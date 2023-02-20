Close menu

Lance Stroll: Aston Martin driver out of pre-season test after cycling accident

By Andrew BensonChief F1 writer

Formula 1

Lance Stroll has driven for Aston Martin since 2021

Lance Stroll is to miss this week's pre-season test after suffering "minor injuries" in a cycling accident.

The Canadian's Aston Martin team have not yet decided how to cover his absence over the three days in Bahrain starting on Thursday.

Stroll's injury means there is a risk he could miss the opening race weekend at the same track on 3-5 March.

That possibility will likely inform Aston Martin's decision on using one of their reserve drivers at the test.

Aston Martin can choose from either Belgian Stoffel Vandoorne, the reigning Formula E champion who raced in F1 for McLaren in 2017-18, or Brazilian Felipe Drugovich, the reigning Formula 2 champion, who would be a rookie if he raced.

Their other race driver, the two-time world champion Fernando Alonso, will be keen to do as much testing as possible as he has joined the team for this season.

The 41-year-old Spaniard said at the Aston Martin launch last week that the usual limit of one and a half days of testing for each driver would likely mean he was not fully up to speed for the start of the season.

