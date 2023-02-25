Close menu

F1: Aston Martin will not rule out shock Sebastian Vettel return for injured Lance Stroll

By Andrew BensonChief F1 writer

Fernando Alonso and Sebastian Vettel
Long-time rivals Alonso and Vettel have never been team-mates

Aston Martin have refused to rule out the possibility of Sebastian Vettel making a shock comeback at the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix.

Team principal Mike Krack admitted he had spoken to the four-time champion since Aston Martin's Lance Stroll was forced to miss pre-season testing.

But he refused to say whether Vettel, who retired at the end of last season, had expressed an interest in being a stand-in.

Stroll has suffered a wrist injury.

Krack said "Plan A" was for Stroll to recover in time for next weekend's race.

He added: "Plan B we will speak about next week."

Krack said: "I have had a couple of phone calls with Sebastian but this has been also [the case] last year and will continue in the future."

Asked whether Vettel had said he was prepared to come back in the event Aston Martin needed a driver to substitute for Stroll, Krack said: "I will not tell you."

"First our plan is to have Lance in the car and then we continue to see," he said, adding: "You can ask me five times, we have not made a final decision."

Stroll is due to try out driving in Aston Martin's simulator this week in the hope of establishing whether his injury will recover sufficiently for him to compete in Bahrain from Friday.

Vettel called time on his career at the end of 2022 saying he had other priorities, naming spending time with his family and his desire to make an impact on issues of importance to him, especially on social justice and environmentalism.

"Don't forget one thing - he had a very thorough plan in mind for his retirement and this is something you have to respect," Krack said. "Let's see what happens."

A return for Vettel would be met with huge anticipation not least because it would make him team-mate to Fernando Alonso.

The two are legends who will forever be associated with each other after a long rivalry throughout their careers, including Vettel narrowly beating Alonso to the 2010 and 2012 world titles when they were at Red Bull and Ferrari.

The pair have never been team-mates, and a line-up of the two of them in the same car would heighten interest ahead of the start of the season in Bahrain.

Alonso has joined Aston Martin for this season and produced an eye-catching performance at this week's pre-season test.

Rivals said Aston Martin's new car looked like it had moved forward to the head of the midfield, and could perhaps even be the third fastest in the field.

Red Bull appeared on their own out front, but many felt the Aston Martin could be in contention with Mercedes at the head of the midfield.

Krack said: "We need to keep our feet on the ground. Expectations are high and everyone wants to do well this time of year, we are realists and have clear objectives, to improve compared to last year but we will see. The top three teams are very strong."

Comments

Join the conversation

92 comments

  • Comment posted by Baron of Brierdene, today at 02:47

    Here's a possible name to consider. Sam Bird. But I could add another 20 names to that one. Why have a third nominated driver if you don't use him when you need to?

  • Comment posted by Baron of Brierdene, today at 02:26

    What sort of message does this send to Drugovich? Not good enough? Not fancied? Not up to it? Things like this destroy drivers confidence.

  • Comment posted by Jack Dominiak, today at 01:55

    Vettel is a has been and a non story, he's not a driver any more, just woke!
    Benson has missed the real point of testing (as usual)
    Perez has 7/10ths on next best....which means Max will have a second in hand at the start of the season, which means Ferrari & Mercs will be eating his dust all season again 🤣

  • Comment posted by Anti woke, today at 00:49

    We don't want this woke has been back.

    • Reply posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 00:58

      Humble Chelsea Fan replied:
      woke = being a decent human being? ok

  • Comment posted by TheEyebrowOfRodgerMoore, today at 00:41

    No point having a reserve drivers if you don't use them. Benson needs to stop writing the script. Facts Andrew.

  • Comment posted by Bernie_Ecklescake, today at 00:18

    Get a grip on reality,,,he can't drive for them next week,,,he's on nights in the taxi rank at Frankfurt airport

    • Reply posted by airwolf, today at 00:42

      airwolf replied:
      I don't want to set any Hares running but....Aston Martin haven't ruled me out of driving for them next week either.

  • Comment posted by reggid, today at 00:03

    To save a few dollars, Aston Martin should look into potentially signing that aging mid-field driver from Mercedes, Serlonis Hazelton. He occasionally had some success getting into the top 10.

  • Comment posted by prof ameba, at 23:42 25 Feb

    They should get a replacement from one of the feeder teams. What is the point of using a has been?

    • Reply posted by S Jake, today at 01:59

      S Jake replied:
      Vettel's a safe pair of hands who knows the car and the team inside out. He's also still a good F1 driver and a well adjusted individual. he's basically the perfect candidate for Aston Martin if they need a driver for a race or two, assuming he's interested.

  • Comment posted by Rybo86, at 23:22 25 Feb

    The best outcome for Aston Martin would be for stroll to be out for the season. Seems like a nice bloke and has the odd good result but I can’t see him helping Aston Martin to make much progress

    • Reply posted by robins1, at 23:55 25 Feb

      robins1 replied:
      It does help when daddy owns the team,why else would he be there

  • Comment posted by DazzleRazzel, at 23:22 25 Feb

    Aston Martin don’t rule out Vettle.

    Has Aston made anything of the F1 car except it’s stickers saying Aston Martin, joke team, like so many others it’s all marketing hype like modern day F1, razzmatazz is F1.

    Only thing that’s kept F1 real was Max winning championship, must be upsetting for F1.

    • Reply posted by QCBrit, today at 00:02

      QCBrit replied:
      Ha ha, no doubt Max has the titles, just not sure about the winning!

  • Comment posted by Mahender-A320, at 22:53 25 Feb

    Neither they will call him back nor he will come back. There is nothing in it for him & he has nothing to prove. He’s already worth around 150 million with 4 championships in the bag & dozens & dozens of poles & wins. Why would he want to come back only to drive a mediocre car. He was doing that last year anyway, hence he retired.

    If RedBull called him then he may consider otherwise no chance.

    • Reply posted by Firmbutfair, at 22:59 25 Feb

      Firmbutfair replied:
      If your friends ask you for favours, do you ask what was in it for you?

  • Comment posted by AK73 , at 22:52 25 Feb

    Great article! Should be a cracker of a season 💥 Guaranteed that Danny Ric gets at least 1 GP in the RB19¡

  • Comment posted by Spencer, at 22:48 25 Feb

    Let it happen! Vettel is such a great spokesperson for the planet, and the sport. And his 300th race start, he *HAS* to do it!

    • Reply posted by Anti woke, today at 00:51

      Anti woke replied:
      No thanks...needs to speak the truth not woke nonsense.

  • Comment posted by shimtoan, at 22:46 25 Feb

    Much as I'd love to see a Seb-Ferlonso pairing, I think it'd be better to put Drugovich in.

  • Comment posted by Jo and Pete, at 22:32 25 Feb

    This is beyond strange.

  • Comment posted by The Orgoziod, at 22:31 25 Feb

    Would be cool for Vettel to get his 300th race!

  • Comment posted by Emptypockets, at 22:21 25 Feb

    What is the point of a race team having a reserve driver, & an F2 champion to boot, only to look elsewhere for a possible one race replacement for one of their drivers? F1 teams & F1press always appears to look backwards instead of forwards when there is an opportunity for talented drivers up from the lower formulas to get race experience. This is where most of the current drivers in F1 came from.

    • Reply posted by JohnSmith, today at 00:17

      JohnSmith replied:
      Exactly right
      Look at the fan 'favourite' hulkenberg getting a drive. When there is so much talent coming up from the power series.

  • Comment posted by SimonJackson, at 22:21 25 Feb

    I don’t care if SV returns for a couple of races but its been a long time since Alonso has had a competitive car.
    He is very talented, let’s hope he gets a chance to show his talent at its best again.

  • Comment posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, at 22:20 25 Feb

    alonso would humiliate him, i pray he comes back so he can prove what we all thought during 2011-2013

    • Reply posted by The Orgoziod, at 22:29 25 Feb

      The Orgoziod replied:
      Alonso has had time in the car from pre-season testing! There is no circumstance that Vettel could be 'humiliated' by Alonso by virtue of one race in the same car

  • Comment posted by iscb2011, at 22:19 25 Feb

    I’m sorry but the last few years of SV have been poor - I can’t see why AM would bring him back when they potentially have a competitive car. There’s less risk using the new guy IMO. That said F1 is more about entertainment than racing now so maybe SV will make a return …

