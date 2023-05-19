Last updated on .From the section Formula 1

F1 cancelled its race at Imola after heavy rain

Formula 1 says it will donate 1m euros (£867,000) to a relief fund for the Emilia-Romagna flooding disaster.

This weekend's grand prix at Imola in north-eastern Italy was cancelled after heavy rain caused fatalities and displaced thousands from their homes.

The money will be used by the Emilia-Romagna region's Agency for Territorial Safety and Civil Protection.

F1 has also arranged for food that would have been used in hospitality to be distributed to those in need.

It has been donated to a group organising food banks and distribution for those affected by the floods.

F1's move comes a day after Ferrari, whose Maranello factory is in Emilia-Romagna, was donating the same amount to disaster relief.

F1 president and chief executive Stefano Domenicali, who is from Imola, described the events in the region as a "tragedy".

Domenicali added: "I was born and grew up in the marvellous lands of Emilia-Romagna, a place that is living through some of the saddest moments in its history.

"The situation facing the communities in the region is terrible, but I know that the resilience and passion of the people in the region, like so many across Italy, will prevail through this crisis.

"We must do everything we can to support them at this difficult time and that is why we are donating to help support the relief efforts on the ground.

"My thoughts, on behalf of the entire Formula 1 community, are with everyone affected and we want to thank the emergency services for their incredible work."

The mayor of Ravenna, one of the towns badly affected, told the BBC it was the worst disaster in Italy in a century.

Michele de Pascale described the damage caused by the floods as catastrophic, costing people in his city and the wider region their homes, possessions and for some, their lives.

After six months' rain fell in a day and a half, at least 13 people have been killed after almost every river flooded between Bologna and the north-east coast 115km (70 miles) away.