Monaco Grand Prix: Carlos Sainz tops first practice as Alex Albon crashes

By Andrew BensonChief F1 writer in Monaco

From the section Formula 1

Monaco
Williams driver Alex Albon brought the first practice session at the Monaco Grand Prix to an early end with a crash at the first corner.

The British-born Thai, who had impressed with 10th the fastest time up to then, lost the rear mid-way through Saint Devote and hit the barrier.

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz set the pace from Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton in an upgraded Mercedes.

Championship leader Max Verstappen was struggling in sixth in his Red Bull.

Verstappen, complaining that the car was set too low and bottoming, was behind his team-mate Sergio Perez and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.

Albon's crash prevented Leclerc from setting a lap that might have threatened Sainz.

Leclerc, born and raised in Monaco and on pole here for the last two years, had been forced to abandon a quick lap which would have been slightly slower than Sainz's when he had a moment at the second part of the Swimming Pool and was poised to try again when the session was stopped because Albon's car was in the middle of the road at the exit of Sainte Devote.

Alonso, who was 0.338 seconds slower than Sainz, was also on a quicker lap when the session stopped with a little over three minutes to go.

George Russell was also struggling in the second Mercedes. He was 15th fastest and a second slower than Hamilton and complaining of a lack of rear grip and being unable to get his tyres up to temperature.

Hamilton had an encouraging session in the Mercedes, which has a major redesign featuring revised front suspension, sidepods and floor as they seek to begin a route back to competitiveness.

Hamilton was close to the front throughout and was briefly fastest before being surpassed by Sainz and Alonso.

Nico Hulkenberg was another driver to fall foul of the Monaco walls, breaking his wheel on the barrier on the inside of the harbour-front chicane.

Lando Norris impressed in the McLaren, setting seventh fastest time in a car that was among the slowest of all at the last race in Monaco.

Comments

Join the conversation

158 comments

  • Comment posted by LifeGirl, today at 14:06

    Drive to Survive - the worst thing to ever happen to Formula 1. Every week since that aired its the exact same shizzle. ''Fans'' booing, arguing, moaning about the same two drivers they don't like. And its only going to get worse the more Americanised this sport gets. I'm sick of it.

    • Reply posted by mike2001, today at 14:13

      mike2001 replied:
      yep totally agree - think all a missing are a few cheerleaders

  • Comment posted by PetreDyche, today at 13:50

    Looking like a fun unpredictable qualifying session to come, it's just a shame that the race is always such as procession

    • Reply posted by Phil J, today at 13:51

      Phil J replied:
      Possible rain for Sunday may change that

  • Comment posted by Jam, today at 14:06

    How difficult is it to show the 1-20 order BBC? Come on.

  • Comment posted by KEGS11, today at 14:19

    Monaco is a joke of race. Not enough room for real racing, passing etc - so becomes a borefest every year. It's time to cancel the Monaco race.

    • Reply posted by Itsgrimdownsoof, today at 14:22

      Itsgrimdownsoof replied:
      Cancel the whole series then. Every race is a red bull joke. Fastest car wins circus.

  • Comment posted by Ladysmith, today at 13:50

    Always difficult to tell in first practise but it looks like the Mercedes upgrades have made an improvement.

    • Reply posted by followthetrawler, today at 14:03

      followthetrawler replied:
      Russell probably wouldnt agree

  • Comment posted by Crikey, today at 13:58

    Really looking forward to this weekend and missing the biggest, boring F1 procession of the year. Never watch Monaco - might be tempted if it was go- carts and not F1 cars. Why race F1 cars that cannot reach their full potential - it might be exciting for drivers but not for anyone else. Case of Emperors new clothes - cater to your spectators or start losing income!!!

    • Reply posted by MMSMSSMM, today at 14:00

      MMSMSSMM replied:
      thanks for sharing that with us.

  • Comment posted by scubamike, today at 13:57

    Verstappen already whinging - spoilt baby

    • Reply posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 14:26

      Humble Chelsea Fan replied:
      so is he supposed to just accept an undriveable car and say to his engineers dont worry guys ur doing great as long as u try ur best i dont care how bad the car is 🥰🥰🥰🥰

  • Comment posted by Lanegirl, today at 14:35

    Monaco actually brings out driving tactical ability and experience. Its not all about kicking in the DRS - to me thats boring

    • Reply posted by Sam, today at 15:08

      Sam replied:
      Not in the race, qualifying is good value as grid position is everything and maximising a lap round their is difficult, but there is very little stratergy involved in the race its been perfected over many years when you can be on 50 lap old tyres or have the hybrid portion of your power train not functioning and win becuase no one can get passed you the stratergy becomes very simple

  • Comment posted by John Petrie, today at 14:12

    It would help if the results were included with your article - or a link to them

    • Reply posted by HappenedSoFast, today at 14:18

      HappenedSoFast replied:
      At the top of the page...

      https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/formula1/latest

  • Comment posted by SteveC, today at 14:05

    Remember this is only FP1, it normally doesn't mean a lot

    • Reply posted by Johnny_C, today at 14:22

      Johnny_C replied:
      True. At Miami Merc looked like they had great pace in FP1 and Red Bull looked like they might be struggling. That illusion was fast broken before Quali even came around. Thing about practice is it's not easy with out a lot of digging to find out what they are practicing. If Red Bull are on hardest compound full fuel load then they will be slower than a team not doing that.

  • Comment posted by Davidindigitaland, today at 14:14

    Somerset Maugham wrote: Monaco, a sunny place for shady people.

    There's lots of fun

    There are deals to be done

    All, hungry for more exposure, there are opportunities, with jaded faded rock stars and film/TV personas and a smatering of Politicos.

  • Comment posted by Colbell8, today at 14:48

    One of the most boring circuits on the calendar.

  • Comment posted by awfy confused, today at 14:40

    There's no escaping the fact the modern F1 cars are not suited to Monaco. Doesn't matter which team or driver you support, as an F1 race track Monaco has had it's day. Historic F1 racing is the only future for Monaco. Accept it, move on.

    • Reply posted by F1 stats, today at 14:42

      F1 stats replied:
      old f1 cars weren't suitable for Monaco.

  • Comment posted by MarkyMark70, today at 14:51

    Always great to go there. The sound of the V10s was fantastic as the sound used to echo off the buildings. Lower formula races could be more fun to watch

  • Comment posted by Rhet Orric, today at 14:30

    Good to see how sport brings everyone together in harmony, isn’t it!

  • Comment posted by killerfrail, today at 14:38

    Monaco, for all of its history has always been a bit of a boring race. if the driver does not make an error, then it's almost impossible to pass. now the cars are even bigger. but, it has it's place. the show must go on. I'd like to see Alonso winning, he's doing very well in a semi competitive car. I think he knows the ends close and he's just going for it now.

    • Reply posted by Paul M, today at 15:20

      Paul M replied:
      Agree absolutely with all of the above!

  • Comment posted by Saint Sean, today at 14:31

    The picture above just about sums the race at Monaco up, its not about the racing, its about corporate, Hollywood style, famous people, money money money, nothing to do with the racing. Monaco is a sham.

    • Reply posted by Johnny_C, today at 14:33

      Johnny_C replied:
      Don't watch it then.

  • Comment posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 14:24

    damn max is actually washed

  • Comment posted by Hope the best, today at 15:24

    Talk of introducing jeopardy in order to spice up F1 racing.

    Liberty should seriously consider for all circuits practice and qualifying in clockwise direction, then reverse direction for race.

    Jeopardy would be challenge in race setup such that there is greater reliance on driver skill during race.

  • Comment posted by Hope the best, today at 15:28

    I would suggest F1 in general reverts to pre-2014 FIA regulations for fosil fuelled internal combustion engines without electric power units. Probably a good thing for better racing.

