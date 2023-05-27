Close menu

Monaco Grand Prix: Max Verstappen grabs pole position from Fernando Alonso

By Andrew BensonChief F1 writer

Last updated on .From the section Formula 1comments54

Red Bull's Max Verstappen grabbed pole from Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso in a gripping qualifying session at the Monaco Grand Prix.

Alonso displaced Verstappen at the top of the timesheets with his final lap.

The Dutchman was more than 0.2 seconds behind after the first two sectors of his last attempt but a stunning final few corners saw him take pole position by 0.084secs.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc was third, just 0.022secs behind Alonso.

Lewis Hamilton could manage only sixth fastest in the upgraded Mercedes after a frenetic and difficult session, behind Alpine's Esteban Ocon and Ferrari's Carlos Sainz.

Verstappen's team-mate Sergio Perez, the Dutchman's only vague title rival, crashed in the first session and will start last.

So close for Alonso

Perez's crash only heightened the sense of anticipation early in a qualifying session which had already started with a sense that an upset might just be possible.

The stakes are high around the tight and twisty streets, and the barriers always there to punish the smallest error.

And it was Alonso who emerged as the closest threat to Verstappen.

The veteran Spaniard came into the weekend speaking about the race as a potential one-off opportunity to win, and he was true to his word.

Competitive throughout qualifying, Alonso displaced Verstappen at the top of the times after his first run in the top 10 shoot-out, only for the Dutchman to go back on top with a second lap on his first set of tyres.

"I fought like an animal,' Alonso said to his engineer. "Yeah, we could see," he was told in reply.

And on the second run it looked like he might just be able to grab his first pole since the 2012 German Grand Prix.

Leclerc had just gone fastest, only for Alonso to displace him, and when Verstappen completed the second sector between Tabac and the entry to the Swimming Pool more than 0.2secs down a popular pole looked to be on.

But Verstappen pulled out of the stops through the Swimming Pool, Rascasse and the final corner, Antony Noghes, and just managed to sneak ahead.

Verstappen said: "We knew this was going to be little bit of a struggle for us this weekend to get everything together, in qualifying you need to go all out.

"My first sector wasn't ideal. I was a bit cautious. I knew I was behind and I had to push fast out to get back the lap time and luckily I did. I gave it everything, clipped a few barriers but you have to be on pole here."

Alonso said: "I feel good. Pole position means a lot here in Monaco. But today Max was a little bit faster. First row is quite a big thing for us here.

"Last sector seems our weakest point of the circuit.

"Let's see tomorrow what we can do in terms of strategy, if there is any weather coming or something, but we will try to win.

"It is very short into Turn One. But we have very good starts and Max is a bit inconsistent."

  • Comment posted by Max, today at 17:18

    Surely to be considered a great driver you extract more than possible from car. The 🐐 does nothing unless in best car. 6th with upgrade?George doing a fantastic job.

  • Comment posted by Scott, today at 17:18

    Over 2 tenths down in the final sector, the shortest sector, and gets pole? We've not seen the like since prime Schumacher. Enjoy it.

  • Comment posted by TheEyebrowOfRodgerMoore, today at 17:18

    Level Alonso is at still is so impressive

  • Comment posted by waterloo, today at 17:17

    Glad I missed it boring circuit cheats in front again

  • Comment posted by heathdawg BITW, today at 17:16

    Love him or hate him that final sector was breathtaking from Verstappen. Right on the edge.

    Probably done for excitement for the weekend now unless the elements or a SC/red flag spice things up…!

  • Comment posted by Baron of Brierdene, today at 17:16

    Be interesting to see if 20 cars get round St Devote on the first lap tomorrow.

  • Comment posted by Mahender-A320, today at 17:16

    What a quali & what a driver this Max is turning out to be. We know he will win the race but would be good if Alonso gets it tomorrow. Ominous by RB though as this is apparently their least favourite track and still so dominant

    As usual by Ferrari, if it’s not the car then it’s the driver who makes mistake (CL again) 🙄

    And for Merc, might aswell not have developed anything, still where they are

  • Comment posted by Tim, today at 17:15

    Awesome quailing session.

  • Comment posted by Le Grand Vision, today at 17:13

    Liked Fernando's little comment about Max's inconsistent starts. Subtle mind games! Would not bet against Max but if anyone can beat him tomorrow it will be Alonso.

    • Reply posted by WilyOldFox, today at 17:15

      WilyOldFox replied:
      Worth putting a cheeky one down on him tomorrow then.........

  • Comment posted by WilyOldFox, today at 17:13

    Monaco is always about Saturday. Absolutely Brilliant. Best qualifying this season. Fingers crossed Fernando can work his magic off the start tomorrow........

  • Comment posted by BASMANIAC, today at 17:13

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by pavlev, today at 17:12

    Great quali, best two drivers on the front row.

  • Comment posted by Justfacts, today at 17:11

    So an upgrade is only good enough for 6th 😆 🤣 😂 😹

    • Reply posted by Dingodongus, today at 17:13

      Dingodongus replied:
      he was lucky to get that

  • Comment posted by TicTax, today at 17:10

    If CH is right and the race is determined in the first 500m then Martin Brundle is wrong, F1 doesn't belong in Monaco. I'm sure all the flood victims in Imola will be relieved to hear that Hamilton was relieved to have had last weekend off...

    • Reply posted by Mythbuster, today at 17:13

      Mythbuster replied:
      Well CH should know that last year it was won from 3rd, i.e. Perez.

  • Comment posted by Dingodongus, today at 17:10

    Alonso did amazing, we all know Red Bull is a rocketship so Verstappen only had to nail one sector to go quickest, while Alonso had to nail all 3 to grab 2nd.

    • Reply posted by George_1985, today at 17:13

      George_1985 replied:
      It's pretty difficult to drive a rocket through the streets of Monaco.

  • Comment posted by rubberduck, today at 17:10

    Be nice to get some times up in the online commentary!

    • Reply posted by WilyOldFox, today at 17:16

      WilyOldFox replied:
      Be nice to also open up the HYS on time!

  • Comment posted by Soggy Biscuit, today at 17:10

    The Merc needs 2 more nose studs and another rainbow to close in on the other teams

    • Reply posted by WilyOldFox, today at 17:17

      WilyOldFox replied:
      Wow discriminatory much?

  • Comment posted by Albert Ross, today at 17:10

    Well that will save us the bother of watching tomorrow.

  • Comment posted by Justfacts, today at 17:09

    The goat.

    • Reply posted by Baron of Brierdene, today at 17:10

      Baron of Brierdene replied:
      Who? Lynx Africa?

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 17:09

    Max verstappen is da best driver ever and Lewis hamilton is da worst driver ever!!

    • Reply posted by SvenWouldDoIt, today at 17:13

      SvenWouldDoIt replied:
      Yet he's not as bad as your writing ability

