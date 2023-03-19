Close menu

Formula 1: Fernando Alonso reinstated on podium in Saudi Arabia after demotion overturned

By Andrew BensonChief F1 writer

Last updated on .From the section Formula 1comments200

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin, Saudi Arabia GP, Formula 1
Fernando Alonso said a delay in informing him of his second penalty showed there was "something really wrong in the system"

Fernando Alonso has been reinstated to third place in the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix after stewards overturned their earlier decision to demote him.

The Aston Martin driver had been dropped to fourth after it was ruled his team had worked on the car while he was serving a five-second penalty.

But his team successfully argued there were previous examples of drivers not being penalised in such circumstances.

The stewards agreed and overturned their original verdict.

It was the end of a confusing set of events that Alonso had earlier labelled a "poor FIA show" when he believed he had been demoted from the podium to fourth behind Mercedes driver George Russell in a race won by Red Bull's Sergio Perez.

Alonso's initial five-second penalty was for not placing his car correctly in its grid slot at the start of the race.

He served this at his pit stop on lap 18 but was penalised a further 10 seconds by stewards at the end of the race when they ruled the rear jack touching his car before the five seconds had elapsed constituted "working" on it.

Aston Martin presented minutes from a recent meeting of F1's sporting advisory group (SAG), which discussed seven different instances of cars being touched by the jack in such a way without being penalised.

Aston Martin argued there had been an agreement between teams and the governing body that it was "incorrect" to rule that "an agreement between the FIA and the teams that touching the car in any way, including with a jack, would constitute 'working' on the car".

The stewards accepted they had been mistaken.

An FIA spokesperson said there were "conflicting precedents, and this has been exposed by this specific circumstance", and a clarification would be issued before the next race in Australia following a meeting of the SAG.

Alonso also complained that it took too long to be told of the second penalty - and had he been, he would have been able to drive faster to make up the required time deficit.

He had already done this to ensure he was five seconds ahead of Russell when it became apparent late in the race that he might receive a second penalty, but on the assumption this would be five seconds, not 10.

"They told me I had a five-second penalty so I pushed a little bit harder and I opened seven seconds and I paid the penalty," he said, before the punishment was reversed.

"In the second stint, there was no investigation, no information, nothing. If someone had told me, 'You have 10 secs', I'd have opened 11 secs."

Alonso added: "Today is not good for the fans. When you take 35 laps to apply a penalty and to inform about the penalty and you inform after the podium, there's something really wrong in the system. It is a bit sad for the FIA."

Russell, whose final position has been put back to fourth, said he believed both penalties were too harsh for the offences in question.

"I understand why these rules are there," he said. "At the end of the day, we've got to stick within the guidelines. But I think a little bit of common sense needs to be shown.

"Ultimately, I think he was a bit to the left [on the grid], was that right? He gained nothing from this. Perhaps a five-second [penalty] is too much.

"And then with regards to his pit stop again, I don't know what happened and why he received the further penalty exactly. But a 10-second is too extreme in that case again."

Alonso accepted he had made a mistake in positioning his car, but Russell and race-winner Perez agreed that a lack of visibility from the cockpit was a problem.

Perez said: "I just overdid it and I stopped too early, but you have no idea when you are in the car. You don't know if you went too far or from behind or too far forward.

"We need better visibility to be able to come up with a better idea than we currently have it. It's good that there is a rule in place, but at the same time, sometimes it's like luck, to be honest, where you position yourself."

Comments

Join the conversation

200 comments

  • Comment posted by JONNY, at 23:23 19 Mar

    George Russel what a class guy ,didn’t moan about Alonso penalty being reinstated actually stated it was too harsh both penalties ,what a class act this young man is full credit . Alonso amazing yet again

    • Reply posted by Leanne, at 23:27 19 Mar

      Leanne replied:
      I watched the race earlier and I did not notice any driver participating called George Russel, unless I have missed something here?

  • Comment posted by neilkd21, at 23:09 19 Mar

    F1 really has descended into a circus these days.

    • Reply posted by ubercurmudgeon, today at 00:26

      ubercurmudgeon replied:
      Circuses can be quite entertaining, so I'm not sure that analogy works.

      On the other hand, trapeze acts do rely on millimetre accuracy, which the stewards seem to be applying to lateral grid box positioning these days (while allowing other drivers to cut corners in the race.)

      Then again, if a clown trips over, but ends up in a safe position, they don't slow down the entire circus for no reason.

  • Comment posted by Boss Gos, at 23:07 19 Mar

    Penalty decision was so absurd...still don't get how the FIA can seemingly see a jack touching a car but fail to notice a car parked safely off the track...that GPS excuse to bring the safety car was nonsense.

    • Reply posted by UBT, at 23:19 19 Mar

      UBT replied:
      FIA pandering to Red Bull yet again, in order to close the pack up so that Verstappen has it easy to win another race...so, out comes the safety car, even when it wasn't really needed.

      Fortunately, karma struck and Verstappen had to back off a bit and Perez got the richly deserved win.

  • Comment posted by CriticalPoint, at 23:08 19 Mar

    Ah, so 100 podiums it is, and rightly so.

    One of only 6 to have achieved that feat. Many congratulations to a remarkable driver 👏

    • Reply posted by Eat_The_Rich, today at 00:30

      Eat_The_Rich replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Grimsbyman, at 23:12 19 Mar

    Delighted for Alonso. This was absolutely the right decision.

    I just hope he can take the fight to the Red Bulls and start beating them. What a world title it would be for Alonso should he manage to do it this year. He is certainly a better driver than Max for sure.

    • Reply posted by Sorry For Your Loss, at 23:29 19 Mar

      Sorry For Your Loss replied:
      That would be great if it happened but highly unlikely due to the Aston Martin not quite as good car as the Red Bull.

  • Comment posted by Terry, at 23:09 19 Mar

    Pleased for Alonso as the stewards were shambolic today. This sport becoming a farce

    • Reply posted by tleaf100, today at 00:09

      tleaf100 replied:
      It became a farce long ago.
      When the rules changed back to allowing prototype engines, some of the best racing F1 has had was when engines had to be based on standard mass production engine blocks, and we got nice cheap, driveable cars like the Renault turbos and cosworth mclaren,look at the briliant classic competitions between drivers and the fact that folk still did F1 for fun..
      Prost v senna !

  • Comment posted by Norfolk and chance, at 23:09 19 Mar

    and quite right too...

    F1 - arguably the most watched world wide sport (apart from football) ran by the most useless governing body (apart from FIFA)

    Great to see Alonso get his rightful podium.

    • Reply posted by fumanstu, at 23:22 19 Mar

      fumanstu replied:
      It’s actually horse racing

  • Comment posted by woody, at 23:08 19 Mar

    Another glorious moment for the ‘stewards’

    • Reply posted by Sorry For Your Loss, at 23:31 19 Mar

      Sorry For Your Loss replied:
      Just trying to make life difficult for the 'little guys' as least someone amongst them saw sense and reversed their original decision.

  • Comment posted by DS002, at 23:42 19 Mar

    The decision to penalise Alonso an extra five seconds, after the race finished, was ridiculous. Whilst it may not have ranked up there with the final lap of the final 2021 race WDC business, it was still stupid.

    No doubt F1 has to get its act together, when it comes to this stuff, but it often repeats itself time and again. At least on this occasion some sense seems to have prevailed in the end.

    • Reply posted by Sunderland Tony, today at 00:10

      Sunderland Tony replied:
      I still don't understand why it's the stewards that decide penalties, they change every week, it should be a selection of ex drivers

  • Comment posted by KIm Wickford, at 23:14 19 Mar

    Class from Russell, I'm sure Hamilton would have reacted the same.

    • Reply posted by Norfolk and chance, at 23:43 19 Mar

      Norfolk and chance replied:
      not so sure he would

  • Comment posted by milanfan, at 23:20 19 Mar

    A frustrating time for those involved in the Alonso penalty and poor decision making process by FIA. The only good thing about this situation was that FIA reversed their wrong decision so the outcome was right and fair. In the end, well done to Alonso for achieving 3rd place.

  • Comment posted by NSG, at 23:16 19 Mar

    F1 is a circus with clowns monitoring

    • Reply posted by Torgau, today at 00:09

      Torgau replied:
      F1 is a circus with a clown going around carrying no 44.

  • Comment posted by youlesie23, at 23:13 19 Mar

    What does the FIA and Ferrari both have in common?

    They've both been a mess since Jean Todt left.

    • Reply posted by Ams, at 23:49 19 Mar

      Ams replied:
      Lol he really was holding everything together

  • Comment posted by gg, at 23:19 19 Mar

    Just another nail in the coffin for F1 👍

    • Reply posted by Ruley Ramundo, at 23:53 19 Mar

      Ruley Ramundo replied:
      Hopefully.

  • Comment posted by Atari Skywalker, at 23:38 19 Mar

    Trying to decide if F1 should change their theme tune to the Circus theme or Benny Hill. 🤡

    • Reply posted by HappenedSoFast, at 23:45 19 Mar

      HappenedSoFast replied:
      Lucky you get to choose

  • Comment posted by Slicknick, at 23:27 19 Mar

    Lunatics running the asylum again.

    • Reply posted by Ruley Ramundo, at 23:54 19 Mar

      Ruley Ramundo replied:
      Correct.

  • Comment posted by trig , at 23:33 19 Mar

    Watched it for last 25 years. Stoped this year. Glad I’m not watching this shot show

    • Reply posted by Georges_Gran, at 23:34 19 Mar

      Georges_Gran replied:
      Why are you commenting then?

  • Comment posted by mc1805, at 23:08 19 Mar

    FIA = 🤡🤡🤡

  • Comment posted by Danny, at 23:09 19 Mar

    It's worse for fia now than before

    • Reply posted by Jim, at 23:43 19 Mar

      Jim replied:
      The loss of Max Mosley and Charley Whitting is really obvious in the running of the events

  • Comment posted by Nick, at 23:07 19 Mar

    Yep, the F1 circus is back... 🤣🤪

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Featured