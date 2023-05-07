Close menu

Miami Grand Prix: Max Verstappen wins from ninth on grid to extend championship lead

By Andrew BensonChief F1 writer in Miami

From the section Formula 1comments269

Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez celebrate one-two for Red Bull in Miami
Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez's one-two finish was the 26th for the Red Bull team

Red Bull's Max Verstappen was in a class of his own as he carved through the field to win the Miami Grand Prix from ninth place on the grid.

It was a masterful performance from the world champion, using an off-set tyre strategy to beat team-mate Sergio Perez, who started from pole position.

Verstappen ran a long first stint on hard tyres, pitting 25 laps later than Perez, rejoining a second behind and passing for the lead a lap later.

It was a humiliating defeat for Perez and raised serious questions about his claims to be able to challenge Verstappen for the title this year.

Fernando Alonso continued his superb season for Aston Martin to take his fourth podium finish in five races with an outstanding performance of his own.

George Russell was a strong fourth for Mercedes while Ferrari had a dispiriting afternoon.

Carlos Sainz challenged Alonso in the first stint but earned a five-second penalty for speeding in the pit lane at his pit stop and then dropped away in the second stint to finish fifth.

Team-mate Charles Leclerc had a race to forget after crashing in qualifying and starting seventh.

He fought a long battle with Haas driver Kevin Magnussen, who drove an outstanding race, before finally getting past with 20 laps to go and taking seventh place behind Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes, which was on the same off-set strategy as Verstappen and passed Leclerc in the closing stages.

Verstappen strikes psychological blow in title race

Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen on track
Sergio Perez had no answer to Max Verstappen's pace on fresh tyres after his Red Bull team-mate emerged right behind after his pit stop

Verstappen's victory made it three wins to two in his favour against Perez in this year dominated by Red Bull and extended his championship lead to 14 points.

More than that, it was his most impressive victory so far this season and was delivered in a style that will hurt for Perez.

The Mexican appeared a favourite for victory starting at the front with Verstappen down in ninth after making a mistake on his first qualifying lap and then losing a chance to make amends when Leclerc crashed.

Red Bull chose hard tyres for Verstappen for the start of the race, while the top seven went for the mediums for the first stint, to give him the best chance to come back and win.

Perez, struggling with the medium tyres, failed to make enough ground while Verstappen was fighting his way through the field and was only 3.3 seconds in front when Verstappen moved into second place by passing Alonso on lap 15.

Perez pitted to fit hard tyres on lap 19 and Verstappen's task was now to prevent his team-mate gaining back too much ground on his fresh hard tyres.

Perez rejoined about 18 seconds behind Verstappen on tyres that were 20 laps fresher. He should have found it relatively easy to reduce the gap significantly.

Instead, Verstappen continued to lap strongly and Perez found it hard to close in.

He reduced the gap to 15.3 seconds on lap 31 but that was as close as he got, and impressively Verstappen then began to inch further away to the point that he was just over 18 seconds in front when he finally made his pit stop on lap 45.

He rejoined 1.6secs back, was 0.7secs adrift by the end of his out lap, right on his tail by the end of the next one, and then passed into Turn One.

Alonso and Magnussen deliver for capacity crowd

Fernando Alonso celebrates with his Aston Martin team
Fernando Alonso secured his fourth podium finish in five races at the start of the season

The race between the Red Bulls was enhanced by wheel-to-wheel battles throughout the field in front of a 90,766 capacity crowd.

The fans witnessed classic American razzmatazz before the start as legendary rapper LL Cool J introduced the drivers one by one accompanied by an orchestra playing music specially composed by pop star Will.i.Am in front of celebrities including actor Tom Cruise and singer Shakira, tennis legends Roger Federer and Serena Williams and NFL star Patrick Mahomes.

Alonso and Magnussen were probably the other two stars of the race. The veteran two-time champion stayed impressively close to Perez in the first stint while holding off Sainz.

The Ferrari looked to have the pace to challenge Alonso but Sainz dealt himself a blow when he was caught speeding in the pit lane trying to minimise his stop time.

As it turned out, in the second stint, Alonso was comfortably faster than Sainz and the Ferrari slipped back behind Russell in the second part of the race.

Hamilton in the other Mercedes used the same off-set strategy as Verstappen to fight back from 13th on the grid to pass Leclerc and Alpine's Pierre Gasly to finish four seconds behind Sainz in sixth place.

Leclerc saved himself some blushes by finally overtaking Magnussen at the third attempt, having been re-passed twice before when trying to do so earlier in the race.

Ferrari will wonder how their lead driver found it so hard to beat a man in a customer car from a team with a significantly smaller budget.

Leclerc was followed home by the Alpines of Gasly and Esteban Ocon, who snuck ahead of Magnussen in the closing stages.

Comments

Join the conversation

270 comments

  • Comment posted by TicTax, today at 22:13

    Best moment of the race? Fernando congratulating his team mate for an overtake he watched on TV from his own car while driving at over 100mph.

    • Reply posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 22:20

      Humble Chelsea Fan replied:
      hamilton bringing his damaged tractor to the podium was the best moment of the race when he started 17th

  • Comment posted by Tim, today at 22:09

    I don’t care what anyone says, love him or hate him, Max Verstappen is a phenomenal driver.

    • Reply posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 22:11

      Humble Chelsea Fan replied:
      rb favour him. his car is different to checo l. its not fair

  • Comment posted by Govind75, today at 22:12

    The race definitely wasn’t dull for all the negative people sulking that red bull are quick. Many really good overtakes by Hamilton, Magnussen and the midfield.

    Red Bull are quick there’s no point moaning about it, the race was good, the pre-race was cringe and uninteresting.

    • Reply posted by FluffyMonsterCat, today at 22:20

      FluffyMonsterCat replied:
      Indeed. One of the better races so far this year.

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 22:14

    Lol didn’t imagine we would get anything other than an underwhelming headline Andrew. Masterclass drive from Max

    • Reply posted by F1 Ungineer, today at 22:37

      F1 Ungineer replied:
      Really? I thought Charles Benson was quite positive about not just VER, but ALO as well, this time around..

  • Comment posted by Appellation, today at 22:07

    Deserved win from Verstappen - outpaced Perez while driving on older tyres.

    • Reply posted by Justfacts, today at 22:13

      Justfacts replied:
      And a harder tyre.

  • Comment posted by Richard, today at 22:18

    Max starts 9th, moves to first, manages tyres for 40 laps, pits then takes his team mate and wins by over 5 seconds. Sorry Sergio, you are not going to be world champion this year.

  • Comment posted by Billy R, today at 22:10

    Can't argue with that.

    Hamilton done well, despite his early moaning.

    • Reply posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 22:12

      Humble Chelsea Fan replied:
      hamilton the goat for bringing home that damaged tractor to the top 5

  • Comment posted by Scott, today at 22:10

    Stunning. Simply stunning drive by Verstappen. Schumacheresque. That's how you handle pressure. Perez will struggle to come back from that.

    • Reply posted by JM, today at 22:39

      JM replied:
      BBC live text “Red Bull have clearly, unashamedly, brutally hung Perez out to dry here”

      What a load of nonsense!!

      Verstappen was on 40 lap old hards, and was still going quicker than Sergio on fresh tyres!

      It’s nothing to do with “favouring one driver”. Max is just in a league of his own.

  • Comment posted by TheEyebrowOfRodgerMoore, today at 22:15

    That's the difference between an excellent F1 driver and and exceptional one.

    • Reply posted by Stewart52, today at 22:23

      Stewart52 replied:
      Excellent F1 driver (not) he is in such a good car all he needs to do is press a DRS button on his steering wheel to overtake, very skilfully is that

  • Comment posted by Scott, today at 22:17

    At least people can now stop pretending that Leclerc is better than Max or that Perez is going to win the championship. That was a complete masterclass from Verstappen.

  • Comment posted by ashtongatejim, today at 22:11

    Great drives by both Mercedes drivers - those drivers are elevating what honestly looks like a pretty poor car. And then there's Fernando who is of course, Fernando.

    • Reply posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 22:14

      Humble Chelsea Fan replied:
      both drivers way better than max

  • Comment posted by Quintessential mindless modern epicene, today at 22:10

    In the end Verstappen is just a little bit better than Perez.
    In a league of his own in the better car.

    whoops wrong forum sorry: Arrogant Horner giving the victory to that spoiled brat. Perez deserved to win. Hamilton the GOAT.

    • Reply posted by Justfacts, today at 22:11

      Justfacts replied:
      Beyond embarrassing, why hasn't the goat won a race in 2 yrs????

  • Comment posted by ospreysboyo, today at 22:09

    Well done Verstappen, did well coming from 9th, even with an amazing car.

  • Comment posted by Mostly Harmless, today at 22:26

    People want overtaking, plenty of that today. Ultimately another one-two for Milton Keynes though.

  • Comment posted by Kuifje, today at 22:13

    Number 38 for Max. And still 25 years old. He's talented.

    • Reply posted by Suffolk old boy, today at 22:17

      Suffolk old boy replied:
      Hats off to Newey, who's designed another monster of a car - one that anyone can win in (even Perez sometimes!)

  • Comment posted by hskfpoajz, today at 22:25

    Max is an absolute phenomenon. Around lap 40 he was pulling half a second on his teammate in the same car on 20 laps fresher tyres.

  • Comment posted by Hail Hakkinen, today at 22:18

    Red Bull dominant again . Well done George and Lewis too . However, what an abolute stinker for my team McLaren . Lando must be starting to regret that contract . To compound McLaren's misery Piastri had brake peddle issues most of the race.

    • Reply posted by Nicholls, today at 22:36

      Nicholls replied:
      Yep, Ricardo is thinking “Thank goodness I’m out of that!”

  • Comment posted by Stornoway Cove, today at 22:20

    Wow - maximum performance from a driver at the top of him game

  • Comment posted by LionelRhodes, today at 22:19

    Max is a super quick driver - and can do it on tyres that others would struggle more on.

  • Comment posted by Justfacts, today at 22:09

    8 positions behind Perez on grid and still cruises to a win, people need to calm down regarding anyone else winning this championship. Max x 3 incoming

    • Reply posted by TheNightmanCometh, today at 22:21

      TheNightmanCometh replied:
      x 2*

