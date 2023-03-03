Close menu

Bahrain Grand Prix: Fernando Alonso edges out Red Bulls in second practice

By Andrew BensonChief F1 writer in Sakhir

From the section Formula 1

Max Verstappen's Red Bull on track in Bahrain
Verstappen was second in practice but the pace of the Red Bull on longer runs appears to be the class of the field

Fernando Alonso pipped pre-season favourites Red Bull to set the pace in practice at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

The Aston Martin driver was 0.169 seconds quicker than world champion Max Verstappen, with the second Red Bull of Sergio Perez third fastest.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc was fourth and Lewis Hamilton the fastest Mercedes in eighth, 0.636secs off the pace.

Nico Hulkenberg's Haas, Lance Stroll's Aston Martin and Pierre Gasly's Alpine filled the gaps ahead of Hamilton.

McLaren's Lando Norris was ninth fastest ahead of the Alfa Romeo of Zhou Guanyu. Hamilton's team-mate George Russell was down in 13th and the second Ferrari of Carlos Sainz 14th after making an error on his fastest lap.

The session was relatively incident-free. McLaren's rookie driver Oscar Piastri had a big lock-up when he saw Stroll's Aston Martin in front of him late at the first corner, and Alonso abandoned a race run on the medium tyre when he locked up entering Turn 10.

The soft tyre was the preferred tyre for all drivers on the race runs, suggesting it will be used by most for the start of the race.

More to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

27 comments

  • Comment posted by thegreatestsportfan, today at 16:32

    Interesting. Very interesting!

  • Comment posted by jimmy chomsky, today at 16:30

    You heard it here from me first. months ago. Alonso will win his third F1 title in an Aston, this year. Suck it up Alonso haters. Don't go away mad, just go away and please don't come back, you'll look ridiculously pathetic..

  • Comment posted by Defund the BBC, today at 16:30

    Merc NOT sandbagging then lol.

  • Comment posted by Danny, today at 16:30

    We can only hope more than 1 driver stands a chance at winning. My dream would be redbull, merc, Aston, mclaren and ferrari all with equal cars fighting for a 5 way championship

  • Comment posted by montana, today at 16:28

    Red bull and max will win easily in the end and merc is 4th fastest hami must be crying right now

    • Reply posted by Tuds, today at 16:30

      Tuds replied:
      Hamilton still living rent free in your head.

  • Comment posted by all LEEDS arent we, today at 16:27

    boring sport! watching cars go round and round a track. a sport which is out of the reach of 99.999999% of the population

    • Reply posted by Chopper, today at 16:29

      Chopper replied:
      Same as all professional sport then

  • Comment posted by Robofleeds, today at 16:26

    Please, anyone but Red Bull

    • Reply posted by Chopper, today at 16:29

      Chopper replied:
      Relentless or Monster?

  • Comment posted by Tuds, today at 16:25

    Crashteppen is not good enough to lace Alonso's boots.

    • Reply posted by NickdeVries, today at 16:27

      NickdeVries replied:
      Lewis is just 10TH

  • Comment posted by Zephyr, today at 16:25

    Fantastic if Alonso is in a competitive car again. Yes he has made some poor decisions and had some poor cars but he has never just been making up the numbers on a Sunday afternoon! I expect Mercedes will be faster tomorrow!

  • Comment posted by Tuds, today at 16:24

    Thst Aston is rapid. Hopefully Alonso is pole on Sunday and fighting for the championship. He"ll definately get the elbows out and wont back down.

  • Comment posted by LouSmorals, today at 16:23

    Did Ferrari remove the axes from their rear wing that Benson reported on in the first practice session?

  • Comment posted by Db1, today at 16:22

    Alonso vs Verstappen could be really good fun if that Aston is close on pace!

  • Comment posted by NickdeVries, today at 16:21

    Brilliant move from Alonso!

  • Comment posted by Ace, today at 16:21

    All aboard the El plan hype train

  • Comment posted by LewisHamiltonFanGuy44, today at 16:13

    im starting to believe the hype was real... amazing job at 41 from nando, hasn't lost any of that speed

  • Comment posted by Baron of Brierdene, today at 16:13

    Only thing to really gain from second practice is Williams and Alphatauri seem to be backmarkers.

  • Comment posted by Matthew, today at 16:12

    Awesome . Alonso vs MV
    2 of the biggest egos, neither one will back down, here comes the carnage …

    “Through goes Hamilton…..”

    • Reply posted by Chopper, today at 16:16

      Chopper replied:
      .....and he's up to 10th

