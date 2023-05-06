Close menu

Miami Grand Prix: Sergio Perez on pole after Charles Leclerc crash with Max Verstappen ninth

By Andrew BensonChief F1 writer in Miami

From the section Formula 1

Fernando Alonso, Sergio Perez and Carlos Sainz
Sergio Perez claimed his third career pole postion

Red Bull's Sergio Perez took pole position for the Miami Grand Prix while team-mate and title rival Max Verstappen will start only ninth.

Verstappen made a mistake on his first run in the final session and when Ferrari's Charles Leclerc crashed there was no time to resume the session.

Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso will join Perez on the front row.

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz is third, with Kevin Magnussen scoring a sensational fourth for the US-based Haas team.

Elsewhere, Mercedes struggled. Lewis Hamilton was knocked out in the second session and will start down in 13th.

George Russell managed to sneak through into the top-10 shootout, where he secured sixth place behind the Alpine of Pierre Gasly.

Leclerc crash shakes up the order

Both Verstappen and Leclerc were under pressure going into the final runs after making errors in the early part of the session.

Verstappen had run wide at Turns Six and Seven and Leclerc brushed the wall at Turn 16.

Both needed to deliver on their final runs but Leclerc wrecked the rest of the session for everyone else when, running early, he lost control through the fast Turn Six and spun on the entry to Turn Seven, backing his Ferrari into the wall.

It was Leclerc's second crash in two days at the same place after he also lost control a little later in the same sequence of corners in second practice on Friday. He will line up seventh.

The result is a huge bonus for Perez, who is six points behind Verstappen in a private championship battle between the two drivers for the dominant Red Bull team.

Perez had looked out of sorts for much of the weekend but he nailed an excellent lap on the first runs in the final session to put himself in the prime position going into the final runs.

The Mexican beat Alonso by 0.361secs as the veteran Spaniard continues his excellent start to the season.

Sainz was a further 0.147secs behind in his Ferrari.

Behind Leclerc, Alpine's Esteban Ocon, Verstappen and Alfa Romeo's Valtteri Bottas completed the top 10.

What did the top three say?

Perez was cheered loudly by the crowd at Hard Rock Stadium in this city with a large Latino population and thanked them during his interview after the session.

"It has been my worst weekend until qualifying really," he said. "I just couldn't figure out how to [recover] all those tenths I was missing to the Max and the Ferraris.

"I was just resetting everything and we did a small change into qualifying and everything came alive. We were playing with the tools and everything came together.

"I was just struggling for balance, confidence, this Tarmac is very sensitive to temperature."

Alonso said: "It was a good qualifying. Final practice was a little bit messy for us. We tried a few set-ups and they did not work but we put the car back in a known place and it came alive.

"The car was so enjoyable to drive. You go close to the walls in Turns 11 to 16 and you need to have that confidence to go to the limit and I had that confidence and am very pleased."

More to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

97 comments

  • Comment posted by Scott Coleman, today at 22:29

    If Verstappen can get up to P2 in the first 6 laps he’ll still streak ahead and win by around 15 seconds.

    That bull has scary pace and he’s been well ahead of Perez all weekend

  • Comment posted by Brontosaurus, today at 22:29

    Hamilton will get 5 place grid penalty for nearly hitting the Haas

  • Comment posted by awfy confused, today at 22:28

    15 years from now Eccleston will contact a medium and claim that Leclerc crashed deliberately to stop Verstappen getting pole position!

  • Comment posted by Razza, today at 22:28

    Deep joy, Hamilton couldn’t even make it through qualifiers told you it was the car that gave him championships oh driver contract confirmed, now regularly put in the shade by Russell, hope Russell is confirmed as number one driver.

    Perez is turning out to be the star in the car.

  • Comment posted by hskfpoajz, today at 22:28

    Yet again Lewis drives into the back of someone and FIAMG come to the rescue blaming everyone else. Excuses from Lewis again on his poor lap in the post quali interview, nothing ever his fault. At least Max was honest and admitted to his mistake.
    Great work from Checo he delivered when others slipped up. Hope there is rain tomorrow so we may see Alonso magic.

  • Comment posted by Hi, today at 22:27

    Ah mortaza

  • Comment posted by waterloo, today at 22:27

    Another boring race in prospect red bull 1 and 2

  • Comment posted by Defund the BBC, today at 22:27

    " SOMEWHETRE OVER THE RAINBOW " That's how far you have to look to see Hamilton on the grid.

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 22:26

    Well done Alonso you are truly a champion and the best driver after Michael just look at how you destroyed Lance and all your teammates

    Had you been British surely you would have destroyed Hamilton but unfortunately he is British and was in a British team

  • Comment posted by ojsqzea4, today at 22:26

    Hamilton is not in decline he just isn't as good as blindingly fast car and succession of sluggish team mates have made him look. GR isn't that great but was immediately fastest thing on track when he got a wee shot of Hamilton's Mercedes. No wonder Hamilton didn't want him to drive it apparently mad reserve driver wasn't used.

    • Reply posted by Brontosaurus, today at 22:29

      Brontosaurus replied:
      He nearly hit another car in a slow outlap

  • Comment posted by Maverick, today at 22:25

    Yawn

    • Reply posted by Draco23, today at 22:28

      Draco23 replied:
      Yes it's a late race from America.
      Clearly past your bedtime.

  • Comment posted by IOrderedTheCodeRed, today at 22:25

    Although Verstappen ran wide, he should have stayed on it and got a time in for the lap which would probably have been better than 9th place.
    There was always a risk that one of the drivers might crash and cause a red flag so it would’ve been better to get a banker lap in first, but that’s all down to inexperience.

    • Reply posted by ojsqzea4, today at 22:27

      ojsqzea4 replied:
      Hindsight. He should have known Leclerk would bin it

  • Comment posted by TuskinRaider, today at 22:25

    A win for PER tomorrow should see him top the drivers championship, unless of course Max gets fastest lap point

  • Comment posted by Steven , today at 22:25

    Brilliant Checo. Deserved, a Mexican could well be leading the Championship tomorrow. Leclerc isn't as good as people rate, to many mistakes made. Verstappen has work cut out on this one.....

  • Comment posted by FlatSpotted, today at 22:25

    I can't recall a season where the form of the mid field down has had such churn track to track or even session to session. Really interesting 🤔

  • Comment posted by Baron of Brierdene, today at 22:25

    Interesting no comments about the street circuit. Having watched the E-Prix at Monaco earlier today overtaking was plentiful. I doubt there will be much action tomorrow due to the nature of the cars.

  • Comment posted by TheOlderCyclist, today at 22:24

    Absolutely rubbish circuit. A complete yawnfest tomorrow but no doubt ‘safety car’ will help spice it up. F1 do yourself a favour and get shot of all the street circuits, they are sh… !

  • Comment posted by NB, today at 22:24

    Red Bull probably engineer a MV win! They'll probably have Perez on the wrong strategy to keep the child MV happy

    • Reply posted by ChrisH, today at 22:29

      ChrisH replied:
      Poor

  • Comment posted by PRGBR, today at 22:24

    Hopefully the mixed up grid makes for more excitement than the last snoozefest.

    • Reply posted by HappenedSoFast, today at 22:25

      HappenedSoFast replied:
      What is a mixed up grid?

  • Comment posted by BillysGwoaty, today at 22:24

    Lewis getting out qualified yet again. GOAT my rear end

