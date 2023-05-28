Close menu

Monaco GP in pictures

From the section Formula 1

Monaco Grand Prix, Formula 1
The blue sky and the immaculate view of Monaco is iconic in F1
Lewis Hamilton
Saturday began with Lewis Hamilton crashing at Mirabeau corner, his Mercedes was lifted off the circuit transported back to the pits on the tight and twisty streets
Monaco
Hamilton wasn't the only one - Perez also coming to grief during qualifying
Fernando ALonso and Max Verstappen
After an almost shock pole for Alonso (left), Verstappen explains how he pipped the Spaniard to top spot
Orlando Bloom poses with Max Verstappen's F1 car
Before the Monaco Grand Prix begins, movie star Orlando Bloom poses with Verstappen's car
Neymar JR and Tom Holland pose with the Red Bull mechanics
After PSG's historic win in Ligue 1, Neymar popped in to watch the action alongside Spiderman Tom Holland
Monaco
Verstappen safely held on to the lead at the start
Monaco
And things were fairly uneventful until the rain came - then several cars left the track
Monaco
Even Verstappen hit the barrier, but the Dutchman still brought the car home
Monaco
Some were closer to the action than would usually be advised
Monaco
And the celebrations began

