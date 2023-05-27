Close menu

Monaco GP qualifying in pictures

Last updated on .From the section Formula 1

Monaco Grand Prix, Formula 1
The glitz and the glamour: some Monaco GP fans made an entrance on yachts
Monaco Grand Prix, Formula 1, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
Charles Leclerc and Fernando Alonso have been popular choices for pole position heading into Saturday qualifying
Monaco Grand Prix, Formula 1
The blue sky and the immaculate view was a pleasure to see after there was rain earlier on in the week
Monaco Grand Prix, Formula 1, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
Saturday began with Lewis Hamilton crashing at Mirabeau corner
Monaco Grand Prix, Formula 1, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
The seven-time world champion had to complete an obstacle course before finding his way back to the garage
Monaco Grand Prix, Formula 1
But Sergio Perez fans are rooting for the Mexican who is known for his street circuit finesse
Lewis Hamilton
His Mercedes was lifted off the circuit transported back to the pits on the tight and twisty streets
Monaco
And, much to his fans' disappointment Perez crashed early on
Fernando ALonso and Max Verstappen
After an almost shock pole for Alonso (left), Verstappen explains how he pipped the Spaniard to top spot

Top Stories