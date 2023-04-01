Close menu

Formula 1: Max Verstappen wins delayed Australian GP after three red flags

By Andrew BensonChief F1 writer in Melbourne

From the section Formula 1

Australian GP
The race ended under the safety car following a third red flag

Max Verstappen won a chaotic and controversial Australian Grand Prix that finished under a safety car after a controversial crash-affected restart.

The Red Bull driver led Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton and Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso home to set the podium.

That was despite Alonso being tagged into a spin at a restart with two laps to go and dropped to the back.

Under FIA regulations, the finishing positions were taken from the last restart, with the cars then having to complete a final lap behind the safety car.

To add to the controversy, Ferrari's Carlos Sainz was given a five-second penalty for causing the decisive crash at the first corner by tagging Alonso's car, dropping him from fourth to 12th and out of the points.

An emotional Sainz described that decision as "unacceptable", adding: "They need to wait until after the race and discuss with me. Clearly the penalty is not deserved. It is too severe."

The Alpine drivers Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon were the other big losers from the official decisions - they took the penultimate restart fifth and 10th but crashed into each other and retired at the second corner.

The unprecedented events will lead to controversy that F1 is putting showbusiness before sport.

There is a direct line from the final laps of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in 2021 - when officials made errors that changed the course of the world championship fight between Verstappen and Hamilton - to these events, as the final red flag was thrown to try to ensure the grand prix would finish under racing conditions.

Ironically, that desire led to the final, bizarre and confusing climax, and a race that did actually end under a safety car.

The first-corner crash led the FIA to make a decision that a lap had taken place but that most of the events during it had had no effect, other than the crash between the Alpines.

Russell
A race which began with Russell overtaking Verstappen off the line turned to despair with a power unit failure

The bizarre and controversial climax

The extraordinary events at the end of a race that had already had two safety cars and a previous red flag were triggered when Kevin Magnussen's Haas ran wide at the first chicane and tagged the wall.

The impact broke the Dane's wheel rim, caused a puncture and left debris strewn across the track.

The timing of the incident meant that, according to the rules, there would be two racing laps after the restart.

Sainz tagged Alonso's rear wheel and tipped the Aston Martin into a spin, triggering chaos behind.

Perez ran wide across the grass and then Gasly, appearing not to see Ocon on his outside, pushed his team-mate into the wall, taking both cars out.

The red flag was immediately thrown again and the rules dictated that the order had to be that at the restart because the field had not covered enough ground for there to be any other reference to set the start order.

That reinstated Alonso to third, despite his being dropping to the back after his collision, and Perez to fifth, after losing a lot of ground.

The Aston Martin of Lance Stroll was fourth, followed by Perez, McLaren's Lando Norris and Haas driver Nico Hulkenberg. McLaren's Oscar Piastri, Alfa Romeo's Zhou Guanyu and Alpha Tauri's Yuki Tsunoda completed the points positions.

What happened before the controversy?

Before the final climax, Verstappen had dispensed with an early challenge from Mercedes' George Russell and Hamilton to dominate the race.

An incident-packed start to the grand prix featured two safety-car periods - the first on the opening lap and the second on lap six - and a first red flag.

The first safety car was caused by a crash between Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Stroll at Turn Three on lap one, the second by a heavy crash by Alex Albon's Williams at Turn Six.

Leclerc, disappointed by a third consecutive difficult race, described it as "the worst start to a season ever".

Verstappen, who had made a bad start and dropped behind the Mercedes cars, ran third for a while but once in front was in total control.

Russell was taken out of contention for the lead by a pit stop hoping to benefit from the safety car for Albon's crash, only to see the race stopped for the first time soon after. He described the decision to stop the race at that point as "totally unnecessary".

Verstappen passed Hamilton two laps after the restart for his second win of the year.

Russell retired from fourth place a few laps after the restart with an engine failure, a weekend that had started with a superb second place on the grid ending in frustration.

Sainz benefited, promoted to fourth place by Russell's problem and slowly pushing up to challenge Hamilton and Alonso but unable to pass them.

Gasly went with the Ferrari and was on course to take fifth in an impressive performance for the French team before the late drama.

Verstappen in cruise control

Verstappen rarely needed to use his pace, but the advantage the Red Bull has over the rest of the field was clear as he homed in on Hamilton to take the lead after the restart.

Verstappen made his second poor start of the weekend. He lost places to both Mercedes at the first start, and was challenged by third-placed Alonso at the second, but once up and running was in a class of his own.

Within two laps of the restart, the Red Bull was right with Hamilton and Verstappen blasted past the Mercedes on the straight up to the fast Turn Nine/10 chicane, displaying the huge advantage the Red Bull has on the straights with the DRS overtaking aid open.

There were just four corners left before the end of the lap, but through them Verstappen pulled out a two-second advantage before beginning to manage his pace, edging ever further ahead without ever extending a car that currently has a reliability vulnerability in the gearbox/driveshaft area.

His only problem was when he ran wide at the penultimate corner on lap 47, with 11 to go, after which he complained that he kept locking his front wheel into that corner.

It cut his lead from 11 seconds to seven, but Verstappen was able to continue untroubled thereafter.

The race behind Verstappen

While Verstappen circulated serenely up front, Hamilton was left to try to hold off a determined challenge from Alonso.

Hamilton constantly radioed his concern back to the pits that his tyres would not make the distance, as the gap to his old rival oscillated between a second and two.

He was warned by his race engineer Peter Bonnington that Alonso was trying to trick him into over-using his tyres, and "not to fall for it".

And as so many times in the past, he was able to manage his tyres with expertise as Alonso did the same and the two circulated close together to the flag.

Following Russell's retirement, Sainz closed in on Alonso, but he, too, was unable to get the gap down to under 1.5secs. And in the final 10 laps or so and he began to drop back.

And Gasly drove an excellent race to stay within the second margin that ensured he could use the advantage provided by the DRS overtaking aid to track the Ferrari to the flag, a promising sign for Alpine.

Comments

Join the conversation

51 comments

  • Comment posted by thenestofvipers, today at 09:14

    Happy to throw a vsc, safety car or red to spice things up for the 'show' those events today could have been covered by double waved yellows. Drivers know exactly what they mean and the racing could have stayed on the track instead of the pit lane, thus ruining the first race which had some potential. F1 seem to have forgotten the sport IS dangerous and there should be an element of risk

  • Comment posted by Simonides, today at 09:14

    It's all becoming a bit of joke, isn't it? Hard to see who's truly the best driver under these circumstances. Still - the Ashes are getting close now . . .

  • Comment posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 09:14

    i really did not enjoy moanmilton crying about tyres for 40 laps

  • Comment posted by Robofleeds, today at 09:14

    The first 12 laps were great, then DRS killed it, then the stewards made a mockery of it.

  • Comment posted by LifeGirl, today at 09:13

    The reason why the FIA have become very ''red flag happy'' is due to the infamous ending of the 2021 championship. All I heard in the wake of that was ''why didn't they red flag the race instead of pulling all of the shenanigans with the safety car?''
    Well... there you go. They are just doing what you wanted.

  • Comment posted by Shahzad, today at 09:13

    Hamilton said in his post race interview... A great result, we have 2 world champions on the podium, no 3 world champions.
    Hamilton clearly thinks that Max is not a world champion.
    Over to you.

  • Comment posted by Scott, today at 09:13

    FIA doing their best to manipulate a win for Hamilton. Didn't work.

  • Comment posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 09:13

    why couldnt it have been hamilton instead of russell. no one wants to see that

  • Comment posted by Celts, today at 09:12

    Of course, it wouldn't be an Andrew Benson F1 article, without him somehow squeezing his copy and pasted Abu Dhabi 2021 comments in. Which might as well be translated as "Lewis was robbed and i'm STILL crying about it and bringing it up at every opportunity"

  • Comment posted by F1Guild, today at 09:12

    In the end the Red Bulls were simply too strong, and now wiser head Max bided his time and kept out of early potential tangles.. feel sorry for George, relieved for Alonso keeping his points and sad for Carlos in what seemed a harsh penalty

  • Comment posted by rellis, today at 09:12

    F1 died today- Masi put it on a life support machine; today FIA pulled the plug having realised there was no signs of brain activity. RIP

  • Comment posted by Hollow Tree, today at 09:12

    F1 is a irrelevant privileged "sport". I will not give money to professional sports of any kind anymore. Totally uninterested in their worthless to humanity efforts.

  • Comment posted by Nick Gisburne, today at 09:12

    Complete shambles at the end, but good to see 3 world champions on the podium. Harsh on Sainz for that penalty - most first lap (or 'race start') incidents are usually looked at more kindly.

  • Comment posted by Po the Panda, today at 09:11

    Another farce by F1, ever since the passing of poor charlie, the standards have fallen of a cliff which started with Masi who was told to make F1 "entertaining" hence making up new rules and the trend of bizarre S/C and Redflag calls.
    That RB is the fastest race car F1 has ever seen, it really comes into its own in the races, Congrats to Newey.
    Unlucky for George but thats the game.

  • Comment posted by Scott, today at 09:11

    What a shamboic decision that was to red flag the race. Caused unnecessary carnage. What did the FIA think was going to happen on the restart? Putting drivers safety at risk for a bit of "entertainment" at the end. Max could have been robbed of a win there.

    • Reply posted by JohnSmith, today at 09:14

      JohnSmith replied:
      You mean like Lewis was in 2021. I would've loved It for Lewis to get a cheeky win there.

  • Comment posted by bri, today at 09:11

    I used to be such a fan of F1 .................. the last couple of years is leaving me empty.

  • Comment posted by gasketsgreasenipples, today at 09:11

    Excellent result Max. Well Done. Simply the best. The best driver. The best car. The best team. A long wait for Azer. Way to go champ.

  • Comment posted by Helena Handcart, today at 09:11

    Why wasn't Lewis allowed to overtake on the last restart and take the win? Oh, that's right. The rules were applied correctly this time.

    • Reply posted by Casper, today at 09:13

      Casper replied:
      Too slow and old.

  • Comment posted by MrGoGreen, today at 09:11

    Saved a few hours of my life not watching F1 Aus.

  • Comment posted by Celts, today at 09:11

    The whole mess at the end started with a completely unnecessary red flag on lap 56? I mean seriously, a red flag for one wheel?

    Barely even worth a safety car. But anything to try and gift Lewis an opportunity to end his win drought right? Pity he bottled it off the line.....

