the factory to continue to push and bring us a bit close to the Red Bulls. They're still a bit ahead.

"One step at a time, if we can get close to them by the end of the year, that will be awesome, if not then next year."

Behind him, Russell drove an excellent race from 12th on the grid.

He was investigated for gaining a couple of positions after taking to the escape road at the first corner, but escaped a penalty, then passed Alonso and the Alpine of Esteban Ocon to move up to fifth place in the first stint.

A later pit stop than Stroll moved him ahead of the Aston Martin and gave him the tyre advantage to chase down and pass Sainz, as Hamilton had done before.

A second pit stop later in the race for soft tyres looked to give him a chance to chase down Perez, who by then had moved up the field from 11th on the grid, for third.

Red Bull pitted Perez for fresh softs, which put him behind the Mercedes, but although he was faster in the closing laps he was unable to get close enough to threaten Russell, who finished three seconds ahead.

"A sign of things to come hopefully for us and the team," said Russell. "[The car] feels better but you are putting in those lap times and comparing them what the Ferraris and the Astons are doing and we were quicker and quicker."

Sainz slipped back to fifth, but at least his day was better than that of team-mate Charles Leclerc, who made little progress from his pit-lane start after a poor qualifying session.

He did not seem to be helped by an odd strategy choice by Ferrari - pitting early into traffic despite choosing hard tyres for the start and a long first stint - and came home 11th, behind Ocon, Alfa Romeo's Zhou Guanyu and Alpine's Pierre Gasly. A post-mortem will undoubtedly follow at Maranello.

Alpha Tauri's Yuki Tsunoda finished ninth on the road but was penalised five seconds for forcing Zhou off the track and dropped to 12th at the chequered flag.

  • Comment posted by RoadkillGoat, today at 15:49

    Man wins in fastest car.

    • Reply posted by mes_go, today at 15:54

      mes_go replied:
      By your logic it should have been a dead heat between Max and Perez. But that didn't happen, did it?

  • Comment posted by thegreatpne, today at 15:45

    Great race from both Mercedes drivers, car may not be as quick as the RB but looks like they’re on the right track

    • Reply posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 15:48

      Humble Chelsea Fan replied:
      easily 2nd fastest now

  • Comment posted by post politics era, today at 15:50

    Can all that bleating about goats please stop.

    • Reply posted by bridstow man , today at 15:53

      bridstow man replied:
      Great comment more entertaining than race.

  • Comment posted by Sparkle, today at 15:48

    Congratulations to Lewis and George, hopefully this is the start of a brilliant comeback

    • Reply posted by Wisdoms , today at 15:50

      Wisdoms replied:
      😂😂😂😂😂

  • Comment posted by Markthehorn, today at 15:49

    They need to have 2 Championships in F1.

    One for Red Bull and another for everyone else!

    Mercedes will probably improve with their upgrades as today proved but too late and Ferrari are just hopeless .

    Shame for Norris his race was ruined on lap one.

    • Reply posted by Benson it is your father, today at 15:54

      Benson it is your father replied:
      Shame for Norris his race was ruined on lap one by Hamilton.

      Fixed it for you

  • Comment posted by mluk, today at 15:50

    That race was dire.

    • Reply posted by bridstow man , today at 15:54

      bridstow man replied:
      But to be fair anything was better than Monaco

  • Comment posted by Speakthetruth, today at 15:52

    Hamilton showing why he deserves to have be an 8 time WDC - superb drive by George Russell but a significant gap to the Newey inspired Red Bull this season - reflecting his brilliance more than Max Verstappens skill.
    The car and engineering now dominate F1 more than the driver. Respectful racing from Fernando Alonso. What is going on at Ferrari who are going backwards in every race??

    • Reply posted by Valky, today at 15:57

      Valky replied:
      Nothing different than compared to 2014-2020. Only now its not Hamilton. Everyone deserves a wdc. But you still need to win it in order to get it

  • Comment posted by bridstow man , today at 15:46

    It really says it all when you look forward to qualifying more than the race.......

    • Reply posted by Name, today at 16:33

      Name replied:
      I look forward to watching my grass grow more than the race these days. Hence why my interest in F1 is now limited to checking the race report

  • Comment posted by george , today at 15:51

    At this point it's not even worth watching, what is the point of watching a sport that's not competitive. If any driver in Max's car they would win, the driver at this level is irrelevant!

    • Reply posted by Alba, today at 15:52

      Alba replied:
      The most important guy in F1 is Adrian Newey.

  • Comment posted by euclides, today at 15:52

    Sum up this race in a couple of emojis: 🥱 😴

    • Reply posted by napoleons army, today at 15:57

      napoleons army replied:
      Fastest car wins again.......although according to max fan boys its the driver!! 😂

  • Comment posted by Richard, today at 16:10

    Hamilton second and all the usual suspects come out of the woodwork. They don't like the colour of his car...or something...

    • Reply posted by Phil, today at 16:18

      Phil replied:
      I'm with you there, I think it's the something in most cases.

  • Comment posted by stu, today at 15:48

    Merc's are coming great job lewis and George keep pushing

    • Reply posted by Dr Grant, today at 16:27

      Dr Grant replied:
      You are deluded. RB have the best engineers. Merc will not win another championship for the next 3 seasons at least..

  • Comment posted by Foxes, today at 15:49

    So I fell asleep what happened…

    • Reply posted by Alba, today at 15:50

      Alba replied:
      The Hornby train went round and round and round the track.

  • Comment posted by F1Guild, today at 15:46

    great to see Mercedes back near the front, maybe lucky for George on Lap 1 not to be penalised.. Great race again from Max, he’s simply supreme

    • Reply posted by montana, today at 15:52

      montana replied:
      Great to see Mercedes not being the fastest car after 8 years of second a lap advantage and now hami is exposed

  • Comment posted by KAF, today at 16:01

    Some comments in here are farcical and clearly by people without a clue! The best three drivers in F1 are LH, MV and FA, yet people continue to disrespect them. Fact the Red Bull is the best car as was the Merc for many years, MV is a great driver but made to look better by a team mate who failed at McLaren and at best is a midfield runner! As always the only true driver test is identical cars.

    • Reply posted by BOB, today at 16:03

      BOB replied:
      hi Agree F4

  • Comment posted by Mike, today at 15:53

    Yawn

  • Comment posted by milanfan, today at 15:59

    Dominant Verstappen wins his 2nd Spanish GP in a row. A great race by Mercedes and well done to Hamilton & Russell finishing in P2 & P3 respectively. Poor pace by Ferrari & Aston Martin. Next stop at Canada in 2 weeks time.

  • Comment posted by Suzanne, today at 16:10

    Well earned Driver of the Day for being Best of the Rest... the Merc upgrades bringing them back to the front.
    As a McLaren fan I was disappointed after the promise of qualifying.
    The experts have said this track will clarify the extent of the Red Bull dominance and that car is clearly the superior car of the season.

  • Comment posted by Markthehorn, today at 16:03

    Hopefully Mercedes can at least be competitive in races now to create some challenges for Verstappen

    • Reply posted by mcm75, today at 16:13

      mcm75 replied:
      Won’t get to within 15 seconds of Max in a non drama dry race. Today they benefited from low temps on track.

  • Comment posted by Baron of Brierdene, today at 15:56

    As usual the same comments of boring and never watch it again! See you in a fortnight complaining again.

    • Reply posted by MGJohn, today at 16:08

      MGJohn replied:
      So boring glutton for punishment me is already looking forward to watching the Race High and Low lights later.

