Monaco Grand Prix: Max Verstappen beats Fernando Alonso to rain-affected win

By Andrew BensonChief F1 writer

Last updated on .From the section Formula 1

Monaco
Verstappen took his 39th career win

Red Bull's Max Verstappen survived a mid-race downpour to win the Monaco Grand Prix from Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso.

Verstappen appeared to be cruising at the front but his race was given added jeopardy by his team delaying his pit stop in an attempt to coincide it with the rain.

And Aston Martin appeared to miss a chance to beat Verstappen by pitting Alonso for a set of dry tyres as the rain was intensifying.

Had Alonso been given treaded tyres, his stop - while Verstappen was still on untreaded slicks - could have led to the Spaniard taking the lead.

But Alonso had to stop again for intermediate tyres on the following lap, when Verstappen did the same, and his victory chances were gone.

Verstappen's win, his fourth in six races this year, moves him 39 points clear of team-mate Sergio Perez in the championship.

The Mexican had a nightmare race after starting from the back following his crash in qualifying and finished down in 17th place.

Rain causes chaos

The rain started lightly on lap 51 and intensified slowly over the next few laps, but the fact it was initially largely over the section from Casino Square to the tunnel made decisions as to tyre choices difficult.

By lap 54, with 24 to go, half of the track was wet and half dry, and Verstappen leading from Alonso, Mercedes' George Russell, Alpine's Esteban Ocon, Ferrari's Carlos Sainz, Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.

Verstappen had been hanging on with his fading medium tyres much longer than he wanted as Red Bull waited for the rain, while Alonso behind him on hard tyres was more comfortable but 13 seconds adrift.

Aston Martin chose that lap to pit Alonso, but they fitted medium, untreaded slick tyres, rather than the treaded intermediates that Russell, Hamilton, Ocon and the other Alpine of Pierre Gasly all chose when they pitted 30 seconds or so later.

Verstappen and the Ferrari drivers stayed out, but the intensifying rain led to the Dutchman hitting the wall at Portier and Sainz spinning at Mirabeau.

Had Alonso been on intermediates, he may have made up enough time to pass Verstappen when the Red Bull driver pitted the next time around.

Instead, both had to pit on lap 55 to fit intermediates and Verstappen retained the lead.

Alonso's advantage over the rest of the leading runners, all of whom had pitted other than Russell, ensured he maintained second place, while Ocon vaulted back into the third place he had held from the start but lost as the pit-stop period started before the rain developed.

Alonso closed on Verstappen quite quickly in the first laps after changing tyres, cutting his advantage by five seconds in as many laps while also lapping seconds faster than any other driver in the field.

But Verstappen then began to edge away again and controlled the race to the end.

Monaco Grand Prix, Formula 1
The blue sky and the immaculate view of Monaco is iconic in F1

More questions for Ferrari's strategists

Ocon was left holding off Hamilton and Russell, which he did with aplomb to the end of the race.

Ferrari lost out by delaying their pit stops a lap longer than Verstappen and Alonso and Leclerc and Sainz dropped down to sixth and eighth.

It was the second questionable strategic decision they had made during the race, having pitted Sainz against his wishes early for a driver running hard tyres and cost him the chance of trying to pass Ocon.

Sainz raged on the radio afterwards, telling them that it was exactly what he had warned them about not doing, and he finished a disappointing eighth, also losing out to Gasly.

McLaren's Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri completed the points positions in ninth and 10th places.

Perez's title hopes fade

Red Bull chose an inventive strategy for Perez, pitting him for hard tyres after just one lap and planning to run to the end on them and gain when others pitted.

But after making brief progress, the move left him stuck behind Aston Martin's Lance Stroll and his frustration grew.

When Verstappen came up to lap them on lap 33, Perez sought to take advantage too.

He tried an overtaking move on the outside of the harbour front chicane that was never on and he had to give the place back.

His race unravelled from there. Two laps later, he hit the back of Kevin Magnussen's Haas and broke his front wing, requiring another pit stop.

He also crashed during the rain late in the race and made a total of five pit stops for a race to forget which surely ends his championship hopes.

Whilst they were always slim, which he was convincing himself he could keep them alive for much longer than six races into the season.

Comments

Join the conversation

32 comments

  • Comment posted by milanfan, today at 16:14

    Verstappen drove a masterful race again, racing fast, deciding correctly on strategy and making only a few mistakes (hitting the walls a few times). Ocon was outstanding and deserved P3. Mercedes got their strategy perfect to finish P4 & P5. Awful race for the Ferraris once again.

  • Comment posted by Ladysmith, today at 16:14

    Well, Aston M throw away a P1 And Ferrari away a podium chance. 'Here you are Max, we'll let you win.'

  • Comment posted by ricardo, today at 16:14

    Went to watch paint dry after first lap , now that really was exciting

  • Comment posted by John in the UK, today at 16:14

    Red Bull engineer on the grid walk showing the standard Red Bull lack of class. Nonetheless, we’ll done to the top three, especially Alonso and Ocon.

  • Comment posted by Defund the BBC, today at 16:13

    Ferrari must be using prosthetics by now, the amount of times they have shot themselves in the foot.

  • Comment posted by NickdeVries, today at 16:13

    Ocon a super drive! Third podium!

  • Comment posted by Defund the BBC, today at 16:12

    Best two drivers finished first and second, no surprise there but, what an excellent drive from Ocon. His driver value must have risen on the back of this performance and result.

  • Comment posted by thenestofvipers, today at 16:11

    Needed more rain over more of the track for longer.
    Hamilton team radio to team ' This is getting dangerous'

    You're in the wrong job mate.....stop bleating. They used to drive in a lot lot worse than what you are calling rain

    • Reply posted by Foxwell69, today at 16:14

      Foxwell69 replied:
      STFU

  • Comment posted by Telefunken U47, today at 16:11

    Needs more than rain to make Monaco exciting.

  • Comment posted by Baron of Brierdene, today at 16:11

    Well that was an interesting end. Hats off to all the drivers and engineers for performing so well in changing conditions.

  • Comment posted by hskfpoajz, today at 16:11

    I think ALO might have had Max had he gone to the right tyre. Max stint on the medium was insane to put him in the position to not have his race destroyed by the rain. Yet again the best wet weather driver shows his skill.

  • Comment posted by Simon, today at 16:11

    Another terrible Monaco bore-fest. What is the point of this 'race' ?. Even the rain didn't help

    • Reply posted by Chubbs83, today at 16:12

      Chubbs83 replied:
      Say hi to Kermit and Miss Piggy at the next family reunion babe.

  • Comment posted by NickdeVries, today at 16:11

    And Monaco is boring! Let is rain!

  • Comment posted by Johnny the Walrus, today at 16:11

    Quality drives from Verstappen, Alonso and Ocon, how did Ocon beat the Mercedes?. Russell was told by his team he was not allowed to pass Hamilton when all over his gearbox 0.6 seconds behind and then he sulked and dropped off.

  • Comment posted by Albert Ross, today at 16:10

    There was one chance to make this interesting and Alonso and his team messed up. Pouring with rain and he goes out on slicks?

    • Reply posted by Chubbs83, today at 16:13

      Chubbs83 replied:
      Messed up is easy to say in retrospect - at the time it was a 60-40 call which VERY quickly changed to 0-100 call.

  • Comment posted by Clive, today at 16:10

    Max proving yet again he is the best driver out there, all the moaners who cry he has the fastest car it didnt count as its a slow street circuit and Hamilton got fastest lap.

  • Comment posted by Huggie, today at 16:10

    Ah Monaco, a race where the only semblance of excitement has to be caused by bad weather.

    Even then it was still a procession

    • Reply posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 16:13

      Humble Chelsea Fan replied:
      stick to nascar

  • Comment posted by Soggy Biscuit, today at 16:10

    Well done to Max. Fernando and Esteban done a great job too.
    The interesting thing now,following another Max victory, is how the Lewis fans divide themselves into those going on about cost caps and cheating and those who say F1 is boring and they aren't watching again

  • Comment posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 16:10

    the rain actually gave the hamilton fans hope 😭😭little do they know this is where super max is the best 🐐🌧

  • Comment posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 16:09

    another sunday, another day of hamilton fans furiously clicking the dislike thumb 😭we call it simply lovely 🐐

    • Reply posted by Soggy Biscuit, today at 16:11

      Soggy Biscuit replied:
      As lovely as Pocchetino becoming your manager I'm sure

