Azerbaijan Grand Prix: Toto Wolff warning after 'boring' Baku race

By Andrew BensonChief F1 writer

From the section Formula 1

The beginning of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix
The Azerbaijan Grand Prix has a contract to continue on the F1 calendar until at least 2026

Toto Wolff says Sunday's Azerbaijan Grand Prix was "boring" and Formula 1 needs look at what to do about it.

"It was not a thriller," the Mercedes team principal said. "No overtaking, even with a big pace difference, made it not great entertainment.

"Even if you are within 0.2secs, it is nearly impossible to overtake unless the other driver makes a mistake."

However, Wolff stopped short of saying the new rules introduced in 2022 were at fault.

"After a race weekend like this, we mustn't talk it down overall and say it is the wrong direction and we need to change completely," he said.

"It is more about asking why wasn't it entertaining, and revisit it.

"We need to look at how we can avoid a boring race."

Was the new sprint format to blame?

The event in Baku was the first run to a revised 'sprint' format.

It introduced a second qualifying session that decided the grid for the sprint - a shorter race on Saturday - which has been separated out entirely from the main grand prix. Previously, the result of the sprint decided the grid for the main race.

The sprint format has met with a mixed response. Red Bull's Max Verstappen said he felt the whole idea "should be scrapped", while other drivers said they liked the new structure for the weekend, even if they wanted it to be limited to just a handful of events a year.

Wolff pointed out that the only action close to the front was a collision between Verstappen and Mercedes' George Russell that ended with the drivers having a verbal altercation in the pit lane.

Wolff said: "We have to analyse the weekend with the sprint format whether there are positives that we can take out, but in the end it all comes down to racing.

"It needs the tough battles and the highlight [on Saturday] was George and Max being able to battle it out and [in the grand prix] there was none of that," Wolff said.

Are the new rules a factor?

Wolff's comments come at a time when F1 teams and drivers are saying that overtaking has become more difficult.

Last season, F1 introduced rules aimed at closing up the field and making overtaking easier.

While it is still easier to follow than it was before the rule change, drivers have said that it is tougher this year as a result of the teams developing their cars.

And while drivers have reported that the new rules have made it easier to follow than before 2022, this has been counter-balanced by a reduction of the slipstream effect behind another car.

And far from the racing becoming more competitive, the sport finds itself in a situation where one team is dominating.

Verstappen set a new record for wins in a single season in 2022, while Red Bull have won all four races so far this season and are on course to monopolise the championship.

Wolff said: "You have two cars sailing off into the sunset on merit and there is a 20-second gap, and I wouldn't know between Aston Martin and Ferrari and us who was quicker because you are stuck where you are stuck and that is pretty much it."

Part of the philosophy of allowing cars to run closer together was fundamentally changing the way the cars generate their performance. F1 adopted a phenomenon known as 'ground effect', which uses underbody tunnels to create downforce.

This design requires a car to be run very flat and stiff for optimum performance.

Red Bull seem to have stolen a march on their rivals with a much more effective way of controlling what is known as the 'platform' of the car, reducing its movement on axes front to back and side to side and therefore allowing it to create more consistent downforce.

Wolff said that Mercedes' lack of performance was "more about ride control than sheer downforce".

"You can see their car is barely moving, be it on straights or over bumps," Wolff said of the Red Bull. "Corner-through balance looks easy. You look at all the other onboards and the cars are tricky. Generally ground-effect cars are rubbish cars, it is just who has the least rubbish is ahead."

However, he said it was the responsibility of the other teams to catch up with Red Bull.

"We see a pattern," Wolff said. "There are two Red Bulls, and then there are six cars, and a long way off is the third division. That has been the pattern the first four races and we have to shake that up somehow.

"They were 20 seconds ahead of [Ferrari's Charles] Leclerc after 40 racing laps, so it is half a second a lap. At least we have seen they were pushing so that is the real pace. Half a second is quite a long way to go.

"We either have to do a better job all of us together to catch them or change the regulations, and I don't think we should be doing the second one. We just need to win on merit and that means being more clever than Red Bull."

Comments

Join the conversation

171 comments

  • Comment posted by TheOlderCyclist, today at 18:47

    Get rid of all street circuits would be a start. Too many ‘mickey mouse’ tracks nowadays. There also needs to be more freedom within the regulations. The cars all look the same, no individual identity, and it appears no-one is allowed to think ‘outside the box’ with car design anymore. Most of these races are too much follow my leader and changes needed or it will just be a procession every time !

    • Reply posted by Bacon Baobap, today at 18:55

      Bacon Baobap replied:
      They should swap cars.

      Winner of the first race goes in the slowest car next time and vice versa. Would make it far more interesting and would show who the better drivers really are.

  • Comment posted by Billy Goat Gruff, today at 19:02

    TBH it was just as boring when Hamilton and Rosberg disappeared after 2 laps.

    • Reply posted by daveray35, today at 19:29

      daveray35 replied:
      Rosberg took a championship off Hamilton. I dont think any of us believe Sergio is going to be able to compete for his own title...

  • Comment posted by Pianoman , today at 18:36

    I was a massive F1 fan throughout the late 80's and the 90's when the greats of the sport battled it out over 16 races (or 17) a season. I began to loose interest in the 2000's as there were more races, less drama, teams with such massive advantages in performance that it became so predictable and 'boring'. It's been the same for years now! Not sure how the sport is sustainable with fans asleep?

    • Reply posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 18:42

      This name is awaiting moderation replied:
      In the early eighties there were two seasons where only 3 teams had any chance at all of winning a race. It’s always been similar.

  • Comment posted by rubberduck, today at 18:33

    I think they should switch drs from being specific areas of the track to being so many sec per lap, say 10 sec. Drivers could then deploy it differently and mix things up a bit!

    • Reply posted by Bacon Baobap, today at 18:53

      Bacon Baobap replied:
      F1 is a little dull.

      Very little skill required from the drivers; its solely an engineering contest.

      Hamilton only won anything because he had the fastest car. Now he hasn't and he's no longer winning. QED.

  • Comment posted by Charlie, today at 18:52

    They've only just realised it's boring? It's been boring for years.

    Cars go round and round and round and round, occasionally slowed down by a "safety" car for 10 laps because there's a few bits of plastic on the circuit, then Verstappen wins (sometimes on an obscure technicality).

    F1 makes watching paint dry look nail-bitingly thrilling.

    • Reply posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 18:58

      This name is awaiting moderation replied:
      Spot on.

  • Comment posted by SROBBY, today at 18:41

    Is there any exciting Street circuit races? Monaco is turgid. Baku is also dull.

    • Reply posted by Bacon Baobap, today at 18:56

      Bacon Baobap replied:
      The circuits aren't the problem.

      It's the fact that some cars are faster than the others that makes it dull. They should draw cars out of a hat like they do in modern Pentathlon with horses. Each driver getting a different car each week.

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 19:04

    NO S*** Sherlock,,the rules and regulations are supposed to level up the field, but all you did was hand the game to the one and only aerodynamics genius, Newey !!
    You asked the fans what they wanted,,,you ignored us and did it your way,,YOU ENDED F1 AS AN ENTERTAINMENT

  • Comment posted by BenC, today at 18:57

    Almost as boring as the Mercedes domination over 7 years!

    • Reply posted by NickdeVries, today at 19:19

      NickdeVries replied:
      And Schumachers time

  • Comment posted by Monza-Misfit, today at 18:44

    Bit rich coming from the boss of the team responible for nearly 8 yrs of tedium

    • Reply posted by tweetSP0RT, today at 18:55

      tweetSP0RT replied:
      I think you need to have a look back at those 8 years. 2014/16/21 the title race went down to the last race, and in 2017/18 Vettel should've won the driver's championship at least once.

      He was leading before imploding in Singapore/Germany respectively. So really only 2015/19/20 were 'tedious' and one of those was the COVID year so any racing was welcome.

  • Comment posted by Newtonian, today at 19:08

    We were sold a dream that this rule set would generate better racing, after the closest championship battle ever. What a damp squib it’s been. Now cars can’t even overtake with DRS haha

    Too much regulation. They should relax the tech regs now we have a budget cap. Let’s allow some innovation back in the sport.

    • Reply posted by Baron of Brierdene, today at 19:13

      Baron of Brierdene replied:
      The more rules, the less innovation so the closer the performance is likely to be. It would be wonderful to let the designers have a free hand, limited to a few safety issues and a maximum fuel capacity. 4 wheels, 6 wheels, 1ltr V16 turbo, 3ltr V4 - do what you think is fastest! But it'll never happen!

  • Comment posted by AH78, today at 19:06

    Its possible the Sprint race format is actually making it less exciting because after the Sprint race you have a pretty good idea what is going to happen in the race. The intrigue and debate about what is going to happen is gone... We're in danger of making 'sports entertainment' rather than 'sport' in the pursuit of 'excitement' - some races are boring, like some football matches are boring etc.

  • Comment posted by thethinblueline, today at 18:42

    Been watching for 40 years, 1st race I didnt watch (after 1st few laps) a repeat of Saturday
    Bit of an anti climax ....

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 18:50

    I don't think this weekend worked at all. Trying to fit too many events in ruined the way the weekend builds normally. And the qualifying sessions should definitely be swapped with the sprint shootout first.

    • Reply posted by Bacon Baobap, today at 18:58

      Bacon Baobap replied:
      Winner of one race should start at the back the following week. Like the NFL draft; it'd be far more entertaining.

  • Comment posted by thenestofvipers, today at 18:56

    .....after you've had the build up to one F1 start (sprint or not) then boring race or not, you have already lost that build up and anticipation to the race proper. It's like the two finalists in the world cut having a 5 a side game before the final on the sunday. You have lost something of the aura around it

  • Comment posted by evening, today at 19:01

    Only good when it rains

    • Reply posted by thenestofvipers, today at 19:04

      thenestofvipers replied:
      They barely let them go out in the rain now.....yet that showed the great from the good. But we are so overly sensitive now that most watching forget 'motorsport is dangerous' although not as dangerous as it used to be....which to a degree takes away the difference between them and us.

  • Comment posted by rememberscarborough, today at 18:51

    Tend to watch the first lap and then turn off because there's no more excitement. Sad but true.

    • Reply posted by Charlie, today at 18:54

      Charlie replied:
      I used to do exactly that! Now I don't even watch the start.

  • Comment posted by Robert, today at 19:34

    Scrap the sprint race. F1 is becoming a farce

    • Reply posted by NickdeVries, today at 19:36

      NickdeVries replied:
      And Netflix does not help

  • Comment posted by legend85, today at 18:42

    Nothing about how the changes Toto demanded to the floor forced more aero and more of a dirty air effect then.

    • Reply posted by Newtonian, today at 19:03

      Newtonian replied:
      Well the floor changes were supposed to reduce the power of the floor. So your comment doesn’t make sense.

      The main problem these cars have is that because they generate so much downforce via GE there is hardly any slipstream affect for the following car. And then they go and shorten DRS. Slow clap to the FIA

  • Comment posted by and reelaaaxx, today at 18:55

    It's the nature of F1 I'm afraid. If anyone cares to, watch a race from the 1980's and it was a lot more tedious than yesterday's race. There were 30 secs gaps between every driver on the track. The only exciting thing was watching car after car break down instead!

  • Comment posted by The mighty bairn, today at 18:55

    A boring spectacle which he was incredibly quiet about whilst his team was always heading the pack
    Until they decide to do away with own chassis etc to even the playing field then two teams, never mind 3 or more, being incredibly evenly matched will be an exception and not the rule.
    We all know Merc, RB and Ferrari will never ever opt for that

    • Reply posted by Lorribot, today at 19:02

      Lorribot replied:
      Bring back customer cars.

