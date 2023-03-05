Close menu

Bahrain Grand Prix: Max Verstappen leads Red Bull one-two as Fernando Alonso finishes superb third

By Andrew BensonChief F1 writer in Sakhir

From the section Formula 1

Max Verstappen celebrates his victory in Bahrain
Max Verstappen's victory was his first in Bahrain and 36th overall

Red Bull's Max Verstappen started the new season as he ended the last, with a dominant victory in the Middle East.

The two-time champion led the Bahrain Grand Prix almost from start to finish, initially lapping at a pace beyond his rivals and then controlling the race.

The drive, Verstappen's 36th victory, underlined his status as favourite for a third consecutive world title.

Sergio Perez made it a Red Bull one-two ahead of an inspired drive by Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso in third.

"It was very, very good first stint where I made my gap," said Verstappen. "From there, it was all about looking after tyres. You never know what's going to happen later on the race. We just wanted to make sure we have the right tyres and in good condition as well.

"We have a good race package. We can definitely fight with this car and also big thank you to the team, over the winter, to get us a quick race car again."

Perez had won a fight with Charles Leclerc over second place before the Ferrari driver retired from third with 16 laps to go when he lost drive.

But the big excitement in the race was created by Alonso, who dropped from fifth on the grid to seventh behind the two Mercedes drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell on the opening lap, but fought back to take the final podium place.

Alonso passed Russell before the first pit stops, then caught and passed Hamilton after their second stops, before closing on Sainz.

The moves on Hamilton and Sainz were of the highest quality.

Alonso and Hamilton battled for a couple of laps, with the Spaniard passing the Briton into Turn Four before a snap from the rear allowed the Mercedes back past.

Then Alonso came back at Hamilton and overtook down the inside of Turn 10, an extremely rare place for a move.

Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton
Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton's gripping on-track battle was the latest chapter in a rivalry that dates back to 2007, when they were team-mates for one tumultuous season at McLaren

With Sainz, the two touched as Alonso tried to pass out of Turn Four. Sainz was then wise to the same move at Turn 10, but Alonso got better drive down the following straight and passed into the fast Turn 11.

"To finish on the podium first race of the year is just amazing," said Alonso. "What Aston Martin did over the winter, to have the second best car on race one, is just unreal.

"We had not the best start and had to pass on track - it made it more exciting but we enjoyed it."

Alonso's pass left Sainz holding off Hamilton for fourth. The seven-time champion initially looked as if he might also pass the Ferrari, but he was unable to close in, as both suffered with tyres and had to settle for fifth.

The second Aston Martin of Lance Stroll took sixth place, despite hitting Alonso at Turn Four on the first lap, costing the Spaniard a place to Russell, who finished seventh.

Verstappen ominous in his supremacy

Charles Leclerc retires from Bahrain GP
Charles Leclerc's retirement on lap 41 ensured Alonso's thrilling drive was rewarded with a podium finish

In terms of a spectacle, the race needed the fight between Ferrari, Aston Martin and Mercedes, because Verstappen was in a league of his own out front.

The world champion converted his pole position into a lead at the first corner, as Leclerc used the superior grip of the new tyres he had saved for the race to pass Perez for second.

But Leclerc had no answer to the man who he briefly challenged for the title last year.

Verstappen was more than a second clear after the first lap, four seconds clear after five and seven seconds in front after 10. It was clear the Dutchman would face no threat unless he ran into trouble and the Red Bull ran faultlessly, apart from some complaints from its driver about slow gearshifts.

Behind him, Perez's challenge was to re-pass Leclerc.

He did so by using a second set of soft tyres for his second stint, while Ferrari chose hard tyres for Leclerc. The Mexican soon closed in and passed into Turn One on lap 26, and eased away.

Leclerc looked set fair for a podium, in the region of 10 seconds clear of Sainz, until his car lost power on lap 41 and he pulled off on the straight down to the final corner.

Despondent, and aware Ferrari are not in a position to challenge Red Bull, he said: "We are very far behind Red Bull. The first stint was as expected after the choice we made with tyres. We were second but we couldn't bring the car to the end and that is what is most important."

Alfa Romeo's Valtteri Bottas took eighth place, ahead of Pierre Gasly, who put in a strong drive from the back of the grid after as difficult qualifying. Alex Albon took the final point for Williams in 10th.

The second Alpine of Esteban Ocon had a nightmare day, hit with three time penalties.

The first was for overshooting his grid slot, the second for failing to correctly serve that penalty at his pit stop, and a third for speeding in the pit lane. Ocon eventually retired.

Lando Norris finished last for McLaren, hampered by a problem that required his car to be refilled with compressed air at regular intervals.

His team-mate Oscar Piastri retired with an electronics problem early on his debut.

  • Comment posted by Robert Puddy, today at 16:50

    well done Alonso

    • Reply posted by montana, today at 16:58

      montana replied:
      I kept saying on here that a grandma could have won championships in that merc in turbo hybrid era

  • Comment posted by Chutz, today at 16:51

    Alonso made that race. Great to watch

    • Reply posted by Govind75, today at 17:13

      Govind75 replied:
      That overtake on Hamilton was sensational

  • Comment posted by Get over it, today at 16:55

    Fernando still the class act out there.

    • Reply posted by Get over it, today at 17:19

      Get over it replied:
      🤣🤣🤣Who downvotes Alonso? Must be nippers.

  • Comment posted by Shades, today at 16:53

    Great progress by the Williams team. A proper old school outfit

  • Comment posted by Navers, today at 16:50

    What an excellent race for Alonso! Obviously it had to be Stroll who almost ruined his race at the start. I hope him vs. Hamilton continues as well. Already more entertaining than up front. As a Ferrari fan, I'm sick of this bad run of luck. We're the Spursy of Formula 1 now.

    A special shout goes out to Esteban Ocon. THREE penalties costing 35 seconds. I have never seen anything like it.

    • Reply posted by Bendtner_52, today at 17:02

      Bendtner_52 replied:
      It was a thing of beauty, 5 second penalty for not being able to park properly, 10 seconds for not serving the 5 second penalty properly and 5 more seconds for speeding in the pit lane while going to serve said penalty. Lovely stuff.

  • Comment posted by Shades, today at 16:50

    Adrian Newey has got to be regarded as one of the sport’s all time greats…

    • Reply posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 16:56

      Humble Chelsea Fan replied:
      just like verstappen

  • Comment posted by JK378, today at 16:51

    RB look unstoppable already.
    The Aston has excellent drivability and MB and Ferrari look just like last year…

    • Reply posted by Justfacts, today at 17:20

      Justfacts replied:
      Long may it last, the salt from the fanboys is persevering my dinner 😆

  • Comment posted by Lamon Hill, today at 16:52

    Alonso, what a performance!

  • Comment posted by It is Five O Clock Somewhere, today at 16:51

    Vamos, Fernando!

  • Comment posted by milanfan, today at 16:53

    A dominant 1 & 2 finish by Red Bulls and an outstanding drive by Alonso. Aston Martin have the 2nd fastest car on the grid. Leclerc unlucky with a failed engine, which is a worry for Ferrari.

    • Reply posted by Po the Panda, today at 17:00

      Po the Panda replied:
      it is debatable, need to see Fred in clear air vs charles, Sainz isnt very good truth be told.

  • Comment posted by Bilbo Baggins, today at 16:59

    Move of the Day....Alonso's overtake on Turn 10.
    The old dog still has it!

    • Reply posted by MumboJumbo, today at 17:24

      MumboJumbo replied:
      He never lost it, just that he had crappy cars all these years.

  • Comment posted by crjd1964, today at 16:57

    Congrats and thank you red bull and max. As I now know the result of both world championships I can cancel my sky f1 subscription and save a load of money

    • Reply posted by Clive, today at 16:58

      Clive replied:
      Hamilton fan alert.

  • Comment posted by motr1912, today at 16:55

    Thanks to Ocon for the comedy element to the race today.

    • Reply posted by MumboJumbo, today at 17:23

      MumboJumbo replied:
      Someone need to be the jester for the day.

  • Comment posted by nick_bham, today at 16:48

    So they ruined the most interesting title race for ages in 2021 and now we are back to one person being dominant and a bit of a bore fest.

    Delighted for Alonso on the podium though.

    • Reply posted by montana, today at 16:53

      montana replied:
      That race should not have even happened as the regulations were brought forward by a year to help hami get the 8th but backfired

  • Comment posted by Chopper, today at 16:50

    Great job Red Bull and Aston Martin.

  • Comment posted by motr1912, today at 16:50

    Red Bull will easily win this year again but the real battles will be behind them.

    Stating the obvious I know but think we are in Ferrari, Mercedes type eras with Red Bull now.

  • Comment posted by Oxshott, today at 16:57

    McLaren well done…..does not look like Ricciardo was the problem! Zak Brown continues to cost millions to his team.

    • Reply posted by AhhF1, today at 17:19

      AhhF1 replied:
      He has the same "greasy" vibe as Andretti.

  • Comment posted by Baron of Brierdene, today at 16:50

    Stop Press
    Fernando Alonso named as the next James Bond.
    Definitely an unexpected podium. Ferrari engine woes lying ahead?

    • Reply posted by Danny, today at 17:15

      Danny replied:
      Redbull had both cars out with engine trouble in same race last year. Wouldn't read to much into a failure

  • Comment posted by James, today at 16:55

    You can only tip your hat to RB for coming up with this car...but oh dear, what an absolute disaster for the sport.
    37+ secs ahead of nearest rival team and 50+ ahead of Ferrari/Merc. Reminiscent of the bad old days when Ferrari and Schumacher had this sort of advantage - Time Trials rather than Grand Prix racing.
    Best possible start RB. But the absolute worst for the sport though sadly :(

  • Comment posted by Lamon Hill, today at 16:55

    Benson and Hamilton need to retire

    • Reply posted by Nohumour, today at 17:08

      Nohumour replied:
      you spelt lemon wrong. 😉

