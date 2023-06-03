Close menu

Spanish Grand Prix: Max Verstappen on pole after dramatic qualifying session

By Andrew BensonChief F1 writer in Barcelona

Last updated on .From the section Formula 1comments188

George Russell blamed this coming-together with Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton on a 'communication error'

Red Bull's Max Verstappen took pole position in a Spanish Grand Prix qualifying full of incident and drama, including a collision between the Mercedes drivers.

George Russell is under investigation after moving over on Lewis Hamilton at close to 200mph on the straight in the second session and damaging Hamilton's front wing.

Hamilton made it through to the final session but could manage only fifth place.

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz was second ahead of a remarkable performance from McLaren's Lando Norris in third on a grid that has six different teams in the top six places.

Alpine's Pierre Gasly was fourth fastest but is under investigation and likely to receive penalties for two separate impeding incidents, while Aston Martin's Lance Stroll was sixth.

Sainz's team-mate Charles Leclerc was down in 19th place complaining of car problems.

Russell joined Red Bull's Sergio Perez, compromised by a spin, in being knocked out in the second session and they will start 11th and 12th.

And Fernando Alonso was another to suffer for an off-track moment. He damaged his floor with an off in the fast final corner at the very start of qualifying and could manage only ninth fastest time, three places behind team-mate Lance Stroll who he had out-qualified at every race this season until now.

Behind Stroll, Alpine's Esteban Ocon was seventh ahead of the surprisingly quick Haas of Nico Hulkenberg in eighth.

McLaren's Oscar Piastri completed the top 10 behind Alonso.

The session started with rain falling and a big puddle at Turn 12, which caught out first Alpha Tauri's Nyck de Vries and then Alfa Romeo's Valtteri Bottas, incidents which dragged gravel on to the track and caused a red flag to stop the session.

Before that happened, though, Alonso lost control through the final corner and skipped through the gravel, damaging the floor of his car and requiring his mechanics into makeshift repairs.

Aston Martin said there was "significant" damage to the car and the incident may have cost him a chance of being on the front row for his home race, given his lack of pace compared to Stroll.

Sainz was left to cheer up the home fans and he delivered with a strong performance for his best qualifying session of the year.

But despite the upgrades on the Ferrari this weekend, Sainz could do nothing about Verstappen, who was in a league of his own all weekend.

His final advantage was 0.462secs and it could have been much more - his engineer told him to abort his final lap when he was set to make a substantial improvement.

What did the drivers say?

Charles Leclerc 19th place on the grid equalled his worse ever qualifying performance

Verstappen said: "The car has been really nice since the beginning of the weekend and I have only made small adjustments.

"It has just been really enjoyable to drive and when you have that you can really push it to the limit."

Sainz said he was encouraged by the performance of Ferrari with their revised side pods and floor introduced this weekend.

But there are Ferraris at either end of the grid after Leclerc had a dire time.

He complained that the car felt odd from the start of qualifying, and said: "I was completely sure I was out after the feeling I had in Q1. We will check the car tonight but I would be very surprised if the car was fine. It is the left-hand side. It was a disaster. The balance was extremely difficult.

"The feeling was really good this morning but there is something strange. There was just something off for this session and we need to understand what was it."

Norris admitted he was "shocked" to be so high up on the grid. This is a track that should not suit the McLaren's characteristics but he and Piastri were up at the sharp end all session.

"It feels a bit odd," Norris said. "I definitely wasn't thinking of being here in the top three today. I think the cool conditions helped us."

Perez, who needed a good weekend after a terrible error-strewn time in Monaco, had exactly the qualifying session he didn't need.

He lost control going into Turn Five on his final run in the second session, spinning into the gravel, and his final lap was not good enough to make it into the final top-10 shootout.

What happened between the Mercedes?

Hamilton was starting a flying lap in the second session when Russell ahead of him appeared to be leaving space on the outside, only to move over and crash into the other Mercedes as it passed him.

The incident damaged Hamilton's front wing but his earlier lap was good enough to make it into the shootout.

Hamilton was only just over 0.2secs behind Verstappen into the second session but the Mercedes did not show the same pace in the final shootout and he ended up 0.546secs off the pace.

Russell complained of problems with tyres and did not have Hamilton's pace.

He also explained that it was a "communication error" and he did not know Hamilton was there.

Comments

Join the conversation

188 comments

  • Comment posted by LifeGirl, today at 16:30

    Today is a good example of why Perez just isn't up to Verstappen's level yet. I'm sorry, but for those of you waiting for a repeat of Hamilton V Rosberg we're not getting it anytime soon.

    • Reply posted by thenestofvipers, today at 16:38

      thenestofvipers replied:
      'Verstappens level yet?' Yet??? ...he's not expected to be and he never will be.

  • Comment posted by TicTax, today at 16:26

    So good to see Lando in 3rd but Verstappen's Red Bull is looking pretty untouchable

    • Reply posted by ShaquilleOatmeal, today at 16:40

      ShaquilleOatmeal replied:
      The Red Bull with MV in it is looking pretty untouchable as Martin Brundle said in coms only they very very best can handle a car that is on the nose and slightly tail happy. There lies the difference which is exposed on this track with so many high speed corners between MV and his team mate.

  • Comment posted by SaintSteve, today at 16:50

    First six grid places occupied by six different teams. When was the last time that happened?

    • Reply posted by Rhys, today at 17:25

      Rhys replied:
      Brazil 2022 i believe

  • Comment posted by drbob, today at 16:40

    Well done Lando!!

  • Comment posted by Le Grand Vision, today at 16:27

    Sergio, Sergio......wherefore art thou Sergio?

  • Comment posted by Disquieted, today at 16:30

    I thought that Lewis would make the front row at one point. Maybe the incident with George cost him.

    The race: well that's another procession by Max, but hopefully there'll be action down the field as the grid is unusual.

  • Comment posted by JK378, today at 16:30

    Great lap Lando.
    RB league of one with Max.
    Shocking once again from Sergio…

  • Comment posted by Matthew, today at 16:43

    Miami proved Perez doesn’t have the pace to beat Max, Monaco and Spain proves he doesn’t have the reliability. game over for that battle.

    Would have loved to have seen Lewis and Max on the front row for an old school showdown, but wasn’t to be

    • Reply posted by Ook the Librarian, today at 17:29

      Ook the Librarian replied:
      Lewis would take out Max ... he's done it before 🤭

  • Comment posted by seppo11, today at 16:38

    Nyck de Vries out qualified his team mate for the first time. Should give him some confidence

    • Reply posted by Ruud, today at 16:57

      Ruud replied:
      Second time running, in fact.

  • Comment posted by mcm75, today at 16:26

    And that’s why Checo will never be a world champion. To many errors

    • Reply posted by WilyOldFox, today at 17:12

      WilyOldFox replied:
      Had has chance at McLaren aswell.

  • Comment posted by waterloo, today at 16:29

    I see the wind tunnel punishment is working fine

    • Reply posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 16:31

      Humble Chelsea Fan replied:
      they designed the car before the penalty lol

  • Comment posted by Howard, today at 16:52

    Yawn
    This is the worst season for many many years
    These American owners of F1 have ruined it
    Not a big fan of Max but he can only beat what's put in front of him
    Devalues his success with no one able to challenge him
    At least its Le Mans 24hr and Isle of Man TT next week
    Real racers
    Real people

    • Reply posted by MW, today at 16:56

      MW replied:
      So does that devalue Hamiltons success?

  • Comment posted by WilyOldFox, today at 17:06

    Pretty decent qualy TBH. Leclerc out in Q1, Perez and Russell out in Q2.
    Sainz on home soil, Norris working wonders and Gasly showing Alpine's podium at Monaco was no fluke. As for Fernando................Disappointing.

    • Reply posted by Marc Hameleers, today at 17:08

      Marc Hameleers replied:
      Damaged floor, so Alonso couldn't muster a real challenge for the front row.

  • Comment posted by Appellation, today at 16:27

    First seven drivers are of different teams. Sounds great but Red Bull resides still in its own league. Up to Perez to show it.

  • Comment posted by Summer Breeze, today at 17:07

    The battle for P2 will be really good tomorrow and a nice drive for Max

    • Reply posted by ISD, today at 17:15

      ISD replied:
      Yes nice Sunday drive in every race barring reliability woes or incidents

  • Comment posted by thenestofvipers, today at 16:36

    When they released the list of upgrades for barcelona on here, i half expected when it came to ferrari it said 'new drivers'

  • Comment posted by Brian, today at 16:27

    Wow that was crazy. Nice to see some surprises. Lets see if Max can lap the whole field…

    • Reply posted by Po the Panda, today at 17:16

      Po the Panda replied:
      RB wont allow that even tho they could by half distance, everyone, mostly them in fairness cried enuf to the FIA to change the regulations to the dross we have now. They don't want to raise the alarm for teams to do the exact same thing all in the name of the show.
      Give Newey his titles now and change the regs for 2024.

  • Comment posted by MaCleod1968, today at 17:11

    Red Bull's dominance just shows that overspending on wind tunnel time DOES reap rewards!

    • Reply posted by Kuifje, today at 17:14

      Kuifje replied:
      Perez?

  • Comment posted by Robert Argent, today at 17:20

    It's strange that when Hamilton was winning nearly every race, and was 5 to 10 seconds ahead after 1 lap for around 5 seasons no one complained. But now MV is doing a Hamilton people are complaining it's boring.

    • Reply posted by Watermelon, today at 17:23

      Watermelon replied:
      It's one of 2 default positions of the LH fan this season.....the other one being continuing to go on about cost caps and Abu Dhabi

  • Comment posted by AndrewG23, today at 17:35

    How’s Lewis Hamilton. Where did he finish?

    • Reply posted by Wisdoms , today at 17:43

      Wisdoms replied:
      P5. It's hard for him when the bar has pushed so high.

