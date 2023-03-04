Close menu

Bahrain Grand Prix: Fernando Alonso hails pace of new Aston Martin as 'too good to be true'

By Andrew BensonChief F1 writer in Sakhir

Last updated on .From the section Formula 1comments82

Fernando Alonso on track in Bahrain
Follow live text and radio commentary of the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix on the BBC Sport website and app from 13:30 GMT on Sunday

Fernando Alonso says qualifying fifth ahead of both Mercedes cars in his first race for Aston Martin felt "too good to be true".

The Spaniard will start the Bahrain Grand Prix behind only the Red Bulls and Ferraris driving for a team that finished seventh in the 2022 standings.

Alonso said: "It was amazing. It was too good to be true every session.

"To be in the top five and fighting with Ferrari and Mercedes seems a little bit unreal."

The 41-year-old was right up at the front from the start of the weekend at Sakhir in his first race for his new team, which has designed what he described as a "completely new car" for 2023.

He qualified 0.628 seconds behind pole-winner Max Verstappen's Red Bull, just 0.336secs adrift of the third-placed Ferrari of Charles Leclerc and pipped Mercedes driver George Russell to fifth by 0.004secs.

Ferrari have been struggling with excessive tyre wear over longer stints and Alonso said that he and Aston Martin felt that fighting for a podium place in the race on Sunday was possible.

"Again, it feels so strange that we start P5 and maybe we are aiming for more," he said.

"We thought to be honest the first three teams were untouchable this year with the advantage they had last year.

"But now we start P5 and we fight with the Ferraris for the podium and this is just incredible. Let's keep on going, keep the feet on the ground, execute the race with no mistakes and see where we are."

Alonso also praised his team-mate Lance Stroll, who qualified eighth despite two broken wrists and a broken toe suffered in a cycling accident two weeks ago that forced him to miss pre-season testing.

"Impressive," Alonso said. "Every lap he does I am congratulating him because it is not easy what he is doing.

"This shows how determined he is to get a good result and good career in F1, his passion for the sport, which sometimes is not really sold like this because Lawrence [Stroll, Lance's father] is the [team] owner, but this weekend he is showing a lot of things to everybody."

Hamilton 'happy' for Alonso

Lewis Hamilton leaves his pit garage in the Mercedes
Hamilton is a five-time winner of the Bahrain Grand Prix

Alonso's return to a position fighting close to the front was greeted with delight up and down the F1 paddock, after 10 years of seeing a man regarded as a legend of the sport fighting in uncompetitive cars.

Lewis Hamilton, who was just 0.044secs slower than Mercedes team-mate Russell in seventh place, said: "I am genuinely happy for Aston. It's amazing to see their progress, the steps that they've taken.

"I'm really happy for Fernando because he's been here way longer than me and it's good to have him back in the mix. Hopefully we'll get some good races."

Hamilton admitted that Aston Martin's progress underlined his own team's failure to make the step forward they had expected for this season.

Aston Martin buy their engine, gearbox and rear suspension from Mercedes. They design their own aerodynamics, using Mercedes' wind tunnel.

"They have pretty much the whole back end of our car, they have half our car," Hamilton said. "So it's definitely not great for us."

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff added: "Whatever is between us and pole is less relevant because now Fernando is there, we can only take our hats off to what they achieved.

"They gained two seconds in half a year and their car is half ours, from the engine and gearbox and rear suspension, and [using] the same wind tunnel. We just have to acknowledge they have done an outstanding job."

Mercedes need to re-think their car

Hamilton and Wolff admitted that the Mercedes car lacked aerodynamic performance and the seven-time champion is concerned that will affect his chances of moving forwards in the race because it could lead to high tyre degradation.

"We are lacking overall downforce, particularly at the rear," Hamilton said. "That's why we can't get on the power as early as the Red Bulls and Ferraris on a single lap, and that's why we struggle with [tyre] deg. So it's the same story as you had in previous years. Before last year we had better rear end grip."

Mercedes have stuck this year with their "zero-sidepod" design philosophy, which is unique on the grid, and Wolff said he believed they would have to change tack if they wanted to compete for victories.

"I don't think this package is going to be competitive eventually," Wolff said. "We gave it our best go and now we need to regroup and sit down with the engineers, and be totally not dogmatic - there are no holy cows - and decide what is the development direction we want to pursue in order to be competitive to win races.

"We hit our [development] targets and that showed us that it is simply not good enough. We haven't got enough downforce. We need to find solutions to fix that.

"We got it wrong last year. We thought we could fix it by sticking to this concept of car and it didn't work out. So we just need to switch our focus on to what we believe can be the right direction.

"We got the physics wrong and now we need to correct it because there are another three years of these [technical] regulations."

  • Comment posted by Gez, today at 00:44

    I thought this story was about Alonso but it’s actually all about Merc and Hamilton (again). These articles are about as predictable and boring as the race.

  • Comment posted by AndyR, today at 00:38

    It’s going to be another dull season by the looks. It was dull when Schumacher was winning all of his titles, it was dull when Vettel was, it was dull when Hamilton was and now it will be dull when Verstappen is. F1 knows it needs to do something to create excitement but whatever it tries it doesn’t work!

  • Comment posted by Tiger2, today at 00:36

    McLaren fired Ricciardo when things went wrong last year, so who will Mercedes fire????, no one, no accountability there.

  • Comment posted by gg, today at 00:34

    I’m bored already with F1.

  • Comment posted by ojsqzea4, today at 00:31

    Hamilton treated Alonso as the enemy when they were team mates. He was favoured by Ron Dennis over Alonso who had signed a contract giving him number one status. This tore the team apart and after Hamilton did not honour a reciprocal agreement to give Alonso a tow. Alonso took longer than needed in pits. Despite not breaking any rule got penalty, lost WDC by 1 point. Now he wants to be a chum!

  • Comment posted by ojsqzea4, today at 00:22

    Aston is half Mercedes but with a less powerful customer engine. Why don't they just copy Aston and get rid of all their mangers that have done a poor job .

  • Comment posted by Justfacts, today at 00:00

    41 year old in an inferior car out qualifies both Mercedes drivers, the best of British eh lads 😆

    • Reply posted by Woodlea, today at 00:08

      Woodlea replied:
      Inferior car? How do you get to that conclusion?

  • Comment posted by BenVs, today at 00:00

    Amazed at how many people seem to have the championship figured out already... We haven't had a race yet xx

  • Comment posted by Leswinegar, at 23:57 4 Mar

    Couldn't believe 2022 poor performance from Mercedes and now again 2023? Mistakes are made once and more than once is a pattern. Go Alonso!

  • Comment posted by thelastofthefew, at 23:50 4 Mar

    Help

  • Comment posted by Egg sandwich, at 23:50 4 Mar

    "Fernando Alonso hails pace of new Aston Martin as 'too good to be true'"
    "Hamilton admitted that Aston Martin's progress underlined his own team's failure"

    FA for the title then?

  • Comment posted by Give my thoughts, at 23:17 4 Mar

    So, Mercedes should consentrate on front axle and suspension?
    But there is low grip and downforce at the rear! High tyre deg! A new wing with less downforce is brought in! This design concept should have been tried with a different formula first before all this frankenstein development, again!

    • Reply posted by garreth546, at 23:40 4 Mar

      garreth546 replied:
      “Consentrate”

  • Comment posted by Kenny, at 22:42 4 Mar

    Mercedes would have been better taking Alonso over Russel or Hamilton, hes a generational talent much like Verstappen!

  • Comment posted by iamanumber, at 22:33 4 Mar

    "Hamilton 'happy' for Alonso"

    No one cares Benson. Stay on topic.

    • Reply posted by Joseph, today at 00:28

      Joseph replied:
      I think the quote was 'Happy for Aston' which is understandable seeing the Aston is mostly a Merc...Benson again looking to make Lewis look good...but Merc will be having strong words with AM if results don't go their way....

  • Comment posted by Casper, at 22:28 4 Mar

    Toto will complain about them using Merc engines and they will explode within two laps.

    • Reply posted by Firmbutfair, at 22:34 4 Mar

      Firmbutfair replied:
      Do you think Toto would rather they had a more powerful Honda or Ferrari engine? You don’t really get motorsport do you?

  • Comment posted by flying lizard, at 22:12 4 Mar

    Come on Fernando, or anyone other than a red bull

  • Comment posted by wickywills, at 21:42 4 Mar

    Mercedes: “We got it wrong last year…..let’s do the same this year and see if it works out”

    “….oh no, it’s the same as last year!”

    Insert “mild shock” gif.

  • Comment posted by JonOkelly, at 21:01 4 Mar

    brilliant to see Aston doing a great job. Hired the right talent to build a car with great characteristics.

    I'd love to see Alonso win a 3rd championship and in the Aston would be fantastic.

    • Reply posted by and reelaaaxx, at 21:52 4 Mar

      and reelaaaxx replied:
      The guy who designed this years car used to work under Adrian Newey, so he looks like he's learnt a thing or two from the best in the business.

  • Comment posted by Dr Zoidberg, at 20:55 4 Mar

    It'd be nice if Alonso could pull a Leicester this season as a fan of varying teams n drivers a bit of variety and a feel good story would spice things up nicely. Who doesn't love a good underdog/redemption story

    • Reply posted by JonOkelly, at 21:06 4 Mar

      JonOkelly replied:
      Agreed. or like Button in the Brawn. Far better than one driver or one team dominating.

      Thinking back to when there were 8 different winners in the first 8 races of the season not a decade ago!

  • Comment posted by OliverDMcCall, at 20:39 4 Mar

    If something's too good to be true, then it probably is. But I hope Aston Martin's pace holds, so that Alonso can get a podium or maybe even a race win.

