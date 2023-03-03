Close menu

Bahrain Grand Prix: Sergio Perez quickest from Fernando Alonso in first practice

By Andrew BensonChief F1 writer in Sakhir

Last updated on .From the section Formula 1comments119

Fernando Alonso sits in Aston Martin cockpit
Alonso backed up Aston Martin's pre-season pace with an impressive performance

Sergio Perez underlined the belief that Red Bull are favourites for the 2023 championship in first practice at the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix.

The Mexican was 0.438 seconds quicker than the impressive Aston Martin of Fernando Alonso, with world champion Max Verstappen in third place.

Verstappen, apparently struggling with a lack of front-end grip, was 0.617secs behind his team-mate.

McLaren's Lando Norris was fourth and Lewis Hamilton 10th for Mercedes.

Norris' position was a surprise - McLaren have admitted that they have failed to meet their development targets and expect a slow start to the season - although the Briton was 1.407secs off the pace.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc was fifth quickest after a session affected by problems with his rear wing.

A new design was flexing on several axes out on track and had to be removed and replaced with the same version fitted to team-mate Carlos Sainz's car.

The Spaniard had a high-speed spin at Turns Nine and 10 midway through the session and was slowest of all.

McLaren rookie Oscar Piastri also had a spin, his coming through the fast corners of Turns Six and Seven. The Australian finished his session 12th fastest.

Aston Martin's Lance Stroll was sixth quickest despite this being his first experience of his new car after begin forced to miss pre-season testing last week with a wrist injury sustained after a cycling accident.

Haas driver Kevin Magnussen, Alfa Romeo's Zhou Guanyu and Valtteri Bottas and Hamilton completed the top 10, with the second Mercedes driver George Russell 11th.

Mercedes and Leclerc did not run the soft tyre, which everyone else in the top 10 used to set their times.

The second session, held at twilight and therefore more representative of conditions for qualifying and race, starts at 18:00 local time (15:00 GMT).

Across the BBC bannerAcross the BBC footer

Comments

Join the conversation

122 comments

  • Comment posted by jan73, today at 12:49

    Can we not have a simple table showing the data instead of a load of waffle

    • Reply posted by GrouchyD, today at 12:52

      GrouchyD replied:
      Baffles me why they don't do that. Also, how about listing the start times of the various sessions on the "schedule" page of this site.

  • Comment posted by BRIAN666, today at 12:51

    Would love it if Alonso would win the title. Love it!

    • Reply posted by briblogg, today at 13:02

      briblogg replied:
      Thanks Kev

  • Comment posted by briblogg, today at 12:58

    Well it looks like another runaway for Red Bull. Like last year, I shall watch the opening races & if it patently obvious what the results will be then I'll stop.

    There was a time that I would never miss a race, but I really didn't care at all last year and I have little interest this year. I don't know what it is exactly but I am sick of waiting & hoping each season will get better than the last

    • Reply posted by Defund the BBC, today at 13:01

      Defund the BBC replied:
      Is it just that your favourite team isn't dominating any more?

  • Comment posted by MaCleod1968, today at 13:01

    Fingers crossed for Alonso & Aston Martin. It's about time he had a good car underneath him!

  • Comment posted by Wolf That Wanders, today at 12:53

    As a Sport its dead, as a corporate show, for the Rich and Famous. nothing to see here

  • Comment posted by LouSmorals, today at 13:12

    Ferrari’s rear wing “new design was flexing on several axes”? Daft building a wing made from axes anyway. What next, a front wing made from machetes?

  • Comment posted by MBUK1986, today at 12:46

    Let see what happens in Quali tomorrow. Would be good to see Aston Martin up there.

  • Comment posted by RLs Ghost, today at 12:53

    Look like HGVs going round there.
    Please, please, please can we go back to small, nimble, less aero cars for F1?
    Please?

  • Comment posted by taffyschumifan, today at 12:49

    Lets gooooo Alonso

    • Reply posted by JH, today at 13:03

      JH replied:
      Slower than Stroll once he gets used to the new car. Maybe keep same pace like Vettel did

  • Comment posted by JonD, today at 12:48

    Still early doors. Tomorrow might interesting.

  • Comment posted by Phil, today at 12:47

    Eyes on Alonso this year I would say, if anyone can stop Max (if that's even possible) it would be him or Lewis and we know Merc do not have the car..

    I hope this season is good.

    • Reply posted by gorners, today at 12:58

      gorners replied:
      It will ONLY be a good season if Alonso or Hamilton have the car to match Max, as they are the only two drivers on the track that are as good as him. The rest need a significant performance advantage which they’re not going to get

  • Comment posted by Lowehouse, today at 13:08

    I would like to see a totally open formula. No rules except car size and perhaps weight. Let the teams bring their fastest car of their own design.

    • Reply posted by crustymoot, today at 13:14

      crustymoot replied:
      That’s what the sport was. Those days are gone

  • Comment posted by Mostly Harmless, today at 13:07

    No prizes for practice.

  • Comment posted by BRIAN666, today at 12:52

    A more diverse grid would be amazing. We have Lawrence Stroll bankrolling his son and then Lando Norris whose father is one of the richest men in the UK. Becoming a world apart from us fans.

    • Reply posted by Steve28, today at 12:56

      Steve28 replied:
      Which is why Hamilton is such a hero. Certainly not from a wealthy family.

  • Comment posted by bazinga, today at 13:10

    Hay remember when F1 was good , yeah miss those days.

  • Comment posted by Baron of Brierdene, today at 13:04

    2nd session should be more representative. But the noise from the Sky "commentators" was abysmal.

    • Reply posted by COOPY, today at 13:11

      COOPY replied:
      Agreed. So irritating I turned the volume right down. Spent so much time talking to each other and not the audience, and ignoring what was happening on track. Can you imagine Murray Walker doing that?

  • Comment posted by LouSmorals, today at 13:22

    F1 has regulated itself to death over the decades. In the 50s, the regs book was 27 pages long. Today, it’s nearly 400 pages. Innovation and progress has been sacrificed to the likes of gimmicks like DRS and tyres designed to wear out to try to generate excitement. Time to start from scratch.

  • Comment posted by Will, today at 13:16

    It will be nice to see a different team near the front if the Aston Martin has pace.
    It's been the same 3 teams for about 9 years now.

  • Comment posted by Howard, today at 13:09

    Yawn yawn yawn
    Let's all follow the spoilt brat

    • Reply posted by Defund the BBC, today at 13:19

      Defund the BBC replied:
      There won't be many people following Hamilton, they will mostly be ahead of him.

  • Comment posted by homercles, today at 13:06

    Weird strategy from Ferrari testing a rear wing that was clearly not fit for purpose. They really need to eradicate stupid errors that cost them dear last season otherwise I fear another cakewalk for Red Bull. Also I am hoping the lap times are much closer come qualifying. Cars circulating miles off the pace is no good for anybody.

    • Reply posted by Defund the BBC, today at 13:08

      Defund the BBC replied:
      They PROBABLY know better than you how to do things.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Featured