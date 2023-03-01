Abbi Pulling is regarded as one of the UK's best hopes to find a female F1 driver

Susie Wolff has been appointed managing director of the F1 Academy, an all-female series aimed at helping women drivers progress through motorsport.

Announced in November, it will consist of five teams of three cars contesting seven events featuring three races.

"This is an opportunity to promote genuine change in our industry," wrote Wolff on Twitter. external-link

Former professional driver Wolff was team principal of the Venturi Formula E squad until last year.

"By creating the best possible structure to find and nurture female talent on their journey to the elite levels of motorsport, on and off track, I believe the F1 Academy can represent something beyond racing," Wolff added.

"It can inspire women around the world to follow their dreams and realise that with talent, passion and determination, there is no limit to what they can achieve."

Wolff was named as a development driver for the Williams Formula 1 team in 2012, driving in several free practice sessions before retiring from racing in 2015.

"There is a lot of work to be done but there is also a clear determination to get this right. I would like to thank Stefano [Domenicali] for entrusting me with a role that means as much to me personally as it does professionally," Wolff said.

Wolff set up Dare To Be Different in 2016, a scheme aimed at driving female talent by inspiring the next generation and increasing female participation in all levels and aspects of the sport before taking up her role as Venturi team principal in 2016.

F1 president Stefano Domenicali said: "Susie has a wealth of experience and first hand knowledge that will be of huge benefit to the drivers who are on their journey to progress through the racing pyramid.

"We are committed to maximising the opportunities in our sport for anyone to reach their true potential and achieve their dreams and we believe F1 Academy is a very important part of our plans to be a more diverse and inclusive sport."

F1 will subsidise each car with a budget of €150,000 (£131,000) and drivers will need to add the same amount again to compete.

The calendar was announced in February and racing will begin in Austria on 28 April.

The series will use the same cars as those used in Formula 4, an entry-level series for drivers taking their first steps in car racing.