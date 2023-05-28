Close menu

Monaco Grand Prix: Max Verstappen beats Fernando Alonso to rain-affected win

By Andrew BensonChief F1 writer

From the section Formula 1

Monaco
Verstappen took his 39th career win

Red Bull's Max Verstappen survived a mid-race downpour to win the Monaco Grand Prix from Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso.

Verstappen appeared to be cruising at the front but his race was given added jeopardy by his team delaying his pit stop in an attempt to coincide it with the rain.

And Aston Martin appeared to miss a chance to beat Verstappen by pitting Alonso for a set of dry tyres as the rain was intensifying.

Had Alonso been given treaded tyres, his stop - while Verstappen was still on untreaded slicks - could have led to the Spaniard taking the lead.

But Alonso had to stop again for intermediate tyres on the following lap, when Verstappen did the same, and his victory chances were gone.

Verstappen's win, his fourth in six races this year, moves him 39 points clear of team-mate Sergio Perez in the championship.

The Mexican had a nightmare race after starting from the back following his crash in qualifying and finished down in 17th place.

Rain causes chaos

The rain started lightly on lap 51 and intensified slowly over the next few laps, but the fact it was initially largely over the section from Casino Square to the tunnel made decisions as to tyre choices difficult.

By lap 54, with 24 to go, half of the track was wet and half dry, and Verstappen leading from Alonso, Mercedes' George Russell, Alpine's Esteban Ocon, Ferrari's Carlos Sainz, Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.

Verstappen had been hanging on with his fading medium tyres much longer than he wanted as Red Bull waited for the rain, while Alonso behind him on hard tyres was more comfortable but 13 seconds adrift.

Aston Martin chose that lap to pit Alonso, but they fitted medium, untreaded slick tyres, rather than the treaded intermediates that Russell, Hamilton, Ocon and the other Alpine of Pierre Gasly all chose when they pitted 30 seconds or so later.

Verstappen and the Ferrari drivers stayed out, but the intensifying rain led to the Dutchman hitting the wall at Portier and Sainz spinning at Mirabeau.

Had Alonso been on intermediates, it looked at face value as if might have had a chance to make up enough time to pass Verstappen when the Red Bull driver pitted the next time around, although a quick analysis of the lap times suggested he probably would not have made it.

Instead, both had to pit on lap 55 to fit intermediates and Verstappen retained the lead.

Alonso's advantage over the rest of the leading runners, all of whom had pitted other than Russell, ensured he maintained second place, while Ocon vaulted back into the third place he had held from the start but lost as the pit-stop period started before the rain developed.

Alonso closed on Verstappen quite quickly in the first laps after changing tyres, cutting his advantage by five seconds in as many laps while also lapping seconds faster than any other driver in the field.

But Verstappen then began to edge away again and controlled the race to the end.

Monaco Grand Prix, Formula 1
The blue sky and the immaculate view of Monaco is iconic in F1

More questions for Ferrari's strategists

Ocon was left holding off Hamilton and Russell, which he did with aplomb to the end of the race.

Ferrari lost out by delaying their pit stops a lap longer than Verstappen and Alonso and Leclerc and Sainz dropped down to sixth and eighth.

It was the second questionable strategic decision they had made during the race, having pitted Sainz against his wishes early for a driver running hard tyres and cost him the chance of trying to pass Ocon.

Sainz raged on the radio afterwards, telling them that it was exactly what he had warned them about not doing, and he finished a disappointing eighth, also losing out to Gasly.

McLaren's Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri completed the points positions in ninth and 10th places.

Perez's title hopes fade

Red Bull chose an inventive strategy for Perez, pitting him for hard tyres after just one lap and planning to run to the end on them and gain when others pitted.

But after making brief progress, the move left him stuck behind Aston Martin's Lance Stroll and his frustration grew.

When Verstappen came up to lap them on lap 33, Perez sought to take advantage too.

He tried an overtaking move on the outside of the harbour front chicane that was never on and he had to give the place back.

His race unravelled from there. Two laps later, he hit the back of Kevin Magnussen's Haas and broke his front wing, requiring another pit stop.

He also crashed during the rain late in the race and made a total of five pit stops for a race to forget which surely ends his championship hopes.

Whilst they were always slim, which he was convincing himself he could keep them alive for much longer than six races into the season.

Comments

Join the conversation

69 comments

  • Comment posted by JonGHOhio, today at 16:18

    FIA have to be brave and remove that race from the calendar. It's not a race if no one can overtake. The 'spectacle' is not the race and in Monaco, the race is certainly not the spectacle

  • Comment posted by Baron of Brierdene, today at 16:18

    Surprised the cars survived the amount of contact today. Usually would have expected at least another half dozen retirements with the amount of barrier bashing.

  • Comment posted by and reelaaaxx, today at 16:17

    That rain came far too late to spice things up. They should replace the Monaco GP for the Bolton GP - guaranteed to have rain then!

  • Comment posted by Appellation, today at 16:17

    Max pits later on Medium tyres than Alonso on hard (later than anybody). Best man wins!

  • Comment posted by ShaquilleOatmeal, today at 16:17

    Classy drive from Max, tyre management, great in the wet, immense concentration, maybe not the most stunning to watch but as a compete purists driving performance.

  • Comment posted by Riquelme, today at 16:16

    How has David "at a rate of knots" Croft got the commentator job? The guy is unbearably dumb and treats the viewers like they are clueless as well.. constantly naming the wrong car/driver.. asking Brundle who's shoe he'd rather be in, Verstappen or Alonso? considering Max has track position, a 10s lead, overall faster car.. how on Earth is that a legit question? Massive idiot!

  • Comment posted by TicTax, today at 16:16

    Alonso. Pretty much the only exciting thing happening in F1 at the moment.

  • Comment posted by colinnicholson, today at 16:16

    Crofty tries to talk it up but a race it was not.

  • Comment posted by Al Packer, today at 16:16

    LH and GR driving way above expectations being they have 6 faster cars to contend with. Well done.

  • Comment posted by Razvan, today at 16:16

    Boring, boring, boring!

    • Reply posted by Ladysmith, today at 16:18

      Ladysmith replied:
      Yes you are

  • Comment posted by hskfpoajz, today at 16:15

    I’m getting absolutely sick of the celebrity hunting on the grid walk. Why do they think we care about this? Every single celeb was plugging some movie or record they have out. I miss the old days when they maybe talked to some F1 drivers on a grid walk. Shocking I know.

  • Comment posted by John Boardman , today at 16:15

    Like it or not we just saw the rest of the 2023 F-1 season.

    • Reply posted by Albert Ross, today at 16:17

      Albert Ross replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Mohammed, today at 16:15

    Let's see what Lewis can do in Barcelona.... Just needs a decent car to show Max who's the daddy

    • Reply posted by Defund the BBC, today at 16:17

      Defund the BBC replied:
      No, he needs a vastly superior car.

  • Comment posted by 2miners, today at 16:15

    Wow the unpredictability of this “sport “

  • Comment posted by milanfan, today at 16:14

    Verstappen drove a masterful race again, racing fast, deciding correctly on strategy and making only a few mistakes (hitting the walls a few times). Ocon was outstanding and deserved P3. Mercedes got their strategy perfect to finish P4 & P5. Awful race for the Ferraris once again.

  • Comment posted by Ladysmith, today at 16:14

    Well, Aston M throw away a P1 And Ferrari away a podium chance. 'Here you are Max, we'll let you win.'

    • Reply posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 16:16

      Humble Chelsea Fan replied:
      u have 0 clue

  • Comment posted by ricardo, today at 16:14

    Went to watch paint dry after first lap , now that really was exciting

  • Comment posted by John in the UK, today at 16:14

    Red Bull engineer on the grid walk showing the standard Red Bull lack of class. Nonetheless, we’ll done to the top three, especially Alonso and Ocon.

  • Comment posted by Defund the BBC, today at 16:13

    Ferrari must be using prosthetics by now, the amount of times they have shot themselves in the foot.

    • Reply posted by Paul W, today at 16:16

      Paul W replied:
      If Ferrari tried to shoot themselves in the foot they would probably hit their elbow.

  • Comment posted by NickdeVries, today at 16:13

    Ocon a super drive! Third podium!

    • Reply posted by ShaquilleOatmeal, today at 16:18

      ShaquilleOatmeal replied:
      Yes drove brilliantly had a cheeky 5 EW on him at 40/1 just in case of MV and FA tripping over one another. He drove a great race.

