Chloe Grant is targeting Formula 1 after joining a new all-female programme - even though she cannot yet legally drive on UK roads.

The 17-year-old will be part of the F1 Academy series and will partner Lena Buhler and Carrie Schreiner with French team ART Grand Prix.

But first, she will start her driving lessons next week.

"It's going to be strange having cars coming towards me," said Grant on BBC Radio Scotland.

"I started racing when I was seven years old and ever since then I've dreamed of Formula 1.

"As I got older I didn't think it would be possible and I started looking in other directions.

"Since F1 Academy has become a championship and it's brought the financial opportunity, it's definitely my goal again and I want to prove that I can do it."

The inaugural F1 Academy series starts in Austria next month with further events in Spain, the Netherlands, Italy, France and the United States, with five teams competing.

Managing director Susie Wolff was a development driver in Formula 1 but retired from motorsport in 2015 before a brief spell as team principle with Formula E's Venturi Racing.

Formula 1 remains male-dominated, with Divina Galica and Lella Lombardi the last females to compete in the 1970s.

"Motorsport's always been like that," Grant added. "There's such a small amount of us compared to the guys.

"In recent years, there's been a lot more women in the sport. Compared to when I started racing, there's a lot more."