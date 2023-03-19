Close menu

Formula 1: Sergio Perez wins in Saudi Arabia as Fernando Alonso loses podium

By Andrew BensonChief F1 writer

Last updated on .From the section Formula 1comments429

Saudi Arabian track
Perez took a fifth career win

Sergio Perez held off team-mate Max Verstappen to take a Red Bull one-two in the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Verstappen fought up from 15th on the grid to fourth place before a safety car closed up the field and brought him into contention for victory.

But after passing Mercedes' George Russell and Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso, Verstappen could not catch Perez and had to settle for second.

Alonso finished third but took a post-race penalty dropping him to fourth.

The Spaniard was penalised five seconds for not being correctly in his grid slot at the start of the race.

He served it in his pit stop, but it was adjudged that the team had broken the rules by touching the car before the five seconds had elapsed and he was given a 10-second penalty as a result, promoting Russell to third.

Lewis Hamilton took fifth, after briefly challenging Russell following the restart after the safety car, ahead of the Ferraris of Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc.

It was Red Bull's second consecutive one-two at the start of a season they have begun with every impression they will be almost impossible to beat.

How did Perez hold off Verstappen?

Perez started from pole, lost the lead at the start to Alonso, but controlled the grand prix from the front after re-passing the Spaniard on the fourth lap.

Meanwhile, Verstappen steadily picked his way through the field from his lowly starting position, the result of a driveshaft failure in qualifying.

He was up to fourth place when a safety car was sent out on lap 18 of 50 when Lance Stroll's Aston Martin stopped on track following a technical failure.

At the time, Perez had a 20-second lead over the Dutchman, but the safety car brought the field back together and appeared to give Verstappen a chance to take his second win in two races this year.

After the restart, Verstappen made quick progress past Russell and then Alonso while Perez built as much of a lead as he could.

Perez was 5.4 seconds in front by the time Verstappen got into second place and was able to hold the margin at about that same amount for the rest of the race.

Verstappen complained over the radio about problems with this driveshaft, but had no trouble making it to the flag.

Verstappen set his mind on trying to set fastest lap and clinched it on the final lap - stealing it from Perez - to ensure he leads the championship by virtue of the point he gained for setting it.

Saudi GP
It all began well for Alonso, who took the lead off the line from Perez and dreamed of a first F1 win for a decade

Another podium for Alonso

Behind the Red Bulls, Alonso measured his pace and held on to third despite being given a five-second penalty for being out of position on the grid. Alonso was too far to the left, and had his left-hand wheels out of the grid box on the track.

He served it at his pit stop under the safety car but towards the end of the race Mercedes told to push as hard as he could to keep the margin between the two cars to less than five seconds in case Alonso was penalised for the pit stop itself.

Alonso drove a fast final lap himself to keep himself more than five seconds ahead of Russell, but it was to no avail.

In the stop, the mechanic at the back of the car touched it with the rear jack before the penalty time was up and the stewards punished him post-race, giving Russell his first "podium" of the season, even though Alonso stood on it with Red Bull drivers.

Hamilton, on an off-set tyre strategy using medium tyres second rather than first, briefly challenged Russell after the safety-car restart but was unable to pass and had to settle for fifth.

Hamilton had the compensation of passing both Ferraris thanks to stopping under the safety car while the Italian cars did so under green flag conditions.

The 'free' stop leap-frogged Hamilton ahead of Leclerc, who started 12th after a 10-place grid penalty, and then passed Sainz with a cut-back move out of Turn Two a couple of laps after the re-start.

For Ferrari it was another difficult day, their car apparently the fourth fastest on race pace.

Alpine's Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly took eighth and ninth, while Kevin Magnussen won the final point for Haas with a desperate overtaking move on Yuki Tsunoda's Alpha Tauri in the closing laps.

Comments

Join the conversation

432 comments

  • Comment posted by andyd, today at 19:23

    The stewards knew about alonsos 10 second penalty as soon as they had the pit stop.why not give the penalty then instead of waiting till the race results to give the penalty.it is disgraceful.a fix yet again by f1.

  • Comment posted by BvR66, today at 18:47

    Great race from Checo, good catch-up from Verstappen, no team orders, just like it should be.

    • Reply posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 18:59

      Humble Chelsea Fan replied:
      sir lewis would never stoop so low to winning via team orders. its why hes the goat

  • Comment posted by DS002, today at 18:51

    Congratulations to Perez for an impressive victory today. And I'm glad that Red Bull allowed him to win instead of making him give way to Verstappen as they've done previously.

    Great drive by Verstappen to go from 15 to second. He really is in a league of his own.

    And congrats to Alonso for getting their again.

    My commiserations to the rest. Mercedes really are in trouble once again this year.

    • Reply posted by Hski, today at 18:56

      Hski replied:
      League of his own??? They put the safety car out for him for no reason whatsoever, but Perez was still faster thankfully. Same old FIA! The car is in a league of it's own, also thanks to the FIA. Max still far from great...

  • Comment posted by Shades, today at 18:45

    Adrian Newey - absolute genius. He has produced the stand out car, yet again…he makes champion after champion

    • Reply posted by Spartacus54, today at 19:17

      Spartacus54 replied:
      Agreed. Although, it does help when you get to spend (illegally) several more million pounds on development than any other team….

  • Comment posted by heathdawg BITW, today at 18:52

    Max didn’t even look at Perez in the cool down room! Hates getting beaten by him!

    Great recovery. Hope the other teams can catch up fast.

    • Reply posted by and reelaaaxx, today at 18:53

      and reelaaaxx replied:
      Still a petulant child by the looks of it!

  • Comment posted by dataoverdogma, today at 18:47

    Well that wasn't the most entertaining race with little action even down the field. That RedBull car is some piece of kit though...

    • Reply posted by Arthur Itus, today at 19:27

      Arthur Itus replied:
      With 2 top drivers and a fantastic team behind them.

  • Comment posted by Ken, today at 18:46

    Well done Perez. Great drive to hold off Max.
    A chasm in performance between RB and the rest.
    Man in fastest car wins again I suppose.

    • Reply posted by NickdeVries, today at 18:49

      NickdeVries replied:
      And still Max doesn't go full Max

  • Comment posted by Gareth1980, today at 18:45

    Well done Perez, finally found some pace and kept Verstappen at bay pretty easy today.

    • Reply posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 18:57

      Humble Chelsea Fan replied:
      we all know verstappen is not as good as half the grid

  • Comment posted by Realist, today at 18:49

    Not a terrible race. Whilst max and Perez drove well, That RB absolutely streets ahead of everyone else. 17mph on the straights and genuinely over 1s a lap ahead of the nearest competitor is huge. This is going to be merc 2020 level dominance if they can ensure reliability. Gutted Alonso got a penalty though for something so simple! Steady race for merc but concerning for Ferrari

    • Reply posted by JM, today at 18:57

      JM replied:
      Not just Merc 2020. Also Merc 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2019.

      Non Merc fans had to suffer 5 years, of the Mercs being a second a lap (or more) faster than everyone else.

      You've experienced it for 2 races and you're already complaining! Deal with it

  • Comment posted by Scorpion81177, today at 19:06

    Disgusting to take the podium off Alonso. They should show proof of the jack touching the car not some angle which is obscured by the mechanic. Also the penalty should be applied during the race so the team can react accordingly. Retrospective penalties of this kind shouldn't be allowed.

    • Reply posted by Arthur Itus, today at 19:09

      Arthur Itus replied:
      Spot on, Alonso drove his heart out and he was 3rd as far as most fans are concerned. He gained no advantage and the positions shoud have been left alone.

  • Comment posted by Navers, today at 18:55

    Sad to say that this season is already over. Red Bull are in a league of their own. The only bright moments will come from Fernando Alonso. Having said that, I hope Checo can keep Max at bay throughout this season. He can hold his own on street circuits.

    • Reply posted by Johnny Todd, today at 19:40

      Johnny Todd replied:
      see MV threw his toys out the pram at the after race RB team meeting and stormed out early, what a whining kid. He doles it out but can't take it when it's given back. Such a spoiled whinging baby 🍼👶

  • Comment posted by Grevster, today at 18:46

    These RBs are unstoppable at the moment, it’s years of domination AGAIN.

    • Reply posted by JM, today at 18:50

      JM replied:
      If Hamilton ever came from 14th to 2nd on the grid. The BBC, Benson and 90% of the comments on here would be eulogizing over his genius.

      But Verstappen does it, and everyone just says "ahh, boring. It's all about the car".

  • Comment posted by samsung tv, today at 18:52

    Well done George, why should you just move over.

  • Comment posted by Brontosaurus, today at 18:56

    Lucky Alonso pulled a second out on Hamilton in the last lap otherwise he would have been down to fifth.

    Pit crews really should know the rules, but then the driver should know where to park when starting.

    • Reply posted by Ook the Librarian, today at 19:27

      Ook the Librarian replied:
      Lucky? You new here?
      Nando is the best driver on the grid ... he now has a car capable of performing.

      If FIA had told him on lap 15 there is no doubt Alonso would have opened an 11 sec gap

  • Comment posted by Scott, today at 18:49

    Hamilton testing set-ups for the second year running?

    • Reply posted by JM, today at 18:55

      JM replied:
      Can't wait to hear the Lulu fan boy excuses this year

  • Comment posted by Bacaruda, today at 19:19

    It´s great to see Checo Perez win races. He isn´t the absolute best F1 driver but over a long career he has never stopped trying.

    • Reply posted by Justfacts, today at 19:28

      Justfacts replied:
      Really good drivers can win when not in the best car, they just haven't been told it yet in Mercedes

  • Comment posted by Terry, today at 18:58

    Well Done To Sergio Nice To See Him Beating Sulky Me Me Me.

    • Reply posted by samsung tv, today at 19:01

      samsung tv replied:
      Sour grapes

  • Comment posted by Race to the bottom, today at 18:58

    Well done Alonso
    Great to see Russell drive away from Hamilton

    • Reply posted by John, today at 19:51

      John replied:
      Alonso was so excited to be on the front row that he wet himself and missed his grid position. LOL

  • Comment posted by ZZidane75, today at 18:50

    I'm glad for Perez. He was in the best car, but he controlled the race well. The RBs are so much better than everyone else. Hopefully, AM will get a little closer as the year goes on.

    Apart from the much faster cars passing the slower ones, this was a soporific race....again! I wish they'd get rid of DRS - the RB's don't need it to pass a Williams.

    And I'm glad to see Alonso up there again!

  • Comment posted by footie fan, today at 18:45

    Has anyone seen Lewis Hamilton?-or is he still in George Russell's pocket? Well driven yet again George

    • Reply posted by Shades, today at 18:47

      Shades replied:
      Is it embarrassing to finish behind your teammate? Asking for a friend

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Featured