Charles Leclerc says he will continue to sign autographs and pose for selfies with fans in public places and at the race track

Charles Leclerc has asked fans to respect his privacy and stop turning up outside his Monaco apartment.

The 25-year-old said his address has recently become public, leading to fans gathering outside and ringing the bell.

The Ferrari driver said he would still greet fans in public places or at the track, but gathering at his house is "a boundary that should not be crossed".

Leclerc had his watch stolen in Italy last year as he posed for a selfie with two people wearing scooter helmets.

Italian police said last week they had arrested four people wanted in connection with the theft in the seaside resort of Viareggio last April.

"For the past few months, my home address has somehow become public, leading to people gathering beneath my apartment, ringing my bell, and asking for pictures and autographs," Leclerc wrote on his Instagram stories. external-link

"While I'm always happy to be there for you and I truly appreciate your support, please respect my privacy and refrain from coming to my house.

"I'll make sure to stop for everyone when you see me on the streets or at the track, but I won't be coming downstairs if you visit my home.

"Your support, both in person and on social media, means the world to me, but there is a boundary that should not be crossed."

Leclerc has endured a difficult start to the 2023 Formula 1 season, crashing out of two of the first three races to sit 10th in the driver standings.