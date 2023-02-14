Close menu

Charles Leclerc sets sights on winning Ferrari's first F1 drivers' title for 16 years

By Andrew BensonChief F1 writer at Silverstone

From the section Formula 1

Charles Leclerc
Charles Leclerc finished runner-up to Max Verstappen last year

Charles Leclerc has set his sights on trying to win Ferrari's first Formula 1 drivers' title for 16 years this season.

Leclerc, who finished second to Red Bull's Max Verstappen last year, said he believed Ferrari had done a "great job" on their new car, which was unveiled on Tuesday.

"The goal is to win, clearly," said the 25-year-old from Monaco. "I am really looking forward to getting back in the car and trying to win that championship."

Leclerc drove the car for the first time at the Fiorano test track during the launch.

He said: "Last year was a good step forward. We need to do just the same this year and hopefully get that championship. That is the target for the team and for me, too - get more wins, hopefully be more consistent from the first race to the last race."

His team radio was transmitted on the broadcast and he said the car "feels good".

Team-mate Carlos Sainz is due to drive the car later on Tuesday.

The last Ferrari driver to win the World Championship was Kimi Raikkonen in 2007, and the team's history since then has been one of near misses - they came closest with Fernando Alonso in 2010 and 2012 - and disappointment.

Their season in 2022 was a major step forward compared with their lack of competitiveness in the two previous years.

But although Leclerc established a comfortable championship lead after the first three races, the team quickly fell away, their year torpedoed by strategy errors and reliability problems.

The repeated mistakes on race management led to former team principal Mattia Binotto leaving his post and he has been replaced by Frederic Vasseur, formerly of Alfa Romeo-Sauber.

Ferrari's new car for the 2023 season
Ferrari have unveiled their new car for the 2023 Formula 1 season

The Frenchman said: "So far it is intense. You can feel the responsibility. But the most important is to be successful - we have to deliver. The most important is to win and the challenge is in front of us.

"When you are at Ferrari coming from 2022, you can't have another objective than to win.

"I don't want to stay it will be easy because Red Bull and Mercedes will have the same target and only one team and driver will win. But we need to have this kind of target. We need to bring the mindset to do a better job tomorrow than today and to be always trying to improve the system."

'It's more extreme'

The launch was held at Ferrari's Fiorano test track in front of 500 tifosi - Italian fans - and the car will run on track later in the day with Leclerc at the wheel.

Ferrari head of chassis Enrico Cardile described the car as "an evolution of the car we raced last year but in reality it has been completely redesigned".

He said the nose, front wing and front suspension were completely new, switching to a low-mounted track rod or steering arm from a higher one. The bodywork, Cardile said, "is more a continuation but it's more extreme".

Ferrari are expected to have a significant step forward on engine performance this year as a result of fixing the reliability problems of last year.

These cost Leclerc potential wins at the Spanish and Azerbaijan Grands Prix, and then forced the team to run the engine detuned for the rest of the season to avoid their recurrence.

Engine specifications are frozen in F1 until 2025 but teams are allowed to make changes for reliability reasons. Ferrari have done so and believe they will now be able to run the engine in a higher performance mode.

Sources close to the team say this will mean a gain of about 20bhp, or 0.2 seconds a lap compared with the second half of last year.

Vasseur said: "Last year, it was not a secret that it was not the best aspect of the season, but we did a good job at the factory and in terms of power we will be there. I think we are in a good place."

Assistant team principal Laurent Mekies added: "We have learned some of the things last year the hard way.

"We are concentrating on giving our people the best platform to express themselves."

Comments

Join the conversation

41 comments

  • Comment posted by zeberdee1983, today at 13:57

    Charles. Championship winning car. Question?

  • Comment posted by g p t, today at 13:56

    Never since the Shuey days , and i mean the whole set up from cars , drivers , team members , management oh and of course the legend that was Ross Brawn have Ferrari been up to scratch, so come on ,this year please start stuffing the likes of Red Bull and Mercedes.
    Bring F1 back to life

  • Comment posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 13:51

    all i want is for ferrari to beat mercedes every race. all i ask for

    • Reply posted by chiwawa, today at 13:53

      chiwawa replied:
      all i want is for anyone to beat Red Bull, every race, all I ask for

  • Comment posted by AhhF1, today at 13:49

    Yes, stories that are not just gossip, must be close to season start.

  • Comment posted by Rick Sure, today at 13:48

    If they can get better organised they may be ok, trouble is they have had horrendous instability and massive inconsistency with too many changes at team principal level, they need to stick to their guns this time and build upon the basics season on season.

  • Comment posted by PutThoseSlippersDownMa, today at 13:46

    I thought they'd stopped doing F1 because it is so boring

    • Reply posted by BlueStig, today at 13:53

      BlueStig replied:
      No, you're getting F1 mixed up with your own life!

  • Comment posted by Cymraes27, today at 13:40

    They had a good car last year. The gap would have been much closer if they didn't get their tactics completely wrong week in week out

  • Comment posted by AK73 , today at 13:39

    Good luck Ferrari! I think both Sainz & LeClerc have a decent chance this season, let's hope team orders don't ruin their racing strategies... 🤔

  • Comment posted by Bmw man, today at 13:35

    The new team boss will improve the team. As he has stated engine problems are not acceptable to a team like Ferrari so lets just wait & see

  • Comment posted by DCG1987, today at 13:34

    Having the car is one thing, having the right drivers is another - but it’s all useless if the race management and tactics are poor, which has been Ferraris downfall season after season.

  • Comment posted by Eric, today at 13:33

    These two drivers should be at the sharp end of this championship by August, but the biggest issue is the inability of Ferrari's management over the past 18 years to deal with high pressure strategic decision making, which has probably lost them about 5 championships out of 18 attempts since 2005. A new French team principle will bring them a bit more professionalism, but they need integrity.

  • Comment posted by Ben, today at 13:28

    They might have the car, they certainly have the drivers. The issue is when Ferrari do a Ferrari on race day and cost them points.

    • Reply posted by Goose, today at 13:38

      Goose replied:
      I'm waiting to hear,"......ok Carlos, we are now on Plan Z".

  • Comment posted by RossL, today at 13:23

    I would argue that Felipe Massa got closest to a title since 2007. Finishing 1 point behind Lewis in 2008 was much closer than Fernando did in 2010 and 2012.

    • Reply posted by Eric, today at 13:35

      Eric replied:
      That 2008 Ferrari car was far better than their 2010 to 2014 cars that Fernando drove. I therefore would suggest that Massa should have won in an equally, if not better car than McLaren Mercedes had in 2008.

  • Comment posted by Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC, today at 13:23

    Ferrari may have a better car this season, but if their race strategy and tactics have not improved from last season, then they will still end up as also runs once again.

  • Comment posted by Cos-my-neighbour-said-so, today at 13:18

    Not a chance … Ferrari will always manage to screw up any winning position … even with the fastest car

  • Comment posted by Capitalsoul, today at 13:18

    Best launch thus far great to see the car out on the track and also seeing how close both are drivers are. Here's to a good 2023

  • Comment posted by phrtao, today at 13:13

    Either Carlos needs to start the season stronger or Charles need to keep going until the end to win the drivers title. The team title is down to better strategy and pit stop procedures. Unfortunately Ferrari is not at the same standard as the rest of grid on this aspect and it shows in their lost results and missed chances.

  • Comment posted by mjhans101, today at 13:12

    Jokes on strategy aside, that car is a thing of beauty.
    As one would perhaps expect from Ferrari.

  • Comment posted by Sirrantsalot, today at 13:12

    All these driver quotes are irrelevant until they get on track and see how they compare to each other.

    Not sure why Charles thought last year was good - the gap to Red Bull grew as the year went on, and that's on pure car performance without team cock-ups.

    • Reply posted by Mino T, today at 13:53

      Mino T replied:
      That was purely the "sandwiches" budget...

