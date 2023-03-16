Last updated on .From the section Formula 1

Race winner Max Verstappen was joined by Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez and Fernando Alonso of Aston Martin (right) on the podium at the Bahrain Grand Prix

Follow live text and radio commentary of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit in Jeddah from 17-19 March.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen started the new season as he ended the last, with a dominant victory at the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix.

Sergio Perez made it a Red Bull one-two, ahead of an inspired drive by Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso in third.

