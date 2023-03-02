Close menu

Bahrain Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton says Mercedes facing challenging start to the F1 season

By Andrew BensonChief F1 writer

Last updated on .From the section Formula 1comments139

Mercedes mechanics work on Lewis Hamilton's car in Bahrain
Lewis Hamilton ended 2022 in the sixth place in the drivers' championship following a difficult season for Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton is resigned to a difficult start to the Formula 1 season with his Mercedes team lagging behind champions Red Bull.

The seven-time champion admitted in Bahrain that Mercedes are "not where we wanted to start the season".

"I knew from the moment I drove the car where we were and the challenges we are facing," Hamilton said.

Team-mate George Russell added: "It is going to be a challenging weekend if we want to fight for victory."

The widespread opinion in the paddock before this weekend's opening race and after last week's pre-season testing is that Red Bull, and particularly lead driver and two-time champion Max Verstappen, are the class of the field by some margin.

Ferrari, Mercedes and the much-improved Aston Martin team are believed to be next in line.

Russell added: "Red Bull are in a bit of a league of their own in Bahrain this weekend but there will be a nice fight for second place probably with Ferrari and Aston Martin."

But Hamilton and Russell expressed confidence that Mercedes could replicate their strong development through last season, which saw them recover from a weak start to take a one-two at the penultimate race.

"There is no reason why we can't fight as the season hots up," Russell said.

Both Russell and Hamilton said Mercedes had made progress since the end of pre-season testing last week, and the team have a new rear wing which they hope will reduce the size of the gap to Red Bull.

"I am not going to sit here and say we are going to find that lap-time deficit to Red Bull," Russell said, "but we are definitely in a more comfortable place than on Friday night."

And Mercedes believe they have rid the car of its biggest problem last year, a high-speed bouncing caused by an aerodynamic flaw.

Hamilton said: "On a positive note, not having bouncing is a huge plus and trying to understand what the problems were while having bouncing made it difficult to work out what those are. We don't have that now and we can focus on pure performance.

"This still is a multi-championship-winning team and group of people."

Hamilton added: "Hopefully those behind will continue to apply pressure [to Red Bull]. Ferrari have a decent package, Aston have a decent package and we are hunting too.

"I don't think Max will slip up. He is a world champion and I wouldn't question his determination and focus."

Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc
Ferrari's Charles Leclerc (right) will hope for a more sustained title challenge this season after faltering following a strong start in 2022 - but the pre-season form of Red Bull's Max Verstappen suggests it will be hugely difficult to deny the Dutchman a third world title

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, Verstappen's closest challenger last year, said: "Red Bull and max seem to be very strong. It is only testing so it is difficult to quantify by how much but it seems they are a bit in front compared to us so we have some work to do.

"It is very difficult to know where we are but global picture tells me we are a bit behind."

And Verstappen said that the new Red Bull was better "everywhere" than the car with which he dominated last year's championship and broke the record for wins in a season.

Hamilton said that Mercedes' competitive position would have no bearing on his desire to stay with the team beyond the end of his current contract this season.

"Whether or not we have a difficult year this year, I'll still be here," he said. "I am a fighter and we fight as a team. I love the challenge of finding solutions and still believe I am able to put the car in places perhaps others are not able to.

"Of course I wish we were starting the season with a great car but it is the journey. There is no hold-up with my contract. I am very relaxed, it will get done when we're ready."

Human rights issues

Hamilton has questioned whether F1 is having the effect it hopes in countries accused of human rights violations.

F1 insisted it believed it can be a force for change in countries it visits after UK MPs urged the sport's bosses this week to set up an independent inquiry into the links between grands prix and humans rights abuses.

Hamilton said: "I couldn't say I know whether it's got worse. I'm not sure it's got better after we've been coming here all these years, only the latter part of the years have I started to understand more and more of the challenges of the people here. Saudi I have read about some of the troubles there.

"I always felt we had a responsibility that if the sport is going to go to these countries, we are duty bound to raise awareness and try to leave a positive impact in these places.

"That view has not always been shared in the sport, whether it's teams or people in high-power positions, but more needs to be done without doubt. Whether or not that will happen time will tell."

Comments

Join the conversation

140 comments

  • Comment posted by Bash, today at 16:57

    Sadly Red bull started with a big advantage last year and are likely to dominate until the next major rules change and Hamilton knows it.

    Will be nearly impossible for them to catch-up, that's just how F1 works, especially as the cost cap prevents them throwing money at the gap.

    Hopefully I'm wrong, else it'll end up a largely uneventful season.

    • Reply posted by coen, today at 17:32

      coen replied:
      where were those comments 8 seasons ago?

  • Comment posted by Jenkiiii, today at 17:07

    It's going to be a boring season for me if RB and Max roar off to victory from the start. But hasn't F1 always been like that? Fastest car + fastest driver = predictable and boring if you're not a specific fan.

    • Reply posted by coen, today at 17:33

      coen replied:
      yes it has, Merc was at different levels for years. now its RB turn

  • Comment posted by saddletramp, today at 17:19

    I live in Grove.
    30 years + ago, Williams were regularly 1-2 in GP's.
    Williams paid a £25 per point bonus, 10 points a win,6 points for 2nd.
    Every GP,my mates who worked there,were banking £400 in bonus's.

    People who think a dominant team in F1 is something new,are deluded.

    • Reply posted by coen, today at 17:35

      coen replied:
      yes, but this time its not a British team/driver that is at the top and that dilutes a lot of brain cells in ENGLAND

  • Comment posted by cuddlesthekillerwhale, today at 17:03

    Uncontentious comments from Hamilton.
    You can only win regularly if you have the fastest car.

    • Reply posted by JohnSmith, today at 17:08

      JohnSmith replied:
      Not exactly true. A not top driver will still be eclipsed by a great driver in an OK car.
      Bottas in 2021 was quite a ways behind Hamilton and Verstappen
      You need a fast driver and a car capable of regularly winning.

  • Comment posted by Sam, today at 16:58

    I'm hoping the Red Bull and Max aren't as dominant as they look and we actually get a title battle, though I'm not holding my breath.

    At least when Mercedes were dominant we had an explosive inter team battle between Lewis and Nico.

    • Reply posted by nope, today at 17:01

      nope replied:
      F1 is allergic to rivalry and intrigue now, 2021 put paid to that.

  • Comment posted by Sean, today at 17:04

    What Hamilton means....

    The car isn't fast enough...

  • Comment posted by sad, today at 16:57

    All I can say, if its going to be a Red Bull winning season the team MUST allow the drivers to race each other or else it'll turn into a snooze fest like Ferrari gave us about 20 years ago.

    • Reply posted by nope, today at 17:02

      nope replied:
      Perez won't keep up.

  • Comment posted by sad, today at 17:00

    A any
    O one
    B but
    M max

    AOBM - I might get a T shirt printed. !

  • Comment posted by JohnSmith, today at 17:05

    Mercedes threw everything into their 21 car at the time, and were the last team to switch focus to their development efforts onto the 22 car

    They would have had the 21 championship had the result not been manipulated.

    Every era of F1 has dominant cars. This era it's red bull. With the cost cap it's harder still to catch up.

    • Reply posted by C Kyle, today at 17:19

      C Kyle replied:
      'They would have had the 21 championship had the result not been manipulated.'

      Might I interest you in a tinfoil hat?

  • Comment posted by Irena, today at 17:04

    All I can say is that he should never have returned in 2022 after what was pulled during pre-season and in season 2021. It was his greatest season in all truth. Broke Max to pieces, so much so that all Max could do was try to drive into him whenever he appeared. It was the most wretched thing I've ever seen in sport watching that robbery of a record 8th championship. He should have walked away.

    • Reply posted by nope, today at 17:07

      nope replied:
      Isn't it better that he didn't let it break him?

  • Comment posted by ken, today at 17:12

    It's always about the car you can only drive with what you are dealt with

    • Reply posted by Tio Terry, today at 17:20

      Tio Terry replied:
      F1 is, primarily, a Constructors Championship, that’s why Constructors Championship points bring money to the teams.
      Of course it’s all about the car.

  • Comment posted by phillipsandyj, today at 17:07

    I wonder if Verstappen will win his first world title this year....

    • Reply posted by Senna-Forever, today at 17:08

      Senna-Forever replied:
      I wonder if you'll ever get over him winning 2....

  • Comment posted by Ian, today at 16:53

    The excuses have started already

    • Reply posted by IanP, today at 17:01

      IanP replied:
      What, you mean like all the excuses when the Mercedes was the dominant car?

  • Comment posted by JohnUK, today at 16:52

    1st comment woo hoo , here's hoping Hamilton finds a way to get back up the front of the field and we experience some exciting racing

  • Comment posted by stan24, today at 17:09

    Another season of racing to finish 2nd awaits.

    As much as i enjoy F1 its a borefest at present, bar breakdowns or reliability Red bull won't be getting wings clipped this season the cars too dominant again but hey ho beats the Premier/Var error correcting league

  • Comment posted by john, today at 17:07

    Bored of F1 now. Since Bernie left it's lost it's edge and now is resigned to becoming a glitz, glamour show for yanks.

    • Reply posted by Rubylove199, today at 17:09

      Rubylove199 replied:
      Bored WITH, for goodness sake.

  • Comment posted by Deano, today at 16:58

    Got the feeling it's gonna be another Red bull and that loathsome man Horner winning the title again 🙄 be nice to see Russel, Leclerc and Sainz getting some more podiums this year. F1 has become so predictable 😮‍💨

    • Reply posted by nope, today at 17:02

      nope replied:
      AM and Alonso seems the most likely source of disruption.

  • Comment posted by Mahender-A320, today at 17:31

    Embarrassing to see that Ted from Sky still going on about F1 regs change to slow Merc down, as if regs didn’t change in past to slow Ferrari in MSc days or RB when SV was winning all those championships. Regs always change after a certain period, as if he doesn’t know it & btw, who was stopping Merc to master these regs & continue their winning streak. They got lucky with hybrid engines, end off

  • Comment posted by dataoverdogma, today at 17:30

    I am fortunate that I follow F1 from a distance and my life and mood is not affected by the result. I genuinely enjoy race weekend and get quite heated during the race, but ultimately I just don't care enough to make up derogatory names for drivers or accuse "them" of cheating. All that being said, Hamilton's (and Russell's) views appear balanced and in line with what the whole paddock thinks.

    • Reply posted by ampersandavie, today at 17:35

      ampersandavie replied:
      Excellent comment and attitude!
      Good pseudonym, too.:-)

  • Comment posted by flamingo, today at 17:24

    I’m not a fan of formula 1 but I do like Hamilton and wish him well for the season. With everything he’s achieved it’s surprising he’s still ambitious.

    It appears that sport is the only thing we’re allowed to comment on nowadays. Maybe the BBC don’t trust us anymore.

