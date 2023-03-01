Last updated on .From the section Formula 1

Charles Leclerc won the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix in 2022

Follow live text and radio commentary of the Bahrain Grand Prix at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir from 3-5 March.

Max Verstappen begins his bid for a third successive world title at a race he and team-mate Sergio Perez were forced to retire from last year. Charles Leclerc won for Ferrari.

