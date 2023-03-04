Close menu

Bahrain Grand Prix: Max Verstappen on pole from Sergio Perez as Red Bull lock out front row

By Andrew BensonChief F1 writer in Sakhir

Last updated on .From the section Formula 1

Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez stand head to head after qualifying at the Bahrain Grand Prix
Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez claimed Red Bull's 26th one-two result in qualifying

Max Verstappen led a Red Bull one-two as he took pole position for the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix.

The Dutchman beat team-mate Sergio Perez by 0.138 seconds, with the Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz locking out the second row.

Fernando Alonso made an impressive start to his time at Aston Martin with fifth place, ahead of both Mercedes cars.

George Russell beat Lewis Hamilton to sixth place by just 0.044secs.

Leclerc had been second after the first runs in final qualifying, 0.103secs behind Verstappen, but Ferrari chose not to do a second run to enable them to start the race on new tyres rather than used so he lost out on a second chance to try to get ahead.

Red Bull went into the weekend as strong pre-season favourites but they have struggled to make the car handle in a way that satisfied the drivers and had appeared not to have the advantage many expected.

In the end, the grid had a look many would have predicted after testing last week, but Verstappen said it had not been easy.

"It's been a bit of a tough start to the weekend yesterday and today, not really finding my rhythm," he said. "But luckily in qualifying we managed to put the pieces together.

"I was positively surprised to be on pole after the struggles we had in practice."

Perez said: "I don't remember such a tight qualifying battle from Q1 to Q2 to Q3. In the end, I wasn't totally comfortable with the balance but to getting this kind of start to the season with the team was really special."

Leclerc said Ferrari's decision to pull out of the final battle for pole was based on the knowledge that their tyre wear was not as good as that of their rivals.

"There wasn't any [technical] issue," he said. "I think we were in the fight for pole, which was a good surprise after the testing and practices, which were a bit more difficult.

"However, we have to keep in mind that we have been struggling a bit on the long run and I think we are in a better place to start on new tyres.

"It was very close. Aston Martin were very quick, Mercedes were very quick at some times. We are a lot closer than we expected. In the race run, we seem to have bit of a weakness for now. Having a set of new tyres will help us."

Leclerc's team-mate Carlos Sainz did do a second run, but after being 0.361secs off Leclerc on the first he was able only to halve that gap on his final attempt and had to be satisfied with fourth.

Alonso well in the fight

Fernando Alonso
Alonso was chasing his first pole position since 2012

The weekend has been dominated by talk of Alonso and Aston Martin.

The veteran double world champion, who moved this year to the team who finished seventh in 2022, has been quick throughout practice and many thought he might be in the fight for pole.

In the end, that was a step too far, and Alonso ended up just over 0.5secs off Verstappen's pace, having done just one run on new tyres in the final session rather than Red Bull's two.

But that marks a huge step forward for the team compared to last year and more than justifies Alonso's decision to leave Alpine.

Alonso, whose race pace looks strong and will fancy his chances of at least beating the Ferraris in the grand prix, was also ahead of both Mercedes, who supply Aston Martin their engines and did two runs in Q3.

Sixth and seventh is not what Mercedes wanted but it is better than they feared after Friday, when Hamilton had said they were "on the wrong track" and "a long way off".

Alonso's team-mate Lance Stroll took eighth, despite two injured wrists after a cycling crash two weeks ago, with the Alpine of Esteban Ocon and Nico Hulkenberg's Haas completing the top 10.

McLaren's Lando Norris was 11th while rookie team-mate Oscar Piastri was knocked out in the first session and down in 18th, admitting to making errors in his final lap.

Comments

Join the conversation

281 comments

  • Comment posted by Chutz, today at 16:20

    Well done Alonso beating both Mercedes. Can’t see anything other that a red bull win tomorrow though. They seem to be even better on race day

    • Reply posted by montana, today at 16:25

      montana replied:
      Alonso proving that car is everything and that Hamilton just got lucky during the 2014-2022 period

  • Comment posted by Realist, today at 16:20

    Pretty ominous. Teams a little bit closer than I expected but as we thought RB ahead. They will probably have an even bigger race pace advantage. Loving the potential Aston v Merc battle though!

    • Reply posted by JM, today at 17:08

      JM replied:
      Hamilton once again berating the car, calling it average. Once again, blaming his equipment.

      Once again, out qualified by his teammate.

      Maybe focus on yourself Lewis before you go blaming the people, who have given you a car a second a lap quicker than the competition for so many years!

  • Comment posted by Ken, today at 16:36

    Yawning already!

    • Reply posted by Moonchild, today at 16:52

      Moonchild replied:
      Oops. Spot the LH fan...

  • Comment posted by Squall500, today at 16:37

    Why does nobody seem to cheer for the British Drivers on this page instead every cheering on a Dutchman in an Austrian Company’s Car

    • Reply posted by ojsqzea4, today at 16:39

      ojsqzea4 replied:
      Because they are fans of drivers regardless of where they are brn

  • Comment posted by It is Five O Clock Somewhere, today at 16:24

    Race finish prediction: 1 Max, 2 Sergio 3 Fernando

  • Comment posted by steve, today at 16:22

    Before we get any silly comments like certain drivers are dominant please remember it's only first race weekend of season

    • Reply posted by spinkbottle, today at 16:40

      spinkbottle replied:
      Too late! Nearly all the comments on here are extremely silly 😉

  • Comment posted by aussiebobtribole, today at 16:27

    Lewis, Fernando is faster than you......

    • Reply posted by Mans92, today at 16:44

      Mans92 replied:
      Piastri , everyone is faster than you 😂

  • Comment posted by Baron of Brierdene, today at 16:22

    And some people say it's boring. 1.1 seconds covering all 20 cars in Q1. Boring?

    • Reply posted by twinprime, today at 16:25

      twinprime replied:
      Well to be fair this isn't the race. The race will have the usual 20 second separations and more.

  • Comment posted by Mahender-A320, today at 16:24

    Good quali, no surprises though

    Really impressed with Aston Martin, a customer team to beat Works team who dominated the hybrid era is quite something. Hope FA gets on the podium tomorrow

    Merc have a reliable car but no point in having a slow reliable car, think they need to redesign their whole car from scratch and sacrifice a season or two as their engine is still good

    RB/MV for win tomorrow

    • Reply posted by JM, today at 17:13

      JM replied:
      All the teams that copied Red Bulls design from last year have made a leap forward.

      Mercedes were stubborn and it has cost them. Swallow your pride and put some sidepods on the damn car!

  • Comment posted by TT, today at 16:21

    George Russell beat Lewis Hamilton to sixth place by just 0.044secs. 😂😂

    • Reply posted by Chopper, today at 16:23

      Chopper replied:
      That's the weight difference a nose stud makes

  • Comment posted by milanfan, today at 16:21

    Unless there’s a mistake from Red Bulls, Verstappen seems favourite to win the race tomorrow. Leclerc may finish in second place.

  • Comment posted by Po the Panda, today at 16:35

    That RB is an absolute rocket, on a track that doesn't suit their cars engine. Its is going to be a long long season for actual F1 fans, again.
    What seemed to be a promising Q turned into a damp squib.
    MB are stuck in a rabbit hole and it is going to be a long long season for them.
    Don't know what Happened to CL, maybe save new soft tyres for the race tmo? RB are better on race days normally.

  • Comment posted by Diggler, today at 16:40

    F1 is a complete bore. Stopped being a sport many years ago. I predict a MV walkover. Again. 😴😴

    • Reply posted by JasonD, today at 17:15

      JasonD replied:
      Did you complain when LH had the fastest car by almost a second per round for 8 years?

  • Comment posted by Defund the BBC, today at 16:23

    When are Mercedes going to stop sandbagging?

    • Reply posted by Chopper, today at 16:25

      Chopper replied:
      They are saving it for Brazil again

  • Comment posted by twinprime, today at 16:22

    Bad sign for the other teams. Red Bull looked very very good in race pace sims - Ferrari and Mercedes not good on those sims. Though Aston did look decent on race pace sims.

  • Comment posted by Riquelme, today at 17:07

    Imagine a driver in an Alpine reeling in Verstappen at 5s per lap in a soaking Monaco Grand Prix for the race win

    That is what Senna (the actual GOAT) did in a crusty Toleman Vs Prost the dominant driver/package of the era. Hamilton is a great driver but still toils with his various teammates over the years.. imo this chat will be less toxic when his fanboys finally drop the GOAT tag

    • Reply posted by BadStoober, today at 17:09

      BadStoober replied:
      And it would be less toxic with your pathetic toxic pointless drivel.

  • Comment posted by Le Grand Vision, today at 16:52

    Dear Diggler, Clacky and Ken plus all the other bored and yawning men,
    please take your cocoa and your teddies and head for bed.

  • Comment posted by Dimmock, today at 16:25

    How much things change once the sandbags for testing/practice come off. The true pace of the cars finally gets revealed.

  • Comment posted by Badder, today at 16:23

    Great quali, Russell, out-performing the so called GOAT yet again. Keep up the pressure on him and you may end up the best Merc driver 2 years running!

    • Reply posted by steve, today at 16:28

      steve replied:
      .04 hardly a dominant performance

  • Comment posted by Baron of Brierdene, today at 17:11

    It's quite amazing the number of people who say how boring the sport is yet are driven to comment on the HYS continuously. If you find it boring, go somewhere else and try tiddlywinks.

