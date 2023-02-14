Close menu

Charles Leclerc sets sights on winning Ferrari's first F1 drivers' title for 16 years

By Andrew BensonChief F1 writer at Silverstone

Last updated on .From the section Formula 1comments16

Charles Leclerc
Charles Leclerc finished runner-up to Max Verstappen last year

Charles Leclerc has set his sights on trying to win Ferrari's first Formula 1 drivers' title for 16 years this season.

Leclerc, who finished second to Red Bull's Max Verstappen last year, said he believed Ferrari had done a "great job" on their new car, which was unveiled on Tuesday.

"The goal is to win, clearly," said the 25-year-old from Monaco. "I am really looking forward to getting back in the car and trying to win that championship."

Leclerc drove the car for the first time at the Fiorano test track during the launch.

He said: "Last year was a good step forward. We need to do just the same this year and hopefully get that championship. That is the target for the team and for me, too - get more wins, hopefully be more consistent from the first race to the last race."

His team radio was transmitted on the broadcast and he said the car "feels good".

Team-mate Carlos Sainz is due to drive the car later on Tuesday.

The last Ferrari driver to win the World Championship was Kimi Raikkonen in 2007, and the team's history since then has been one of near misses - they came closest with Fernando Alonso in 2010 and 2012 - and disappointment.

Their season in 2022 was a major step forward compared with their lack of competitiveness in the two previous years.

But although Leclerc established a comfortable championship lead after the first three races, the team quickly fell away, their year torpedoed by strategy errors and reliability problems.

The repeated mistakes on race management led to former team principal Mattia Binotto leaving his post and he has been replaced by Frederic Vasseur, formerly of Alfa Romeo-Sauber.

Ferrari's new car for the 2023 season
Ferrari have unveiled their new car for the 2023 Formula 1 season

The Frenchman said: "So far it is intense. You can feel the responsibility. But the most important is to be successful - we have to deliver. The most important is to win and the challenge is in front of us.

"When you are at Ferrari coming from 2022, you can't have another objective than to win.

"I don't want to stay it will be easy because Red Bull and Mercedes will have the same target and only one team and driver will win. But we need to have this kind of target. We need to bring the mindset to do a better job tomorrow than today and to be always trying to improve the system."

'It's more extreme'

The launch was held at Ferrari's Fiorano test track in front of 500 tifosi - Italian fans - and the car will run on track later in the day with Leclerc at the wheel.

Ferrari head of chassis Enrico Cardile described the car as "an evolution of the car we raced last year but in reality it has been completely redesigned".

He said the nose, front wing and front suspension were completely new, switching to a low-mounted track rod or steering arm from a higher one. The bodywork, Cardile said, "is more a continuation but it's more extreme".

Ferrari are expected to have a significant step forward on engine performance this year as a result of fixing the reliability problems of last year.

These cost Leclerc potential wins at the Spanish and Azerbaijan Grands Prix, and then forced the team to run the engine detuned for the rest of the season to avoid their recurrence.

Engine specifications are frozen in F1 until 2025 but teams are allowed to make changes for reliability reasons. Ferrari have done so and believe they will now be able to run the engine in a higher performance mode.

Sources close to the team say this will mean a gain of about 20bhp, or 0.2 seconds a lap compared with the second half of last year.

Vasseur said: "Last year, it was not a secret that it was not the best aspect of the season, but we did a good job at the factory and in terms of power we will be there. I think we are in a good place."

Assistant team principal Laurent Mekies added: "We have learned some of the things last year the hard way.

"We are concentrating on giving our people the best platform to express themselves."

  • Comment posted by Cos-my-neighbour-said-so, today at 13:18

    Not a chance … Ferrari will always manage to screw up any winning position … even with the fastest car

  • Comment posted by Capitalsoul, today at 13:18

    Best launch thus far great to see the car out on the track and also seeing how close both are drivers are. Here's to a good 2023

  • Comment posted by phrtao, today at 13:13

    Either Carlos needs to start the season stronger or Charles need to keep going until the end to win the drivers title. The team title is down to better strategy and pit stop procedures. Unfortunately Ferrari is not at the same standard as the rest of grid on this aspect and it shows in their lost results and missed chances.

  • Comment posted by mjhans101, today at 13:12

    Jokes on strategy aside, that car is a thing of beauty.
    As one would perhaps expect from Ferrari.

  • Comment posted by Sirrantsalot, today at 13:12

    All these driver quotes are irrelevant until they get on track and see how they compare to each other.

    Not sure why Charles thought last year was good - the gap to Red Bull grew as the year went on, and that's on pure car performance without team cock-ups.

  • Comment posted by Mahender-A320, today at 13:10

    Haha, yea..good luck with that!

    Even if you put Verstappen or Hamilton in Ferrari, their strategy team will still snatch defeat from the jaws of victory.

    Ferrari needs a car 5 seconds faster than the rest to compensate for their on track errors.

    • Reply posted by phrtao, today at 13:16

      phrtao replied:
      A faster car would probably lead to an even more laissez faire attitude from the team in the pits. Unless they run the team better no amount of driver skill or technical innovation will improve them

  • Comment posted by Shak, today at 13:09

    Ferrari: wins first two races.
    Media: Ferrari are back, it's their year...

    We all know how the story goes. Same old, same old. Alonso had an absolute dog of a car during his stint and got unbelievably close. They have had title winning cars the past few seasons but their questionable strategies always lets them down.

  • Comment posted by magicroundaboutcentral, today at 13:09

    I know the car plays a huge part but I dont think he beats Max in a straight fight with 2 even(ish) cars over a season, Max has worked out how to win whether that be fair or not he gets it done, I dont think he has that killer instinct the very best do, I do like him though and on his day he's rapid.

  • Comment posted by Budmischief, today at 13:09

    It would be great for F1 if we broke the modern cycle of teams winning a string of championships in a row and we had a genuinely unpredictable race to be top each year.

  • Comment posted by davidb, today at 13:09

    Considering they get $168 million from FIA before turning a wheel, I am surprised they do not win every championship every year.

  • Comment posted by andyp85, today at 13:08

    Ferrari are to F1 strategy like Tottenham are to football. They constantly blow great opportunities. Hope they can get amongst it this year. Its never great for the sport having one dominating team and driver. At least when Mclaren dominated in the 80’s they had two drivers who had the ability and were allowed to compete with each other

  • Comment posted by Toonspike, today at 13:07

    They would have won it last year if they had got their strategies right and if the FIA had correctly penalised Vercheating and his team!

    • Reply posted by BNOCSK, today at 13:13

      BNOCSK replied:
      You're probably a bit old to be playing on names.. Going to have to grow up at some point.

  • Comment posted by Stateless, today at 13:06

    They should/could have had 2 with Alonso and maybe 1 with Vettel - but they managed to squander so many chances

  • Comment posted by eric cartman, today at 13:01

    maybe if the team stopped making strategical errors they would be in with a shout

    • Reply posted by phrtao, today at 13:06

      phrtao replied:
      Considering how much money is put into all this it does seem crazy that they let themselves down on procedure and decision making during the race.

