Saudi GP qualifying pictures

Last updated on .From the section Formula 1

Toto Wolff, Mercedes, Lewis Hamilton, Formula 1
Even Mercedes boss Toto Wolff was despondent about Mercedes' form to say Lewis Hamilton could leave the team. He said: "I don't think he will leave Mercedes" but will have "no grouch if that happens in a year or two"
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin, Formula 1
Alonso finished in third in Bahrain and if he manages to seal another podium this weekend, he will be one of six drivers in history to achieve 100 podiums
Max Verstappen, Red Bull, Formula 1
Red Bull's Max Verstappen and his team-mate Sergio Perez dominated the weekend so far...
Lewis Hamilton, Formula 1, Mercedes, Saudi Arabia
In other news off the track, Hamilton and other drivers have shared their concern racing in Saudi Arabia over human rights issues
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Formula 1
And Charles Leclerc is taking a grid penalty in tomorrow's race after Ferrari changed the cars electronics control unit, having already had two changes this season
Verstappen
But it all went wrong for the double world champion in the second session of qualifying
Saudi GP
There will be fireworks on Sunday when Verstappen battles his way back up the order

