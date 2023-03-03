Close menu

Bahrain Grand Prix: Fernando Alonso edges out Red Bulls in second practice

By Andrew BensonChief F1 writer in Sakhir

Last updated on .comments88

Max Verstappen's Red Bull on track in Bahrain
Verstappen was second in practice but the pace of the Red Bull on longer runs appears to be the class of the field

Fernando Alonso pipped pre-season favourites Red Bull to set the pace in practice at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

The Aston Martin driver was 0.169 seconds quicker than world champion Max Verstappen, with the second Red Bull of Sergio Perez third fastest.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc was fourth and Lewis Hamilton the fastest Mercedes in eighth, 0.636secs off the pace.

Nico Hulkenberg's Haas, Lance Stroll's Aston Martin and Pierre Gasly's Alpine filled the gaps ahead of Hamilton.

McLaren's Lando Norris was ninth fastest ahead of the Alfa Romeo of Zhou Guanyu. Hamilton's team-mate George Russell was down in 13th and the second Ferrari of Carlos Sainz 14th after making an error on his fastest lap.

On the race-simulation times later in the session, when teams run on heavy tanks to judge long-run pace, Verstappen was fastest, but again Alonso appeared competitive - running at the same pace as the Dutchman and quicker than Perez.

The caveat is that although the race runs are usually a better approximation of competitiveness than the one-lap pace, fuel loads are still uncertain to a degree.

Leclerc was the fastest Ferrari driver on race pace, but nearly a second a lap slower than Verstappen, and the Mercedes drivers slower again, and also behind Gasly and and Norris.

The session was relatively incident-free. McLaren's rookie driver Oscar Piastri had a big lock-up when he saw Stroll's Aston Martin in front of him late at the first corner, and Alonso abandoned a race run on the medium tyre when he locked up entering Turn 10.

The soft tyre was the preferred tyre for all drivers on the race runs, suggesting it will be used by most for the start of the race.

Comments

Join the conversation

91 comments

  • Comment posted by Chunty, today at 16:47

    Wow, has Alonso finally timed a team move perfectly? Hopefully they can back it up and aren't just doing glory runs.

  • Comment posted by Paris, today at 16:45

    Mercedes are not showing their real race pace. They did the 1st practice on the slower Medium Tyres for 60min and didn't use the faster Soft tyres........that would've given them invaluable data. They're hiding something!!

  • Comment posted by Mahender-A320, today at 16:45

    Interviewer to LH - Alonso is number 1.
    LH - Remember 2007 and my 7 titles ( in Merc - ahm!)*
    Interviewer to LH - but you were 10th today, what happened?
    LH - we need social justice and equality.
    Interviewer to LH - you think you will win races?
    LH - I need the fastest car to win as before but do promote on social media please that I am the GOAT.
    .
    .
    .LH - Toto give me more money or I am leaving.

    • Reply posted by HadMySay, today at 16:47

      HadMySay replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by DazMan, today at 16:43

    Alonso WDC 23 confirmed

    • Reply posted by Ibrox Baby, today at 16:46

      Ibrox Baby replied:
      does well in practice = WDC...do you know how F1 works?

  • Comment posted by SillyWalks, today at 16:43

    What's wrong with Spanish people and bulls... He's a multimillionaire, why beat some bulls? Just do your racing and keep animals in peace!

  • Comment posted by Matter, today at 16:39

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

    • Reply posted by Ibrox Baby, today at 16:45

      Ibrox Baby replied:
      define troll...1st clue it is not someone who does not like what you like...

  • Comment posted by xxdavidxcx87, today at 16:38

    So happy to see Alonso make a decent move, he's had bad luck, hopefully he can be fighting for podiums this season, seems like a strong car as long as they keep development going.

    • Reply posted by Ibrox Baby, today at 16:40

      Ibrox Baby replied:
      that is one guy who has never had bad luck...they were all his choices..who he drove for...

  • Comment posted by MumboJumbo, today at 16:37

    I think RB and Ferrari will simply turn up the wick and drive past Alonso during qualifying. I don't think they are showing their true pace at all.

  • Comment posted by Billy Goat Gruff, today at 16:37

    Headline says Alonso beat Red Bulls. You cannot beat anyone in a practice session. You can only set a faster time.
    None of the times mean anything much until Saturday afternoon.

    • Reply posted by Ibrox Baby, today at 16:39

      Ibrox Baby replied:
      yup...not to be taken seriously...they test all scenarios on the practice sessions and yet state of some of the posts on here

  • Comment posted by craig, today at 16:37

    Mercedes will surprise you tomorrow, not showing their pace yet, they got everyone fooled.

    • Reply posted by BillysGwoaty, today at 16:40

      BillysGwoaty replied:
      Erm nope, they don’t. You don’t sandbag in practice before quali. They’ll be at the lower end of the top 10. Alonso however is showing how he’d have won 10+ titles if he hadn’t have made some questionable decisions on team choices

  • Comment posted by Mahender-A320, today at 16:36

    For the umpteenth time, F1 proves yet again that the car is everything .Alonso is the latest driver to prove this after SV, LH & MV.

    RB are still the fastest & will win pretty much everything but just shows what a good car can do, propel a mid field team to front with proper investment and R&D.

    The argument of GOAT should be barred from this sport which is so heavily dependent on its machinery.

    • Reply posted by PeterH, today at 16:41

      PeterH replied:
      It would be a lot better to bar you. yo are monotonous

  • Comment posted by mdore61, today at 16:36

    Max, Fernando is faster than you.....

    • Reply posted by Defund the BBC, today at 16:44

      Defund the BBC replied:
      And a lot faster than Lewis.

  • Comment posted by jimmy chomsky, today at 16:35

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

    • Reply posted by Rob, today at 16:42

      Rob replied:
      Move with the times. Radio 2 is for the 30-50 year olds who grew up with Scott Mills. His slot is a welcome addition after the doom and gloom of the Jeremy Vine show.

  • Comment posted by thegreatestsportfan, today at 16:35

    Anyone but the cheats RB.

  • Comment posted by Pip Jay, today at 16:34

    Whilst Alonso winning the World Championship might be a step too far this year, a race win for him and at least a podium for Hulkenburg would be great to see.

  • Comment posted by nigelg, today at 16:33

    Anyone but redbull

  • Comment posted by Andrew Ashcroft, today at 16:32

    yes Alonso come on. Ferrari look close too. Let's have a good championship fight this season. Looks like it might takes a few races for Mercedes to get back into it.

  • Comment posted by pegdan, today at 16:32

    Good, anyone but Lewis

    • Reply posted by Em Lou, today at 16:35

      Em Lou replied:
      Anyone but Max

  • Comment posted by thegreatestsportfan, today at 16:32

    Interesting. Very interesting!

  • Comment posted by jimmy chomsky, today at 16:30

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

    • Reply posted by Ibrox Baby, today at 16:37

      Ibrox Baby replied:
      see above for pathetic....sheesh

