Close menu

Monaco Grand Prix: Carlos Sainz tops first practice as Alex Albon crashes

By Andrew BensonChief F1 writer in Monaco

Last updated on .From the section Formula 1comments12

Monaco
The Monaco Grand Prix is live on 5 Live and the BBC Sport website

Williams driver Alex Albon brought the first practice session at the Monaco Grand Prix to an early end with a crash at the first corner.

The British-born Thai, who had impressed with 10th the fastest time up to then, lost the rear mid-way through Saint Devote and hit the barrier.

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz set the pace from Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton in an upgraded Mercedes.

Championship leader Max Verstappen was struggling in sixth in his Red Bull.

Verstappen, complaining that the car was set too low and bottoming, was behind his team-mate Sergio Perez and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.

Albon's crash prevented Leclerc from setting a lap that might have threatened Sainz.

Leclerc, born and raised in Monaco and on pole here for the last two years, had been forced to abandon a quick lap which would have been slightly slower than Sainz's when he had a moment at the second part of the Swimming Pool and was poised to try again when the session was stopped because Albon's car was in the middle of the road at the exit of Sainte Devote.

Alonso, who was 0.338 seconds slower than Sainz, was also on a quicker lap when the session stopped with a little over three minutes to go.

George Russell was also struggling in the second Mercedes. He was 15th fastest and a second slower than Hamilton and complaining of a lack of rear grip and being unable to get his tyres up to temperature.

Hamilton had an encouraging session in the Mercedes, which has a major redesign featuring revised front suspension, sidepods and floor as they seek to begin a route back to competitiveness.

Hamilton was close to the front throughout and was briefly fastest before being surpassed by Sainz and Alonso.

Nico Hulkenberg was another driver to fall foul of the Monaco walls, breaking his wheel on the barrier on the inside of the harbour-front chicane.

Lando Norris impressed in the McLaren, setting seventh fastest time in a car that was among the slowest of all at the last race in Monaco.

Comments

Join the conversation

13 comments

  • Comment posted by scubamike, today at 13:57

    Verstappen already whinging - spoilt baby

  • Comment posted by Jabberwock, today at 13:53

    I wonder if there will be an overtake to report on on Monday?

  • Comment posted by jason, today at 13:52

    Wonder what Hamilton will find to whinge about this week. Spoilt baby.

    • Reply posted by scubamike, today at 13:54

      scubamike replied:
      I see you have already found something to whinge about - spoilt baby

  • Comment posted by Ladysmith, today at 13:50

    Always difficult to tell in first practise but it looks like the Mercedes upgrades have made an improvement.

  • Comment posted by PetreDyche, today at 13:50

    Looking like a fun unpredictable qualifying session to come, it's just a shame that the race is always such as procession

    • Reply posted by Phil J, today at 13:51

      Phil J replied:
      Possible rain for Sunday may change that

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Featured