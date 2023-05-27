Close menu

Monaco Grand Prix: Max Verstappen grabs pole position from Fernando Alonso

By Andrew BensonChief F1 writer

Last updated on .From the section Formula 1comments77

Red Bull's Max Verstappen grabbed pole from Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso in a gripping qualifying session at the Monaco Grand Prix.

Alonso displaced Verstappen at the top of the timesheets with his final lap.

The Dutchman was more than 0.2 seconds behind after the first two sectors of his last attempt but a stunning final few corners saw him take pole position by 0.084secs.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc was third, just 0.022secs behind Alonso.

Lewis Hamilton could manage only sixth fastest in the upgraded Mercedes after a frenetic and difficult session, behind Alpine's Esteban Ocon and Ferrari's Carlos Sainz.

Verstappen's team-mate Sergio Perez, the Dutchman's only vague title rival, crashed in the first session and will start last.

So close for Alonso

Perez's crash only heightened the sense of anticipation early in a qualifying session which had already started with a sense that an upset might just be possible.

The stakes are high around the tight and twisty streets, and the barriers always there to punish the smallest error.

And it was Alonso who emerged as the closest threat to Verstappen.

The veteran Spaniard came into the weekend speaking about the race as a potential one-off opportunity to win, and he was true to his word.

Competitive throughout qualifying, Alonso displaced Verstappen at the top of the times after his first run in the top 10 shoot-out, only for the Dutchman to go back on top with a second lap on his first set of tyres.

"I fought like an animal,' Alonso said to his engineer. "Yeah, we could see," he was told in reply.

And on the second run it looked like he might just be able to grab his first pole since the 2012 German Grand Prix.

Leclerc had just gone fastest, only for Alonso to displace him, and when Verstappen completed the second sector between Tabac and the entry to the Swimming Pool more than 0.2secs down a popular pole looked to be on.

But Verstappen pulled out of the stops through the Swimming Pool, Rascasse and the final corner, Antony Noghes, and just managed to sneak ahead.

Verstappen said: "We knew this was going to be little bit of a struggle for us this weekend to get everything together, in qualifying you need to go all out.

"My first sector wasn't ideal. I was a bit cautious. I knew I was behind and I had to push fast out to get back the lap time and luckily I did. I gave it everything, clipped a few barriers but you have to be on pole here."

Alonso said: "I feel good. Pole position means a lot here in Monaco. But today Max was a little bit faster. First row is quite a big thing for us here.

"Last sector seems our weakest point of the circuit.

"Let's see tomorrow what we can do in terms of strategy, if there is any weather coming or something, but we will try to win.

"It is very short into Turn One. But we have very good starts and Max is a bit inconsistent."

Comments

Join the conversation

77 comments

  • Comment posted by ShaquilleOatmeal, today at 17:24

    “Max Verstappen grabs pole position from Fernando Alonso“ or Max Verstappen delivers stunning lap under pressure to clinch pole… fixed it for you Andrew.

  • Comment posted by Dreddy Tennis, today at 17:23

    Great quali. Unreal final sector there from Max, the RB car paint job must be mostly on the track walls after that!

    Brilliant laps from Alonso and Ocon as well. Alonso especially has a real chance tomorrow, just needs to get it right at St. Devote. I have to admit I might not watch the rest until the final few laps, Monaco is definitely all about the qualifying. 😂

  • Comment posted by crabby, today at 17:19

    Time for Mercedes to move on from Hamilton.

    • Reply posted by WilyOldFox, today at 17:25

      WilyOldFox replied:
      Time for you move on from the same repeat comment.

  • Comment posted by Mahender-A320, today at 17:19

    After seeing the photos of that lifted RB car floor (after the Perez shunt), Merc have decided to name their current F1 car as Tractor.

  • Comment posted by Rick Sure, today at 17:19

    Sky TV team and wider Brit media saying it’s the car that got pole today, sums the UK up right now and it’s insecurities, imagine if Lewis had done that pole lap, they’d be wetting themselves…..

    • Reply posted by thenestofvipers, today at 17:22

      thenestofvipers replied:
      Can you provide a link where it's quoted they said 'it's the car that got pole today'

      Cheers

  • Comment posted by waterloo, today at 17:19

    Forget Sunday then

  • Comment posted by Max, today at 17:18

    Surely to be considered a great driver you extract more than possible from car. The 🐐 does nothing unless in best car. 6th with upgrade?George doing a fantastic job.

  • Comment posted by Scott, today at 17:18

    Over 2 tenths down in the final sector, the shortest sector, and gets pole? We've not seen the like since prime Schumacher. Enjoy it.

  • Comment posted by TheEyebrowOfRodgerMoore, today at 17:18

    Level Alonso is at still is so impressive

  • Comment posted by waterloo, today at 17:17

    Glad I missed it boring circuit cheats in front again

    • Reply posted by Scott, today at 17:19

      Scott replied:
      Why can't you just admire his genius? Anything but boring

  • Comment posted by heathdawg BITW, today at 17:16

    Love him or hate him that final sector was breathtaking from Verstappen. Right on the edge.

    Probably done for excitement for the weekend now unless the elements or a SC/red flag spice things up…!

  • Comment posted by Baron of Brierdene, today at 17:16

    Be interesting to see if 20 cars get round St Devote on the first lap tomorrow.

  • Comment posted by Mahender-A320, today at 17:16

    What a quali & what a driver this Max is turning out to be. We know he will win the race but would be good if Alonso gets it tomorrow. Ominous by RB though as this is apparently their least favourite track and still so dominant

    As usual by Ferrari, if it’s not the car then it’s the driver who makes mistake (CL again) 🙄

    And for Merc, might aswell not have developed anything, still where they are

    • Reply posted by WilyOldFox, today at 17:24

      WilyOldFox replied:
      Still wearing Maxi pads are we?

  • Comment posted by Tim, today at 17:15

    Awesome quailing session.

  • Comment posted by Le Grand Vision, today at 17:13

    Liked Fernando's little comment about Max's inconsistent starts. Subtle mind games! Would not bet against Max but if anyone can beat him tomorrow it will be Alonso.

    • Reply posted by WilyOldFox, today at 17:15

      WilyOldFox replied:
      Worth putting a cheeky one down on him tomorrow then.........

  • Comment posted by WilyOldFox, today at 17:13

    Monaco is always about Saturday. Absolutely Brilliant. Best qualifying this season. Fingers crossed Fernando can work his magic off the start tomorrow........

  • Comment posted by BASMANIAC, today at 17:13

    So, in qualifying, Hamilton achieves next to nothing in the way of progress in the improved Mercedes....hmmm, almost as if he has nothing to offer - again!

  • Comment posted by pavlev, today at 17:12

    Great quali, best two drivers on the front row.

  • Comment posted by Justfacts, today at 17:11

    So an upgrade is only good enough for 6th 😆 🤣 😂 😹

    • Reply posted by Dingodongus, today at 17:13

      Dingodongus replied:
      he was lucky to get that

  • Comment posted by TicTax, today at 17:10

    If CH is right and the race is determined in the first 500m then Martin Brundle is wrong, F1 doesn't belong in Monaco. I'm sure all the flood victims in Imola will be relieved to hear that Hamilton was relieved to have had last weekend off...

    • Reply posted by Mythbuster, today at 17:13

      Mythbuster replied:
      Well CH should know that last year it was won from 3rd, i.e. Perez.

