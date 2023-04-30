Azerbaijan GP in pictures

Azerbaijan GP in picturesLast updated on 56 minutes ago56 minutes ago.From the section Formula 1Formula 1 fans were excited by the new racing format in Baku this weekendBut he spent most of the weekend being overtaken by the far-superior Red Bulls, in this case PerezWhile a furious Verstappen remonstrated with Russell over a collision on SaturdayCharles Leclerc took pole position for both the sprint race and Sunday's main eventThe picturesque Azerbaijan Grand Prix is set to stay on the Formula 1 calendar until 2026An unhappy Nyck de Vries will not forget the 2023 edition if the raceNor will Perez - who has never been in a better position to challenge two-time champion Verstappen for the title