Azerbaijan Grand Prix: Toto Wolff warning after 'boring' Baku race

By Andrew BensonChief F1 writer

From the section Formula 1

The beginning of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix
The Azerbaijan Grand Prix has a contract to continue on the F1 calendar until at least 2026

Toto Wolff says Sunday's Azerbaijan Grand Prix was "boring" and Formula 1 needs look at what to do about it.

"It was not a thriller," the Mercedes team principal said. "No overtaking, even with a big pace difference, made it not great entertainment.

"Even if you are within 0.2secs, it is nearly impossible to overtake unless the other driver makes a mistake."

However, Wolff stopped short of saying the new rules introduced in 2022 were at fault.

"After a race weekend like this, we mustn't talk it down overall and say it is the wrong direction and we need to change completely," he said.

"It is more about asking why wasn't it entertaining, and revisit it.

"We need to look at how we can avoid a boring race."

Was the new sprint format to blame?

The event in Baku was the first run to a revised 'sprint' format.

It introduced a second qualifying session that decided the grid for the sprint - a shorter race on Saturday - which has been separated out entirely from the main grand prix. Previously, the result of the sprint decided the grid for the main race.

The sprint format has met with a mixed response. Red Bull's Max Verstappen said he felt the whole idea "should be scrapped", while other drivers said they liked the new structure for the weekend, even if they wanted it to be limited to just a handful of events a year.

Wolff pointed out that the only action close to the front was a collision between Verstappen and Mercedes' George Russell that ended with the drivers having a verbal altercation in the pit lane.

Wolff said: "We have to analyse the weekend with the sprint format whether there are positives that we can take out, but in the end it all comes down to racing.

"It needs the tough battles and the highlight [on Saturday] was George and Max being able to battle it out and [in the grand prix] there was none of that," Wolff said.

Are the new rules a factor?

Wolff's comments come at a time when F1 teams and drivers are saying that overtaking has become more difficult.

Last season, F1 introduced rules aimed at closing up the field and making overtaking easier.

While it is still easier to follow than it was before the rule change, drivers have said that it is tougher this year as a result of the teams developing their cars.

And while drivers have reported that the new rules have made it easier to follow than before 2022, this has been counter-balanced by a reduction of the slipstream effect behind another car.

And far from the racing becoming more competitive, the sport finds itself in a situation where one team is dominating.

Verstappen set a new record for wins in a single season in 2022, while Red Bull have won all four races so far this season and are on course to monopolise the championship.

Wolff said: "You have two cars sailing off into the sunset on merit and there is a 20-second gap, and I wouldn't know between Aston Martin and Ferrari and us who was quicker because you are stuck where you are stuck and that is pretty much it."

Part of the philosophy of allowing cars to run closer together was fundamentally changing the way the cars generate their performance. F1 adopted a phenomenon known as 'ground effect', which uses underbody tunnels to create downforce.

This design requires a car to be run very flat and stiff for optimum performance.

Red Bull seem to have stolen a march on their rivals with a much more effective way of controlling what is known as the 'platform' of the car, reducing its movement on axes front to back and side to side and therefore allowing it to create more consistent downforce.

Wolff said that Mercedes' lack of performance was "more about ride control than sheer downforce".

"You can see their car is barely moving, be it on straights or over bumps," Wolff said of the Red Bull. "Corner-through balance looks easy. You look at all the other onboards and the cars are tricky. Generally ground-effect cars are rubbish cars, it is just who has the least rubbish is ahead."

However, he said it was the responsibility of the other teams to catch up with Red Bull.

"We see a pattern," Wolff said. "There are two Red Bulls, and then there are six cars, and a long way off is the third division. That has been the pattern the first four races and we have to shake that up somehow.

"They were 20 seconds ahead of [Ferrari's Charles] Leclerc after 40 racing laps, so it is half a second a lap. At least we have seen they were pushing so that is the real pace. Half a second is quite a long way to go.

"We either have to do a better job all of us together to catch them or change the regulations, and I don't think we should be doing the second one. We just need to win on merit and that means being more clever than Red Bull."

Comments

Join the conversation

43 comments

  • Comment posted by Quantum Mechanic, today at 18:58

    No wonder Ross Brawn got given his P45. Epic fail.

  • Comment posted by BenC, today at 18:57

    Almost as boring as the Mercedes domination over 7 years!

  • Comment posted by Lorribot, today at 18:56

    The team in front has an areo guy that was around last time ground effects was allowed so no surprise there.
    Sprint races don't add anything. Street tracks are boring (but good for F1 finances).
    Fix would be to reduce downforce by 50% and make the tires harder, this will slow give more overtaking chances.
    Also any damage repairs are out side of budget cap......

  • Comment posted by Ian , today at 18:56

    No team orders, every car is the same specifications!

  • Comment posted by thenestofvipers, today at 18:56

    .....after you've had the build up to one F1 start (sprint or not) then boring race or not, you have already lost that build up and anticipation to the race proper. It's like the two finalists in the world cut having a 5 a side game before the final on the sunday. You have lost something of the aura around it

  • Comment posted by and reelaaaxx, today at 18:55

    It's the nature of F1 I'm afraid. If anyone cares to, watch a race from the 1980's and it was a lot more tedious than yesterday's race. There were 30 secs gaps between every driver on the track. The only exciting thing was watching car after car break down instead!

  • Comment posted by colinnicholson, today at 18:55

    Red Bull will win every race, either driver can do it because they have a superior car.
    We are back to Vettell. Hamilton eras where the car was supreme.

  • Comment posted by The mighty bairn, today at 18:55

    A boring spectacle which he was incredibly quiet about whilst his team was always heading the pack
    Until they decide to do away with own chassis etc to even the playing field then two teams, never mind 3 or more, being incredibly evenly matched will be an exception and not the rule.
    We all know Merc, RB and Ferrari will never ever opt for that

  • Comment posted by Possum Phine Phits, today at 18:54

    I dunno, Ocon's pit-lane scare was quite entertaining.

  • Comment posted by thenestofvipers, today at 18:53

    Design & regulation rules are so tight now, there is barely any room for innovation....ok RB have found a small advantage with the DRS but these kind of 'advantages' are rare now. If you make rules so restrictive then there is little room for innovation & you end up with 'clone' cars which is what we are starting to see. They are so alike they could all be one chassis and engine, which isnt F1

  • Comment posted by Baron of Brierdene, today at 18:53

    It does seem rather like " my car's are poor so lets change the rules again so we can get back to the front". It's the same rules for EVERY team. If your not happy about performance then improve the car.

    • Reply posted by bryso, today at 18:57

      bryso replied:
      Did you watch the race? Did you enjoy it?

  • Comment posted by Charlie, today at 18:52

    They've only just realised it's boring? It's been boring for years.

    Cars go round and round and round and round, occasionally slowed down by a "safety" car for 10 laps because there's a few bits of plastic on the circuit, then Verstappen wins (sometimes on an obscure technicality).

    F1 makes watching paint dry look nail-bitingly thrilling.

    • Reply posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 18:58

      This name is awaiting moderation replied:
      Spot on.

  • Comment posted by rememberscarborough, today at 18:51

    Tend to watch the first lap and then turn off because there's no more excitement. Sad but true.

    • Reply posted by Charlie, today at 18:54

      Charlie replied:
      I used to do exactly that! Now I don't even watch the start.

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 18:50

    I don't think this weekend worked at all. Trying to fit too many events in ruined the way the weekend builds normally. And the qualifying sessions should definitely be swapped with the sprint shootout first.

    • Reply posted by Bacon Baobap, today at 18:58

      Bacon Baobap replied:
      Winner of one race should start at the back the following week. Like the NFL draft; it'd be far more entertaining.

  • Comment posted by TheOlderCyclist, today at 18:47

    Get rid of all street circuits would be a start. Too many ‘mickey mouse’ tracks nowadays. There also needs to be more freedom within the regulations. The cars all look the same, no individual identity, and it appears no-one is allowed to think ‘outside the box’ with car design anymore. Most of these races are too much follow my leader and changes needed or it will just be a procession every time !

    • Reply posted by Bacon Baobap, today at 18:55

      Bacon Baobap replied:
      They should swap cars.

      Winner of the first race goes in the slowest car next time and vice versa. Would make it far more interesting and would show who the better drivers really are.

  • Comment posted by Monza-Misfit, today at 18:44

    Bit rich coming from the boss of the team responible for nearly 8 yrs of tedium

    • Reply posted by tweetSP0RT, today at 18:55

      tweetSP0RT replied:
      I think you need to have a look back at those 8 years. 2014/16/21 the title race went down to the last race, and in 2017/18 Vettel should've won the driver's championship at least once.

      He was leading before imploding in Singapore/Germany respectively. So really only 2015/19/20 were 'tedious' and one of those was the COVID year so any racing was welcome.

  • Comment posted by thethinblueline, today at 18:42

    Been watching for 40 years, 1st race I didnt watch (after 1st few laps) a repeat of Saturday
    Bit of an anti climax ....

  • Comment posted by legend85, today at 18:42

    Nothing about how the changes Toto demanded to the floor forced more aero and more of a dirty air effect then.

  • Comment posted by GazCFC, today at 18:41

    Totally agree, it's been boring for years as a whole. Switch to Indycar and get into that, it's just better in every way.

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 18:41

    I enjoyed watching it. it is good to have a variety of race types, so that in this type of challenge Perez is superior to Verstappen and Hamilton is superior to Russell, whereas in faster corner tracks it might be the other way round.

